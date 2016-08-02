Man Denies Sexually Assaulting Woman at Whitefish City Beach

A Flathead County man has pleaded not guilty to felony charges of sexual intercourse without consent and partner or family member assault after allegedly attacking a woman at Whitefish City Beach.

Kenneth Herbert Kofler appeared at an arraignment on July 21 before Judge Heidi Ulbricht.

According to court documents, police responded to a report of an assault on July 9 at Whitefish City Beach. There they found a woman who said Kofler had ripped her shirt, hit her on the head and raped her. She said was forced to use pepper spray on Kofler to stop the attack. Officers found Kofler and placed him under arrest.

If convicted, Kofler could face life in prison. He is expected to go to trial in January 2017.