Family Reacts to Justine Winter’s Pending Release

Sister of woman killed in 2009 car crash hopes Evergreen woman convicted of deliberate homicide has ‘learned the value of life’

Family members of a mother and her son killed in a 2009 wreck on U.S. Highway 93 said they were surprised to learn the woman responsible for the crash will be released this year.

However, Amber Young also said she hopes that Justine Winter, the Evergreen woman who went to prison after being convicted on two counts of deliberate homicide, has found “meaning and purpose” in her life. On Sept. 21, the Montana Board of Pardons and Parole granted Winter, 22, parole upon completion of a pre-release program in Billings. It is likely that Winter will be free by the end of the year.

“It was sooner than any of us expected,” said Young, sister and aunt to the crash’s victims, Erin Thompson, 35, and Caden Odell, 13. “But I need to do what will make my heart happy and for me that’s to wish Justine well and send her love.

“I hope she has learned skills for coping and dealing with emotion and that she understands the value of life, both her own and others,” Young said.

Winter was 16 years old in March 2009 when she got into a fight with her boyfriend and later that night deliberately drove her car across the centerline of U.S. Highway 93 north of Kalispell, crashing into another vehicle, driven by Thompson, who was pregnant at the time. Thompson and Odell were both killed in the crash, but Winter survived. In February 2011, Winter was found guilty of two counts of deliberate homicide. She was later given two concurrent 30-year sentences with 15 years suspended on each.

During the trial, Winter never apologized for what happened. But according to Young, Winter sent a letter to the family last year and expressed remorse for the crash. Winter first applied for parole in 2014 but the board denied her request. However, it recommended her for a pre-release center.

According to board executive director Timothy Allred, Winter has been in the program since December 2014. She spent the first six months as an inmate worker and is now living at a pre-release center in Billings. At the pre-release center, Winter has been able to get a job and go into the public.

“(A pre-release center) helps people transition back into the community,” he said.

Now that the board has approved Winter’s eventual release, she will work with a case manager to create a plan for future housing and employment. A parole officer must approve the plan before she is released. Winter is expected to move to Missoula following her release.

Young said the last few years have been tough for her family but that she is hopeful that Winter will be able to do something worthwhile with her life.

“Erin, Caden and the baby are forever in our hearts,” Young said. “And I hope they are in Justine’s heart too.”

  • Montana Trace

    What a terrible thing she has done. She owes debts of remorse for the rest of her life.

  • Jim Snell

    murder in montana has no real punishment, see it time and again

  • geraldcuvillier

    Life is cheap in Montana.

  • Carla Augustad

    Erin’s family have been such incredible teachers for all of us as their loss keeps popping up on our front pages. I have learned much, and speak for no one except myself. What do you choose to learn from them?

    • Gene Dziza

      I was curious to hear the families reaction. Amazing strength. It sounds like some healing has occurred.

  • All of US

    The continuing Califorcation of Montana continues. No punishment for killing someone. Pathetic.

  • tumbleweed

    disgusting. She should remain in prison for life.

  • Substantia

    She may get paroled and released, but she will never escape the watchful and appropriately judgmental eyes of the community who knows what she did. Montana is a big state, but I’m not sure she can move far enough to achieve privacy from her deadly deed. She may find herself wishing she was back in prison when her reputation permeates every aspect of her future. I’d refuse to sit in a classroom with her or patronize a business where she worked. No, that’s not discrimination, its principle, She has NOT paid her debt to society!!

    • Jackie

      Ya know? She will live the rest of her life with what has happened. This will always be in her heart and mind. Believe me, this is a challenging situation for all involved. We have dead beat dads who do not take care of their children in places you patronize, are you going to sit in a class with them? And they have no conscience.

      • tumbleweed

        A world of difference between a “deadbeat dad” and a cold blooded murderer.

        • SnowyOwl

          Your a fu*king moron.

      • Elaine Brown

        Are you for real? How can you even equate the two?

    • Shawn Kearney

      There’s no such thing as “paying debt to society” it’s a load of crap. “Justice” is a concept held by whiny children who cannot accept reality for what it is.

      • aris

        Just like the whiny brat who veered purposely into oncoming traffic killing 3 people then proceeded to sue Their estate for pain and suffering, and even claiming the victims…. You’re right justice doesnt exist. Otherwise she would have served her 2 thirty year terms

        • Shawn Kearney

          Exactly. There is how life is and there is how life should be. What does her being locked up for sixty years do for you? What purpose does that have? It makes her life miserable, and maybe she “deserves” that; but what exactly does it accomplish? Some artificial feelings of satisfaction, of “justice”? You’re going to go out tomorrow and live your life just as you had today; this is even moreso if you’re not family. Your life is not impacted by where she spends he nights.

          “Justice” is an emotional response to crime. It’s there to satisfy vengeance. It has nothing to do with logic, it’s an irrational and emotional construction we hold to make sense out of things we cannot: why do bad things happen to good people. Illogical and irrational things should not exist in a legal system. They should be driven by logic and reason.

          Is Winter a danger to myself and my family? I cannot answer that. I haven’t met her; I have not even read anything along these lines. Maybe she is, maybe (and perhaps likely) she isn’t.

          • tumbleweed

            what does this cold blooded murderer being let back out into the public do for you???

          • Elaine Brown

            Then research before you make these loony posts.

          • Hoping They Find Peace

            I’m sorry but I have to agree with this guy (in this case at least)…think about a 16 year old child. Think about you when you were 16..especially if you are out of your twenties and fully grown and matured. What were you like at 16? What was your state of mind? You were a CHILD, just like this girl was when this terrible thing happened. I’m not saying what she did was ok, or that she shouldn’t have faced punishment of some kind. But I don’t believe this girl is going to get out of prison and go on a killing rampage! I certainly made my fair share of mistakes as a teenager, mistakes that I look back on and think “If I only knew then what I know now), I’m sure this girl feels the same way. Because teenagers emulate adults, drive cars, and seem somewhat grown up physically- mental and emotionally they are only children. Children that still need guidance no matter what they have done. This girl doesn’t seem malicious to me, yes she should have apologized to the family of Erin Thompson for taking their family member. Maybe she’s a brat, maybe she’s self centered, but keeping her in prison for 60 years doesn’t make sense. I’m sure a lot of you will disagree with me because, like Shawn Kearny said, people tend to react more on emotion rather than logic. In my opinion, it is LOGICAL to believe that this girl will not be a danger to society. She will suffer regret the rest of her life knowing what she did and wishing she could go back and change it. I can only hope she and both families can find peace in the Lord and move forward. Good luck to all…

          • CherDash

            You are the absurd one.

        • Shelly Cameron

          Amen

      • Elaine Brown

        The only one who whines and can’t accept responsibility is Justine Winter. And you. Which side of her family are you related to–narcissistic father or poor-pitiful-me mother?

        • SnowyOwl

          Actually you are a whiner and a big one at that.

  • Gemma Grace

    I just finished watching an old Dateline and my heartfelt sympathy goes out to the families who lost their loved ones due to the stupidity and selfishness of Justine Winter. I cannot believe she never accepted responsibility for her actions that caused the deaths of three innocent people , never said she was sorry and actually tried to blame the victims and said she was the victim ! Shame on her ! She has no feelings for anyone but herself and continues to blame her injuries for her bad behaviour after the crash. I could never have lived with myself if I had been her and I would have expressed my sorrow and regret to the poor families who lost their loved ones. I am now watching an interview with Justine after the court decision and she is weeping over the pain she caused her family not the pain she caused the victims families. Disgusting…

    • SnowyOwl

      blah blah blah. Obviously you did not read this article. Try actually reading it before you decide to make a comment.

      I saw the same Dateline show and again go back a re watch it. She did apologize to the victims family for there loss. She said she could not remember what happened so she could not take full responsibility. At the time due to her unable to remember and that there were no witnesses the victims family could have crossed the line. It is possible.

      • Jeffrey Carlton North

        “She said she could not remember what happened so she could not take full responsibility.”
        By your logic a person who gets blackout drunk and kills a few people does not need to take responsibility for thier actions because they don’t remember.
        I am super curious as to your relation to her now. Nobody, save family, friends or trolls would spout out the things you have been.
        You create your own arguments using a combination of irrational statements and intentionally ignored facts.
        Who is she to you? Are you one of her slimy family members who tried to sue the victim for Justin’s hospital bills?

  • Massaquoi

    why so early? This spoiled brat needs to remain in jail. Her family seem to be this “my child can do no wrong” type. Alcohol, depression, etc. Did her family even apologize to Erin’s family? Justine got her morals from them, I am victim mentality. Hope the boyfriend dropped her, she is no good. Karma. Erin’s family has shown grace and love through hall this.

    • Shawn Kearney

      People like you disgust me. What possible purpose is there to letting her “rot in jail”. What good is that? If she’s been rehabilitated let her move on. The family is willing to. What’s you’re deal?

      • Shelly Cameron

        My deal is the selfish brat who isnt sorry along with her selfish family got off way to easy.

        • Shawn Kearney

          I honestly don’t really care how selfish she is, nor how easy she got off. Why are we willing incarcerate over some dogmatic and irrational sense of “justice”? She’s not likely to be a repeat offender, she’s not a danger to me or my family, nor to my neighbors, nor to you. So I just don’t see the point.

          We’ve paid her rent over the duration of her prison term and literally nothing has changed, nor will change – aside from appealing to immature vindication like schoolyard children wishing away all the unfairness in the world. Leaving her in prison won’t ever “repay” anything.

          • tumbleweed

            I bet the friends and family of her victims didn’t realize she was a danger to them either….. before the fact.

          • Shawn Kearney

            You seriously think she’s going to be a repeat offender? That she’s some kind of blood thirsty sociopath? I mean, really??

          • Elaine Brown

            Yeah, I do. She has absolutely no remorse–a common trait among murderers which is what she is.

          • Elaine Brown

            She is a danger. Anyone so narcissistic that they will cross a center line into the path of another vehicle (at 85 MPH) to make their boyfriend sorry, is a danger to everyone.

      • tumbleweed

        and people like you disgust me. What possible purpose is there in letting this murderer back out on the streets to kill again?

        • SnowyOwl

          She was not a murderer. Good try though.

      • Elaine Brown

        I just killed your kid. But I’m ready to move on. So you need to get over it. It was just a kid, after all.

      • Jeffrey Carlton North

        The purpose is to make her pay for her crimes. She killed a pregnant woman and a 13yr old child. She knew that when she drove her car into oncoming traffic that she would not be the only person hurt.
        using your argument I could say the same thing about a non-violent car thief. I mean, he doesn’t hurt anyone so why should he rot in jail.
        She killed a pregnant woman and a young boy. She knew that what she was doing could kill someone as she was trying to kill herself. She plowed into that car knowing full well that she would not be the only person injured.
        She is not special, she has to pay for her crimes just like anyone else who commits a crime and gets caught.

        • Shawn Kearney

          Then we wonder why our prisons are ineffective. They’re based on appealing to emotions rather than reform.

        • Shawn Kearney

          And what exactly is the economics of homicide, anyway? Saying that she has to “pay” for the lives she took seems kind of callous. I mean, she got off early, so then I guess she got a pretty good deal? Like Flathead County has a sale on human life these days?

          This logic reduces the sanctity of life into objective terms, kill someone under such and such a circumstance… divide by two, carry the one, aww yes. That will be Twenty Five Years, less we have a sale! Then you get a discount.

          Yeah. “Pay” for her crimes indeed.

    • Eileen

      Ha ha “did her family apologize…” – no her family didn’t apologize to Erin’s family they SUED THEM to pay for Justine’s hospital bills. This is an ignorant, selfish, remorseless brat who is raised by ignorant, selfish, remorseless adults and she will never be reformed. She was asked in court if she wanted to say sorry to the family and she refused saying that she doesn’t understand the question since she has nothing to be sorry for because it wasn’t her fault.

      • Shelly Cameron

        Amen

    • Shelly Cameron

      I agree she should serve at least one of the 15 yr sentence.

  • geraldcuvillier

    Lets see now, a recent parolee just killed two people and stole some gold and silver from them. How much more carnage will this one do?

  • Let’s use common sense!

    I am absolutely left aghast in thinking this woman is actually going to be paroled. It is clearly evident that she has no regard for anyone other than herself. She is a selfish, egotistical, arrogant, vile, repulsive and loathsome individual. She took the lives of 3 people and yet shows absolutely no remorse for her actions. I wish she could have received the death penalty because we don’t need this abominable person on this earth. I truly think that being imprisoned is not going to rehabilitate her in any facet. I do believe that this is not the end of the Justine curse. This albatross is likely to cause additional destruction to those unfortunate people that happen to come across her path. My thoughts and prayers are with Mr. Jason Thompson and Erin’s family. The only true justice I see for the victims’ families is that she rot in prison for the rest of her miserable existence. I have miniscule respect for Justine’s parents who clearly have not disciplined their daughter and demand that she take accountability for her actions. Instead, they become opportunists and file a lawsuit against the victims’ family. What her parent’s have taught her is that it is acceptable to hurt other people and then take advantage of the situation for personal gain. Furthermore, they have shown Justine that is not necessary to demonstrate responsibility for one’s actions and that distorting the truth is acceptable. The entire family shows no respect or regard for others. I hope the detestable vermin known as Justine reads this post.

    • Jason

      You are a sick sick puppy. I mean what kind of commentary is this directed towards a 16 year old girl who was at worst suicidal and sad that day? And then was so close to death she was sent to Seattle and clung to life. I mean how does a nutjob get so much righteous passion in them for someone who isnt even a murderer as we traditionally know murderers. I feel the way you feel sometimes, but its about REAL criminals, you know rapists, murderers, actual killers. Not 16 year old girls who try to kill themselves.

      • Shelly Cameron

        So i guess u think its ok for your kid to text while driving acting this way and then killing 3 ppl. Its just like a drunk driver killing ppl.

      • tumbleweed

        awwww, a 16 year old sad suicidal girl. I bet there’s many of them and they’ve never coldly killed a family. Yup, she’s a murderer

      • Let’s use common sense!

        With all due respect sir, just because this young woman was feeling suicidal did not give her
        the right to take other people’s lives. I understand she was despondent and hopeless,
        but to try and justify that it was acceptable for her to decide that in the
        process of taking her own life, she could directly cause the demise of other
        people is quite frankly abhorrent. All too often in my profession I see this similar
        scenario happening. People trying to make excuses for criminal behavior. I was
        once 16 years of age as I am sure you were. I knew the difference between right
        and wrong. I grew up in a dysfunctional family, witnessing violence on an
        almost daily basis and subjected to emotional abuse. At times, I did feel suicidal,
        but not once did I ever fathom causing danger or harm to others. To cause the
        death of others because of one’s own despondence is a cowardly, arrogant and selfish
        act. PERIOD. I feel exasperated at times to see the moral decay of our society
        due to people not wanting to take responsibility and accountability for their
        actions. I WILL NOT REGARDLESS OF WHAT ANYONE says state that this was a poor
        deprived young woman that did not know the difference between right and wrong.
        She knew exactly what she was doing. She accelerated the gas and intentionally
        drove head on into the victims’ vehicle knowing very well that in taking her
        own life she could very well kill others as well. This is the epitome of
        selfishness and self-centeredness. PERIOD.
        By the way, name calling very seldom elicits the intended response from erudite individuals as they know that it simply reflects a lack of maturity.

      • Let’s use common sense!

        With all due respect Jason, just because this young woman was feeling suicidal did not give her the right to take other lives. I understand she was despondent and hopeless,
        but to try and justify that it was acceptable for her to decide that in the
        process of taking her own life, she could directly cause the demise of other
        people is quite frankly abhorrent. All too often in my profession I see this similar
        scenario happening. People trying to make excuses for criminal behavior. I was
        once 16 years of age as I am sure you were. I knew the difference between right
        and wrong. I grew up in a dysfunctional family, witnessing violence on an
        almost daily and subjected to emotional abuse. At times, I did feel suicidal,
        but not once did I ever fathom causing danger or harm to others. To cause the
        death of others because of one’s own despondence is a cowardly, arrogant and a selfish
        act. PERIOD. I feel exasperated at times to see the moral decay of our society
        due to people not wanting to take responsibility and accountability for their
        actions. I WILL NOT REGARDLESS OF WHAT ANYONE says state that this was a poor
        deprived young woman that did not know the difference between right and wrong.
        She knew very well what she was doing. She accelerated the gas and intentionally
        drove head on into the victims’ vehicle knowing very well that in taking her
        own life she could very well kill them as well. This is the epitome of
        selfishness and self-centeredness. PERIOD. By the way, name calling very seldom
        elicits any response from erudite individuals who know that it simply reflects
        a lack of maturity.

        • Hoping They Find Peace

          It’s so great that you never felt suicidal enough to act on your feelings. But, those were YOUR feelings, not hers. What, you think all depressed people think the same way? No one could possibly be more depressed than you? Besides, it sounds like your depression wasn’t that bad as you really seem to make light of it. How self-centered are YOU to think you know exactly what she was thinking because you’ve “been depressed before” Is there an eye rolling emoji???

          • Let’s use common sense!

            You clearly show no remorse for the true victims of this case: A mother and her unborn son and her young son. Good look to you Hoping They Find Peace because you are in desperate need of it. I have no interest in talking to individuals like yourself who defend criminals and their crimes. I will no longer respond to any of your vacuous, inane and fatuous statements.

          • Hoping They Find Peace

            Why would I have REMORSE? I didn’t kill them!? Nice try, probably shouldn’t use words you don’t truly know the definition of. Thank you for not responding to my comments anymore as I find your attempt at sounding intelligent extremely annoying.

          • Jeffrey Carlton North

            Berating others because you do not have a coherent argument is the path a child takes. We are adults here, let’s act like it.

          • Hoping They Find Peace

            The last time I checked, these types of forums are for people to voice their opinions… if someone says something to me, negative or otherwise, I’m GOING to respond. If you can’t handle reading other people’s comments that differ from your own, perhaps YOU are the one not acting like an adult? I responded directly to a nasty comment in my own way, which is my constitutional right to do. You found my comment incoherent?? Why, because you disagree?? Because I made fun of someone trying to sound intelligent as she attacked my opinion? I’m sorry, but if someone doesn’t know the definition of REMORSE, it’s pretty hard to take them seriously, as it is you. I NEVER said depression is an excuse for murder! I also never said she didn’t kill anyone. You obviously missed the point I was trying to make about depression and mental illness, deciding instead, to focus on the fact that I argued with someone else . Is that really the only thing you can think of to add to the conversation?? Belittling me as you tell me not to belittle people? Your statements are the incoherent ones Sir. If you don’t have anything valid to add to the conversation, maybe you should stick to just reading posts.

          • Jeffrey Carlton North

            Hoping, depression is no excuse for murder.

        • SnowyOwl

          No one is saying she had the right to take other people’s lives. No one is saying it is acceptable! Its that people have lost there minds when they equal what she did and at that age to real murderers and rapists. There is no comparison and thats what people are doing. Its insane to reason that way.

          “I WILL NOT REGARDLESS OF WHAT ANYONE says state that this was a poor deprived young woman that did not know the difference between right and wrong”

          Statements like this one you wrote above are like a witch hunt. The world is not black and white and neither is the justice system.

          Even though your screen name proposes it, you are not using common sense.

          • Jeffrey Carlton North

            Dude, she IS a real murderer. Just because she is a young and pretty girl does not remove her accountability.
            She drove into that family with intent knowing all the while that she would kill or injure not only herself, but some random people as well.
            Just because she is not some old meth perv or a pot bellied redneck does not mean that she is not a bad person.
            She knew that what she was doing would hurt people yet she did it anyway. That is definitely murder dude. Heck, she had to plan out the attempted suicide. She had to know that someone else could very well die. So, she planned out a series of actions that she knew would likely result in the death of others. A zealous prosecutor would be able to charge her with first degree murder because the incident was planned. Just because the plan was hatched minutes before the killings took place does not mean that there was no plan.

      • Elaine Brown

        Oh, I’m so sad. Poor pitiful me. The only way I will feel better is to kill people.

      • CherDash

        What she did is intentionally cross the traffic line at 85 MPH, a deliberate act. Why didn’t she shoot herself, cut her wrists, hang herself? That would not have involved killing 3 innocent people, it would have just been her.

        • SnowyOwl

          Your response still does not refute that she is not a murderer. She was sixteen not some criminal animal committing rapes robberies and murders.

          • CherDash

            When she deliberately crossed the lines going 85 mph, yes, that does make her a murderer. The key word is *deliberately*.

          • SnowyOwl

            The murder charge is an over charge. Homicide is more appropriate with this. You and others on here are making her out to be a murderer rapist or worse. She was sixteen. A child. Children make mistakes. She should not have pay like “deliberate” murderers.

            She did not deliberately try to kill those people. She was a child and probably had no idea what the consequences could be.

            You and others stance on this so over reactionary and ridiculous. There are so many real deliberate murderers out there yet you use this one as your cross to bear. Pathetic. You remind me of those ultra religious folks who are so easy to crucify others disproportionately. They are horrible people themselves but refuse to look in the mirror. They go about life crucifying others to make themselves feel better about themselves in life. Pathetic.

          • diane_in_California

            OH MY GOD, are you really that stupid? I hope if I ever commit a crime I get imbeciles like you on my jury. Again, you don’t seem to know what a lot of words mean, like “deliberately” and “homicide”. I have to assume you are a family member of Justine’s, there’s just no other explanation for your *deliberate* (i.e. willful) ignorance. I would think you were just a troll, but you’re way too invested in trying to justify her behavior. Is it possible that you just really have no idea what went on in this case??? I’m trying to give you the benefit of the doubt.

          • Jeffrey Carlton North

            She IS a murderer snowman. She knew that by driving into traffic at 85mph would likely result in the death of those who’s vehicle she hit. To take an action that you know will probably kill someone is murder. She knew that someone other than herself could die yet she drove into traffic anyway, with no care for those she may hurt.
            If you believe that she did not realize this you are delusional or are somehow invested in the idea that she did nothing wrong.

          • diane_in_California

            You clearly don’t understand what the word murder means. Or the word homicide, judging by one of your other comments in which you seem to believe they are two different things. Someone who deliberately crashes into someone else and kills them is a f***ing murderer. If she was 20 instead of 16 would you consider her a killer? Would she need to be 21? 25? Insert your preferred age nd then ask yourself why you consider THAT murder.

      • Jeffrey Carlton North

        Jason, she KNEW that her actions would probably result in the injury or death of others. She had to as she knew that she would probably die in the accident.
        She drove her car into oncoming traffic fully aware that she would cause harm. The fact that she knew this means that she does not care how her actions impact others.
        Let me reiterate, she drove her car into oncoming traffic at 85mph with the intent of dying herself. This means that she knew others may die but did not care because she was planning on being dead herself. The fact that others could die did not matter to her. If it did she would have driven off of a cliff or something.
        You either know her or are blinded by her being a young, pretty, white woman.
        That her and her family sued the man who’s wife and children she killed shows just how callous and greedy her and her family are.

    • SnowyOwl

      I feel sorry for the people who live in Montana. I mean its such a beautiful place but the people just do not have high intelligence.

      • Jeffrey Carlton North

        Intelligence is not a geographical phenomenon. That you are so willing to attempt insult as you have shows a distinct lack of maturity.
        It also makes you look bad. An insult made during a debate is a tool utilized by those with no real argument to present. It is often utilized as a tool of distraction, recourse for those who have no ground to stand on.

  • Jason

    THIS. IS. NOT. MURDER. Period end of story. At worst she was a suicidal teenager who you can feel for, at best it was an accident unrelated to her sadness that day. At absolutely no point did she have any intentions of killing people, but of killing herself. To call someone like this a murderer is just flat out stupid and misses the point of what murder is. To put a 16 year old girl who was so sad she nearly killed herself in jail for 30 years as if she was a real violent murderer is just absolute lunacy and speaks to the stupidity of the people in this town of Montana. I mean who thinks this poor girl would ever hurt a fly again. She wasnt a violent criminal in the first place. You are a community of nuts, Im sorry. And Im more sorry for this poor girl and her lost years of what could have been a productive life. CAR ACCIDENTS HAPPEN. It doesnt make the driver who is a bit more negligent a jeffrey frickin dahmer you nuts.

    • madelson

      What did she think would happen when she crossed the line to plow into oncoming traffic? That was no accident. And to not show remorse for her actions is appalling. But all that matters is if the family of the victims can find peace, and apparently they have.

    • Shelly Cameron

      It was murder period END OF STORY

      • SnowyOwl

        LOL. Not murder. Homicide and that was a stretch. Should have been manslaughter.

        • Jeffrey Carlton North

          Manslaughter is charged in accidental deaths. This was not accidental, she knew that someone could be hurt or die. Therefore, it was literally murder.

    • aris

      She didn’t do it cause she was sad she did it to manipulate her ex into getting back together dude.

      • Jeffrey Carlton North

        I agree, if she really wanted to die she would have removed her seatbelt. I am glad to see that the majority of those posting are rational adults who realize that she should be held accountable for her actions. This has restored a bit of faith in people.

        • SnowyOwl

          The fact that she didn’t remove her seatbelt could also mean she didn’t know what she was doing. You keep claiming that “she knew what she was doing” and “She knew she was going to kill them”. Well that doesn’t sound very rationale because you can’t possibly know what she was was thinking. (like many other posters on this board).

          • diane_in_California

            Well, we are all assuming that she has an IQ above 60. In fact I think if you ask a tiny child what would happen if they drove a car into someone else’s car real fast, even the youngest kid would be able to tell you that they would expect the people in both cars to get seriously hurt. You are living in some kind of bizarre fantasy land where teenagers are stupider than kindergarteners.

    • Jeff Alaska

      Hate to be the one to tell ya Jason but this was no accident.
      It was an intentional act that resulted in the death of innocent people.
      Title Justine as you may, but she was the sole responsible party of an intentional act that resulted in the death of a mother and her young son.
      Her lack of remorse coupled with the legal avenues her attorney took in attempt of building a defense have been viewed as despicable as the event itself.
      The attempt to sue the family of those she killed just punctuates her lack of concern of anyone other than herself.
      You, taking the time to pen a post that insinuates one should feel pity for Justine shows your lack of understanding and care for anyone other than Justine. You appear to be cut from the same cloth, another of Justine’s family members I presume?

      • CherDash

        There were three people killed, not two.

    • tumbleweed

      No way was this an accident, she told the boyfriend what she was going to do, remember. If she was intent upon killing herself, why didn’t she aim for a tree, or a concrete wall. You sound very young Jason, doubtful you have children or someone who loves you as much as the family loved the victims.

      • SnowyOwl

        Freakin idiot is what you are.

    • Elaine Brown

      She is a murderer, lawyer Jason.

      • SnowyOwl

        You are a freakin idiot as well.

        • annagitana

          Pretty clear who you’re related to. You people are delusional.

    • CherDash

      Did you see the 2 cars? It was a very violent death for those 3 people.

    • CherDash

      She went into oncoming traffic at 85 MPH and she had no intention of killing anyone else?! Get real. You really believe that?

      • SnowyOwl

        You are freakin idiot.

    • Merno2

      I completely agree with you. Suicide and homicide are not one and the same. Also, sixteen year olds don’t think about the dire consequences of their actions. They act, then the consequences happen. Yes, it is extremely sad that two people were killed as either a result of her texting (shall we put all teenagers in jail for texting when an accident occurs), or because of a failed suicide attempt – still not murder. It angers me when I see such stupidity (calling this intentional murder), then hear about children being killed by some scum that only received a few years for his first offence.

      • Jeffrey Carlton North

        Merno, read my reaponce to the other guy. Her intent was to kill herself. She knew that she would likely die in the accident so she DID know that those in the other vehicle would likely die as well. To believe otherwise is to intentionally ignore the fact that she KNEW that other people would get hurt or die. If I fly a 30lb drone over a crowd and dive into the people there and someone dies, should I be charged with murder? I say yes because I knew that my actions would result in injury or death.
        I know, we should just gove anyone under 18 probation or work release no matter what their crimes.
        You express concern that she was treated unfairly, however, you neglect to consider the three lives she ended and the impact that those deaths had on the remaining family.
        Did you know that her and her family sued the man who’s family she killed? It is true, they sued him for causing the accident. You believe that someone who sues the husband of the woman and father of the two children that she killed is a good person?
        You are delusional or you are related to her.

    • Jeffrey Carlton North

      Jason, you are blinded by the fact that she is a young white girl. Even though she did not intend to kill those people, she definitely knew that there was a strong possibility that the occupants of the other vehicle would be seriously injured or killed. She knew that the wreck would likely kill her, therefore, she knew and she moved forward with her plan anyway.
      Manslaughter would not be the appropriate charge as she knew that her actions would result in the injury or death of others. When you commit an act that you know will probably result In the death of another person you are commuting murder. Manslaughter is charged when the death was an “accident” or the person who killed the other did not know that death would result from their actions.

      You call her a “poor girl”. Why? She directly caused the death of a pregnant woman and a young child. She knew that this outcome was very probable and she still hit the other car head-on. Again, she knew that she would probably kill someone yet she moved forward with her plan anyway. I believe that she did not care what happened as her intent was to die anyway. If she did care about the folks in the other car she would have driven off of a cliff or something. She is young, not retarded. She knew exactly what she was doing.

    • annagitana

      An accident doesn’t involve intent. Knucklehead.

  • Shelly Cameron

    This pisses me off. The selfish brat should of served at least 15 yrs.

  • ki

    It was intentional the texts and evidence prove such..I am absolutely saddened for erin, caden, and the baby as well as all of their family., I just wish that selfish unemotional girl got what she deserved, which in my opinion should have been more then a couple years..Seriously what the heck is wrong with our system, and why is no one fixing it.

    • Tarnia Sand

      Agreed. The behavior of her father is telling. He blames the govt for her sentence saying because he is a veteran HE shouldn’t be treated like this. I had to watch that part 4 times it was so bizarre. You can understand why Justine cannot comprehend empathy. Her father is a total narccissist.

    • SnowyOwl

      Are you serious? I mean are you really serious? What state and area are you from? You sound like you live in a fairly low crime area to think that because of this case the system needs fixing. You sound like you’ve never been exposed to the what the real world is like. She was a child. She probably had no idea what she was really doing. Or the consequences. She clearly couldn’t remember what happened. And she probably didn’t know any better because she was a child.

      There are so many worse things out there in the “justice” system that need to be fixed then a case like this. My god. There are drunk drivers killing 4 people and pleading affluenza and getting just probation.

      You people out in Montana need to be exposed to get a grip and be exposed to the reality of the world. You guys live in a bubble and seem to have an axe to grind with a child. She made a huge mistake. She will have to live with this for the rest of her life. Please don’t equate her to some psycho mass killer who will strike again. My God.

      • Jeffrey Carlton North

        Snowowl, did you know that the sense of right and wrong and awareness of the consequences of your actions is something that developes before a child is 12yrs old? My point being that she did know what she was doing and she did not care if she hurt anyone else.
        She KNEW that hitting another car head-on would result in death or injury. Her plan was to kill herself, she had to know that others could die as well.
        That she drove into traffic anyway just shows that she had no care whether or not someone else was hurt. She did not care what happened to them, she was planning on being dead. If she did care if others would be hurt she would have driven off of a cliff or shot herself or slit her wrists….
        When you knowingly commit an action that you KNOW is likely to kill or injure others, well, that is murder. Manslaughter is charged in accidental deaths where it was not obvious that someone would probably die.
        She committed murder. A person could even argue that it was first degree murder. Although her plan was quickly conceived, it was a plan and that makes it first degree mirder.
        Snow, read these comments and look at the fact that the majority of people posting here say she did commit murder and showed no remorse. Then ask yourself why so many people disagree with your position. I assume you are her friend or relative so you won’t. If you do think about this, objectively, for a few hours, you will see that she did know that she was going to injure or kill someone but she did not care.
        That she would try to kill herself over an argument seems to indicate some kind of emotional problem. This may be true but unless she is psychotic or otherwise delusional, that is not a mitigating factor.
        You say that those who want to see her suffer the consequences of her actions do not understand the real world. It seems to me that it is you who do not. Most adults know that thier actions have consequences. Those who do not realize this are like children. It is simple, when you take an action that you KNOW will probably result in the death of others, and someone dies, you have committed murder.
        She knew that whoever was in the other car would be injured or killed yet she did it anyway. Do you honestly believe that she did not know that would happen? I don’t. She knew exactly what she was doing, she knew that others would be injured or die. She performed the action anyway. She needs to pay for her crimes.

        • Sharon Brucks

          I think she was a selfish brat who didn’t give the people in that car a moment’s thought and still doesn’t.

      • Hoping They Find Peace

        I couldn’t agree with you more. Unfortunately some view the world in black and white, and what’s worse- you and I, (the voices of reason imo) are the minority and accused of being unintelligent or having low IQs (rolls eyes). And I DEFINITELY agree with you about the ‘smarty pants spoiled- rich kid liberal’ needing a little more life ‘experience’ before he goes around opening his mouth, or in this case his keyboard. Ha! Lol

        • Sharon Brucks

          WTH are you talking about? Who brought politics into this? I’m a proud liberal and say she is a rotten apple and always will be. I suspect you are probably a frustrated Trumper. So the liberals are saying throw her into prison until she’s REALLY sorry and the cons are saying pat her on the head. Sheesh. The world has gone crazy.

          • Hoping They Find Peace

            I was obviously replying to someone other than yourself. You don’t want to talk politics but you called me a”frustrated Trumper” HA, you’re probably one of the ugly, flat chested women Trump talks about! 😀
            (I’m not a “Trumper” btw, but if you don’t want to stick to the issues I’ll take a minute to bring your a** down lol people are talking about facts, and you don’t have enough of a brain to read all the comments before you start having diarrhea of the mouth. Just shut up already

      • diane_in_California

        Actually you are clearly the one who lives in a bubble, excusing this remorseless completely unaccountable psychopath like she was six years old instead of 16. You are an idiot if you can’t tell the difference between deliberately murdering someone and being a dumb kid. If you think she didn’t know that killing her SELF by crashing into someone would also kill THEM, then apparently you think she is mentally retarded. You clearly did not watch the trial or you would not be talking such stupid B.S.

      • Sharon Brucks

        Why was a child driving a car? She is not goung to live with this the rest of her life except for thinking how unfir it is to her. She doesn’t even believe she made a mistake! What is sad is how people like you forget who the victims are and feel sorry for the guilty one. Im not saying execute her, but sheesh, don’t act like she has suffered enough. To hope this girl ever feels remorse is pointless as long as someone like you is there to pat her on the head and say “that’s ok.”

    • bianca

      I’m very confused as to how and why she’s out of jail . An apology letter well after the fact just to be paroled are you kidding me. How did she go from 2 30 year sentences to just 30 years to just serving 5 ? I do not know the laws of her state but let that be ny or a black young teen it’s prison for that booty . God bless her

  • Cynthia

    IT WAS NOT AN ACCIDENT and this unapologetic selfish little brat getting out of prison is just absolutely disgusting and ridiculous she should’ve been sentenced to life!!

  • Cynthia

    Jason and Shawn Kearney- you both are disgusting human beings!!

  • NancyDL

    I just saw an account of the accident and trial on Dateline TLC, and I was shocked by the callous indifference demonstrated by the young woman who caused the accident. She apparently did not even comprehend that an apology was in order, and clearly only apologized to get out of prison. Is there any possibility that this young woman is a sociopath? I’m uneasy about the possibility that she will be out in the world.

  • RileyBaby

    This chick takes zero responsibility and should be locked up for the rest of her life.

    • SnowyOwl

      Wrong. The article said she did so by writing an apology to the victims family. Also please note that this women a mere sixteen year old girl at the time committed this crime. Keep in mind that if what the prosecution said happened is true, and she veered off the center line into oncoming traffic she did so because she was trying to kill herself not because she was intoxicated and that should have made a BIG difference but for some reason it did not. The Lead DA in this case made some absolutely insane statements about Justine Winter, making her action to be equal to that of a killer or murderer. It should go without saying that this young sixteen year old was most likely not thinking about consequences when she did this. But that is the same as an intoxicated underage driver. The DA acted disingenuous by making these statements. The sentence seemed somewhat fair but should have been a charged with manslaughter at most. I am sure she has learned from this and has the rest of her life to live out in a good way. I feel for the victims and victims family. Thing is I have seen drunk drivers kill people and get less time. I guess Montana doesn’t have much crime so this was a very big deal I am guessing. This is not an outrage as bad as it is and it is horrible as horrible can happen, but that kid who was driving drunk and killed 4 people and pleaded his defense as influenza is an outrage.

      • Jeffrey Carlton North

        That is a pile of BS Snowy Owl. Not only did it take her four years to apologize, but she only did so when it suited her to do so. It looks like she made the apology in order to bolster her chances of parole.
        Her family sued the man who’s family was killed…that is not an action that a good person would make.
        It does not matter that her intention was to kill herself. It is obvious to anyone with an IQ over 60 that when you hit another car head on at 85mph the occupants of that vehicle will likely be maimed or killed. As her intent was to kill herself she DID know that the family in the other car would suffer serious injuries at the very least.
        If she were a young minority and male she would not have gotten off so easily.
        I watched pieces of the trial. At one point during the trial the living victim tells her that he wants her to acknowledge what she did and apologize. She does not and responds by asking what he means, she had no remorse and she didn’t even acknowledge that she comitted the act with intent.
        She killed a pregnant woman and her 13yr old son. She ran into their car intentionally and caused their deaths. She should pay for that and she is not. That she is being released so soon is a travesty of justice.

        • Sharon Brucks

          So true…. I don’t think 16 year olds should drive. It’s why we don’t let them vote, join the military, buy alcohol or cigarettes, or buy guns.

      • Mary Rich

        Who gives a damn how old she is. She is a murderer you moron.

      • diane_in_California

        You are insane. Are you suggesting that deliberately driving 85 in a 35mph construction zone and deliberately crossing the center line in order to crash your car into someone is NOT killing or murdering?????? Of COURSE it is!!! She bears far MORE culpability than someone intoxicated who doesn’t intend to effing kill someone.

        • Sharon Brucks

          I don’t think she gave a moments thought to who was in the other car and I do not think she is sorry.

          • diane_in_California

            I agree with you 100%.

      • Lynne Murray

        You might feel differently if it were your wife, your sister, or your friend. Here in NY, we had a similar case. The “kid” was 16, driving and texting, and killed 5 people because he was angry at the texts being sent. He got only 6 months in prison, because of his age, but he’s back in jail now for another offense. 16 years old is definitely old enough to understand consequences. This girl only cared about herself, and her silly high school relationship- to which the question must be asked “Was it worth it?”

      • Sharon Brucks

        The apology note was written just before her parole hearing. It was one of the reasons she was denied the year before. The prosecution offered a manslaughter charge and they rejected it. Also, a drunk driver doesn’t mean to kill people any more than SHE did. I would say a 16-year-old and a drunk driver probably should have 2nd degree charges.

      • annagitana

        Oh stop. She showed reckless disregard for the life of another which is at least second degree murder. She never took responsibility until right before the parole hearing and actually sued the devastated family. For that alone she should serve out he remainder of her sentence.

  • Julia London

    Just found out that Kyle Winter, Justine’s older brother, was killed in an oil rig accident in 2013. Strange twist of fate.

    • sherri

      Karma.

    • Sharon Brucks

      She probably just blinked. The only way it would be karma is if the oil rig sued the Winters family.

  • sherri

    I am disgusted that this uncaring, selfish woman is being released back into society. She murdered three people. Don’t give me the crap that she was “just” sixteen. If we as a society believe a sixteen-year-old is mature enough to drive a vehicle then we must logically conclude a sixteen-year-old is mature enough to know right from wrong (don’t text and drive, don’t drive 85 MPH in a construction zone set to 35, don’t purposefully cross the center line into oncoming traffic) and has the intelligence to know if one object going 85 MPH hits another head on going 35 MPH the occupants in the second object will be decimated. To top that off, when the victims’ families asked for just a simple apology, she refused to give it! My God! She is a sociopath and deserves to at the very least be in jail.

  • Sharon Brucks

    While I don’t believe she gave a moment’s thought to what would happen to whoever was in the oncoming car, or even that she actually believed SHE would die, I absolutely believe she did cross that lane and hit that car on purpose. The main thing she is hated for is that if she believed for 1 minute that she did cross into that lane, she should have been horrifically devastated at what the result was. Even if you accidentally kill someone you apologise! Something is wrong inside her. She wrote that letter as a way to get paroled, and I think she has firmly convinced herself she has nothing to be sorry for. God will handle this. Forgiveness is not for her, but for the victims to be able to live a life without waiting for her to be sorry.

  • bianca

    Omg and I commend and respect the victims family for being able to forgive bc idk if I would have been able to I would probably beat her up as soon as she’s released

  • bianca

    Wait wait wait a minute this girl tried to sue the victims family! What sick crap is this? I’m puzzled. What type of state is Montana jesus

    • Kas Kepler Carey Snodgrass

      Bianca,

      That girl didn’t try to sue the other family.

      She had nothing to do with that.

      Upon advice of their attorney(unfortunately) her parents filed suit against the other family.

      And, for reasons under the law, they filed suite in order to preserve any rights they might have had to make a claim for medical bills and what not, in the event that it was found she was not actually responsible for the accident.

      This is ,(unfortunately) standard legal action in cases of personal injury.

      But, she didn’t bring the suit. It was brought up on her behalf.

      And, while it appears that she was at fault for the accident, I don’t believe it was proven that she actually did it deliberately.

      I do believe all the texting going on was a big factor in the accident.

      And when a person has a brain injury, their behavior, and the way they speak is often quite flat.

      Appearing insincere.

      There are things she’s being crucified for, which are beyond her control.

      I don’t excuse her for causing the accident.

      But, I can’t crucify her for things now beyond her control.

    • kerrryz

      I think the lawsuit is a reflection on what bottom feeders she and her family are. I’m sure the residents of Montana were equally disgusted by the lawsuit.

      • Kas Kepler Carey Snodgrass

        Once again, for the record, the girl didn’t file the lawsuit.

        And while it seems despicable, the attorneys advised her parents to file the lawsuit in order to preserve their rights to seek compensation for medical bills, and what not, in the event it should be shown that the other person was actually at fault for the accident.

        By law, whether you’re in jail or being prosecuted, you have a limited time frame, usually between 1 and 2 years, to bring a suit for personal injury compensation.

        The law sets the time frame.

        And the 16 yr old girl had no say in the matter.

        None at all.

        • kerrryz

          Puh-leeze. Who did they expect to pay their ignorant daughter’s medical bills? The victim? The state? I get that the parents and their ambulance chasers filed the suit but the point is none of them had any right to compensation for a choice that Justine made. Lawsuit and compensation aside, she had the opportunity to express remorse to her family after her trial and metaphorically flipped them off instead.

          • Kas Kepler Carey Snodgrass

            Puh-Leeeezzzz.

            If you have a vehicle, read your insurance policy, which, hopefully, you have.

            Your auto insurance policy includes coverage for medical expenses of an injured party, in the event that you are found to be responsible for another person’s injuries.

            It’s part of what you’re paying for when you pay your auto insurance premiums, and, it’s automatically, legally mandated, to be included in the policy.

            Primarily,You’re actually suing their insurance company when you file those types of lawsuits.

            As for an apology, she did tell them that she was sorry for their loss.

            But, since she had no recall of what happened(and no one, not even the other family has indicated that she was lying about her inability to recall the accident) that she couldn’t apologize for doing something she didn’t know whether or not she had done.

            Which, shows far more integrity, and honesty, than any apology she could have lip synched.

          • kerrryz

            There was an eye witness to the accident and strong circumstantial evidence in the form of her texts.

          • Kas Kepler Carey Snodgrass

            Yes. And the witness, not being a mind reader, can’t say that the girl deliberately decided to drive into oncoming traffic.

            Yes, a 16 year old girl threatened her boyfriend that she was going to kill herself by crashing her car. Said threat made via text, while driving.

            And, unfortunately, she ended up crashing her car.

            But, as I said before, most people who threaten suicide, thankfully, don’t actually do so.

            And fewer still, thankfully, when they do commit suicide don’t do it by taking others with them.

            But, a lot of people who are texting while driving

          • deb

            The evidence didn’t convince her that she did it? It convinced the jurors. And coincidentally, she sends them a letter expressing remorse when she’s going up for parole? Puh – leeeezzze.

          • disqus_hUhFwRruRM

            Ya, she apologized alright…if u consider the judge coaxing and leading her to make some attempt at an apology. She just didn’t have it in her at that time. To me, it appeared as though she knew that she should feel something but it just wasnt there. Her words were empty, unfeeling, unremorseful, and somewhat forced. This weak attempt was only given thanks to the judge. I say, no thanks!!

  • beammeupscottie42

    That girl didn’t try to sue anyone. Her parents attorneys advised them to initiate the lawsuit in order to”stop the clock” to keep from loosing the right to sue, in the event that it was proven that she wasn’t at fault, or, in some states, if it is shown that the other party was even partially responsible for the accident, then the girls family wouldn’t be totally liable for all damages. That action was taken by the girls parents and attorneys. Not by her. And, sick as it may seem, it’s based in the laws of the statue of limitations. And, at the time, the girl had not yet been proven guilty. And frankly, while it was a terrible tradgedy, and she was found guilty by the courts, it still was not definitely proven that she drove into the other car on purpose. Frankly, I don’t know how she could have been having such a emotional and ongoing texting argument with her boyfriend and have not caused an accident. As for you who believe that a 16 year old girl should be locked away for life for being a stupid 16 year old girl, because she was stupid to be driving and texting, and threatening suicide, as some childish people who don’t really mean it do, it must be nice to be all knowing and perfect to boot. Most all of us, especially as teenage drivers, have done some stupid things that probably could have caused ourselves, and others harm. Unintentionally as it would have been. So, when you look at this girl, you think about whether you’ve ever driven high, intoxicated, or while talking or texting, or drag racing, or putting on make up, or even just speeding. And when you look in the mirror, remind yourself that there, but for the grace of God goes me. And those of you who can say you’ve NEVER done anything that might have ended badly for yourselves and for others, congratulations, very few of us can claim to be so close to divine.

