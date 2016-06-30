New Survey Doubles the Estimate of Transgender Adults in U.S.

About 1.4 million adults in the U.S. identify as transgender, double the estimate from a decade ago

By DAVID CRARY, AP National Writer

NEW YORK — About 1.4 million adults in the U.S. identify as transgender, double the estimate from a decade ago, a team of experts reported Thursday.

Their survey, calculating that 0.6 percent of U.S. adults are transgender, was released at a time when several issues related to transgender rights are in the spotlight. The military is moving to allow transgender service members to serve openly, and there is intense debate nationwide over transgender people’s access to public bathrooms.

The new survey was conducted by four scholars and analysts affiliated with the Williams Institute, a think tank at the UCLA School of Law that specializes in research on issues affecting lesbians, gays, bisexuals and transgender people.

One of the experts, demographer Gary Gates, had come up with the previous estimate of 700,000 in a report issued in 2011 that used data from the previous decade.

The new estimate, he said, resulted from the availability of much more comprehensive data, as well as the increased willingness of transgender people to be open about their gender identity.

“It’s a combination of better information and an improved social climate,” he said. “There’s been much more visibility for the transgender community in the past few years.”

The new survey used data from the 2014 Behavioral Risk Factor Surveillance System, a 50-state survey conducted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. In 2014, a question about transgender identity was asked in 19 states; the Williams Institute experts used those responses to estimate the transgender population in all 50 states.

States with the highest percentage of transgender adults — almost 0.8 percent of all adults — included Hawaii, California, New Mexico and Georgia. States with the lowest percentage — about 0.3 percent — included North Dakota, Iowa, Wyoming and Montana.

Gates said young adults ages 18-24 and ethnic minorities had higher than average rates of identifying as transgender.

He suggested that the new estimates would be useful in advocating for policies that might benefit transgender people.

“In the policy world, it’s often true that you don’t count until someone counts you,” he said. “There are politicians who say, ‘There’s no one like that in my area,’ and these numbers help to undermine that argument.”

The new estimates were welcomed by Mara Keisling, executive director of the Washington-based National Center for Transgender Equality.

“There are still a lot of things in society that are unsafe for us,” she said. “But we know that a lot more people feel they can publicly identify as transgender now.”

The new data could be helpful on range of issues, including public health and crime prevention, Keisling said.

“We’re a logic- and science-based movement, and most of what we fight against is nonsense,” she said. “The more actual facts we have, the better.”

Keisling said efforts to enact state and local nondiscrimination protections for transgender people are often greeted with the refrain, “There’s not enough of those people — why are we bothering with this?”

“Now we can make that conversation more rational,” she said.

  • Christopher Cunningham

    I would be curious to see this kind of data mapped. If the highest reported percentages are in urban centres perhaps trans identity remains under-reported for fears of the potential for negative repercussions and/or folks of trans identity flock to places where they feel there may be better opportunities and great acceptance for them in life.

    It comes to mind because the four states they offered with the lowest concentrations also happen to be states with no big metropolitan areas. This would also explain why you can find so many people who admit to being trans deep in the Bible Belt – that is, if they’re in relatively progressive havens like Atlanta. Just a thought!

    • Vanguard

      By progressive do you mean the most diversified and non-white? Furthermore it is interesting to see that the highest population of these people are in some of the most leftist/cucked concentrated areas…..

      • Christopher Cunningham

        By progressive in this context I’m referring to the subset of the American population that is most humanistic and inclined to perceive the future as holding promise for being much better than the past.

  • Vanguard

    I think we should make Flathead a safe haven for those that are seeking a transformation. We should be a place of welcoming transition for anyone questioning their identity and gender roles placed on them by the patriarchal power. This should become a safe and welcoming place for their psychological disorders.

    • Christopher Cunningham

      As yes… the authoritarian tendency to dehumanize the “other” put on display.

      If people in such a minority as trans can be portrayed as diseased or otherwise defective it becomes easier to justify placing them low in the ranks of the social hierarchy – to stereotype, discriminate, abuse, or even systematically cull them without remorse. Without these kinds of people to look down on how is one to maintain their self-righteous attitude and fabricated sense of superiority?

      I wonder if the group of “lesser” peoples today much resembles that of a century ago. It seems the definitions of abnormality, perversion, and even race are fluid.

      It’s something to consider, at least.

      • Vanguard

        I am not advocating for them to be discriminated against, abused, bullied and culled….which I don’t think has happened yet to trans or gays….unless you like in the Middle East…then all of those things happen to you. I myself would be perfectly fine working with someone that is trans; however, that doesn’t mean I don’t understand that it’s a mental disorder and I by no means should be required to live in their delusion as is being pushed by culture today.

        • Rhett the Butler

          Is your self-declared “gender fluidity” a mental disorder?

          • Vanguard

            Yes but I’m ok with that. At least I admit there is a problem.

          • Rhett the Butler

            Spending your time endlessly refreshing the page are ya?

          • Vanguard

            Well I have a very white male privileged job where I don’t have to work very hard so it allows for such action……….or i get notifications when someone replies to my posts….

        • Christopher Cunningham

          I do appologize for the mistaken assumption on my part. At times I still seem to have lapses of mindfulness about White nationalists in the States diverging from the views of European fascists with whom I’ve chatted. For them, identifying a minority as sick is not part of a plan to help improve the lives of those people.

  • Saul Roth

    People changed lots of other personal things all the time. They dyed their hair and dieted themselves to near death. They took steroids to build muscles and got breast implants and nose jobs so they’d resemble their favorite movie stars. They changed names and majors and jobs and husbands and wives. They changed religions and political parties. They moved across the country or the world — even changed nationalities. Why was gender the one sacred thing we weren’t supposed to change? Who made that rule?
    This is 2016 people, wake up and just accept humans for who they are!

    • Ake_Odinsson

      Who made that rule?

      Perhaps The creator when he created male and female and kind after kind. Our (((enemy))) has been subverting the natural order of things for centuries – this degeneracy is the endgame. Pedo is next…i cant even imagine what comes after that…

      • Vanguard

        Necro……

      • Christopher Cunningham

        Your position on the issue is informed by a point of superstition that no human is capable of proving or disproving beyond all doubt?

        What does “natural” mean? There is nothing unnatural in an objective sense just as there is nothing sacred. There is the natural and the supernatural and we are only capable of making sense of the former.

        • Ake_Odinsson

          What does “natural” mean?

          Natural is creation observed in its most unaffected state possible.

          • Christopher Cunningham

            To clarify, what does unaffected mean? Human beings are animals whose behaviours obey the same laws of nature as those of every other species. How is it possible for a human to do anything that is not inherently natural?

          • Ake_Odinsson

            I could go around in circles with you but I don’t think there is any point. It appears you ascribe to moral relativism, for which there is no argument because a person that ascribes to that fallacy lives outside the realm of reality and rejects hard logic and reason in favor of speculative hypothetical reasoning…
            I’m not insulting you just making an assessment of the futility of any further discussion with you about real subjects that affect all of us.

          • Christopher Cunningham

            It’s fine – long, tedious debates with me on these sorts of subjects lead to stalemates. The exercise is usually only beneficial to folks over on the sidelines who have yet to see the arguments for both sides laid out without either yielding to the other.

          • Ake_Odinsson

            Now youre making sense! 🙂

        • Vanguard

          You do realize that every culture and race worships some form of supernatural being right? Like every single one save….like two….that’s sort of an overwhelming stat.

          • Tgitgi

            That’s right. Brainwashing is a world wide phenomenon not just the US and quite a moneymaker at that.

          • Vanguard

            You do…realize that…before…oh nevermind I’m not going to be able to persuade a closed minded person.

          • Tgitgi

            Thank you. And please don’t pray for me either. Good day.

          • Vanguard

            Good day and God bless 😉

          • Richard Jones

            god is a fairy tale for the weak, and a cover for the local a$$holes to be the white supremacysts that they really are.

            what would god think of you lying about your profession? like he gives a $hit what a loser like you thinks anyways!!

            now go pray on the corner so everyone can see you little boy

          • Vanguard

            Haha you got your butt buddy Rhett to upvote you

          • Christopher Cunningham

            I’m not aware of any race-specific supernatural beings but for the cultures yes – it is almost universal. My response is that religions build solidarity, might serve as a coping mechanism, and can be used to explain the unknown when people do not have enough knowledge about nature to make sense of things.

            I’d bet the gradual decline of faith in deities in developed, affluent countries, for example, ties into better education and the ongoing changes to culture as folks settle into environs that are very difficult than those their ancestors had for millennia.

          • Not Me!

            A mentor of mine taught me that progress and tradition are inherently in conflict.

        • CMartel2

          Or history and historical witness

      • Tgitgi

        Oh brother. You clinging to that whole god thing? Good luck with that.

        • Ake_Odinsson

          Clinging would be the wrong word to describe what I’m doing.

          • Richard Jones

            I would use desperation.

          • Ake_Odinsson

            Yes I’m desperate to secure an existence for our people and a future for white children.
            Are you saying that you would like to destroy civilization and destroy the future of white children?

        • Vanguard

          Oh boy….clinging to the whole….we came from ooze or riding on the backs of crystals in space? Good luck with that.

    • Vanguard

      I do accept humans for who they are and how they were made: Male or Female

      • Christopher Cunningham

        You are aware that the physiological distinctions among individuals vary enough to suggest male and female categories are not cleanly juxtaposed, rather the opposite ends of a spectrum of gradients, right?

        Nature and nurture are inseparable, moreover, suggesting at least to me that groups of people who get accused of being “unnatural” are not such. Rather, those who do the accusing suffer a sense of group insecurity and lack enough understanding of the minority to realize they aren’t a threat.

        Unfamiliar kinds of people are more troubling to some of us than others, but there are more constructive ways to cope with those feelings.

        • Vanguard

          Ok; so I understand that you feel very estudious for coming up with all of those multiple syllable words and all; however, you haven’t stated anything at all in two and a half paragraphs. How does your logical reason even work?

          So, according to your first sentence there should essentially be a ‘missing link’ so to speak that shows a man is both a woman and a male naturally; both physically and mentally. Good luck with that. It’s like saying that people that are born with six fingers are on a spectrum of people that have fingers ranging from 3 fingers to 11, this one guy just feel towards the middle with six. No, it’s a deformity, albeit not really a bad one, but a mutation none the less.

          Your second point is well, it’s not really a point; you say something about nature vs nurture, which is an age old argument people like to quote to sound smart but the conclusion your draw from it are not congruent or at all related.

          Thirdly, and finally, in regards to transgender people; I will concede that we have had transgendered people for a long time; however, we didn’t call them that, we just explained that it was a disassociation disorder or schizophrenia. That…that we can psychologically, scientifically prove and unfortunately with many of those disorders, without proper treatment, there are a lot of suicides involved.

          • Christopher Cunningham

            All humans are female at first and some undergo a process during pregnancy to become male prior to birth. That process is complex, and can yield intersex children, males with some female attributes, or females with some male attributes. Research on brains also suggests that people can be born with a degree of disposition towards non-heterosexuality. Deciding which of the outcomes qualifies as normal or diseased is a matter of culture.

            The second point offers an explanation for why folks like you may feel as you do towards minorities of this sort.

            In regards to the suicides and development of other conditions like depression, would another explanation not be that people who are treated as diseased and inferior are immersed in social environs which promote the development of mental health issues?

          • Vanguard

            For one, depression isn’t a condition, it’s a symptom of another issue. With a M.A. in Psychology, I can sort of prove that if you’d like. Secondly, in regards to nature vs nurture, it doesn’t at all explain how the majority of society creates social norms. I just think it’s interesting that with the rise of moral relativism and universalism we are more likely to condone mental disorders instead of finding their cause and trying to reverse them.

          • Christopher Cunningham

            I differ to your better-informed judgement then, with respect, but if a trans person believes their feelings are invalid and carry a stigma in all the eyes of others, that they are not valued, do not fit in, possess limited potential for relationships, and such wouldn’t that lend itself well the development of low-esteem, an abundance of negative self talk, and other habits that tend to go hand in hand with depression? Do such a disorder only arise from chemical imbalances or can social factors alter the way a person thinks, feels, and behaves?

          • Richard Jones

            If you really had a M.A. in psychology you would likely be more aware of what a d*ck you are.

            Nothing like white supremacysts using big words to support the dumbest argument of all time.

          • Vanguard

            I’m sorry if you feel inferior to a more educated mind.

          • Richard Jones

            Go white supremacysts!!

  • Ake_Odinsson

    1.4 million too many. This is another symptom of a declining aociety

    • Christopher Cunningham

      American culture was once more authoritarian in its attributes than today. What makes you think there wasn’t a similar percentage of trans people around several decades ago who simply viewed it as very dangerous to let others know?

      As for the decline, isn’t that what conservatives and reactionaries feel is happening to society whenever they are out of power – just as progressives and radicals think society is worse off whenever they cannot have their way?

      There are no good or bad trajectories for society – only competing perceptions of such built upon biased, imperfect assumptions.

      • Ake_Odinsson

        “There are no good or bad trajectories for society – only competing perceptions of such built on biased, imperfect assumptions.”

        Amidst your psycobabble I can still see someone who wants the best for everyone and truly believes it can be accomplished.
        And it can, but only by an authority acting in the best interest of the people…and by people I mean race since nation and race are synonymous.

        That is why diversity divides and our multicultural experiment has failed. Races were created separately as were species of all other creatures. They function best when left alone…and generally they would be left that way.

        Have you read March of the Titans, My Awakening or Mein Kampf yet?

        • Christopher Cunningham

          I haven’t gotten around to doing any fresh readings lately, though it is somewhere on an eventual to-do list. An Evangelical co-worker is still keen on me finishing readings of Christian scripture, plus within the party there are Marxist-Leninist-Maoists (that’s quite a mouthful) and democratic socialists more militant than I convinced that I would change my mind on several issues if I read Marx, Trotsky, and some other radical figures. It’s something to do if bored.

          It’s not so much due to lack of interest or respect for those who offer recommendations so much as a matter of prioritizing uses of time. In the past I’ve found it useful to consult sources that look at big picture and contrast the perspectives and rationales of several sociologists, philosophers, and political currents all at once. I’ve actually changed ideologies a few times in response to fresh perspectives but have to encounter reasoning that seems to weather scrutiny better than mine.

  • Fast

    These folks don’t bother me 🌝 It’s the so called religious ones that condemn them that amuse most real Americans. These slow people are stuck in the stone age😜 “O”mentality special too 😱 And 🎻 are whinny Little Bitc😇’S

  • Rex Smith

    Bunch of perverts.. Our public schools must be spiking the punch…

