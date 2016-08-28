Homeless in the Park

Kalispell police enforce evacuation, cleanup of massive transient camp near Lawrence Park

Beneath a forested canopy of trees near Kalispell’s Lawrence Park, Felisha Klein reluctantly sorted through the heaps of blankets and clothing that littered her campsite, folding and stacking a summer’s worth of refuse into tidy piles.

She dispatched the chore with grim resolve, her neat columns of valuables standing out in stark contrast against the inextricable mess of bicycle parts and old appliances, the beer cans and bean cans and mud-caked tarpaulins, which struck haphazard poses all around her.

Having just turned 30, Klein was being evicted from her home in the woods, forced by law enforcement to abandon the illegal campsite that she’d called home for the past three months.

At the behest of the Kalispell Police Department, Klein broke down her piece of the sprawling camp, a secluded spot where she’s been living al fresco off and on for seven years, she said, recently sharing the multi-jurisdictional postage stamp of land with her husband and another couple, as well as a rotating cast of homeless men and women with no place to go.

A dozen yards from where Klein was working, a young man nodded off in a lawn chair. When he woke, he opened a can of beans with a peeling red label, searched the ground briefly until he located a plastic spoon and dug in.

Police say anywhere between 18 and 24 people have been living in the forests flanking Lawrence Park this summer, establishing a hovel that has rankled nearby neighbors who complain about raucous shouting and persistent campfire smoke.

Local law enforcement deals with transient camps in the area every summer, but they’ve never seen it this established, or so populated.

“It absolutely is the biggest I’ve ever seen it. It really got away from us this year,” Sgt. Allen Bardwell of the Kalispell Police Department said. “I think it’s going to take an army of people and a line of trucks to get this place cleaned up.”

For her part Klein is well-mannered and keeps to herself, and shied away from involvement when a loud, profanity-laced argument broke out between two of her campmates, one of whom she said was “coming down off of dope.”

“A lot of the people around here have drug addiction problems. James and I have been doing a good job at staying clean, but it’s been hard,” Klein said, referring to her partner, who works full time. “I just turned 30 and I’ve been homeless for most of the last 7 years. Finding a job, keeping a place. It’s really hard.”

Despite those hard times, it’s time for Klein and the others to move along.

Chris Krager, executive director of the Samaritan House, the largest refuge for homeless men, women and children in Northwest Montana, ventured into the camp on Aug. 24, two days before the deadline police had given the forest’s occupants to move out.

Shouldering a nylon backpacking pack for anyone who might need it, Krager distributed business cards and explained the services and resources “Sam House” offers — bedrooms, washrooms, hot meals, and job services.

Of the eight or so folks he spoke to, he expected that a couple might take him up on the offer.

Because the Samaritan House receives federal grant money, its residents must adhere to certain rules, including a prohibition on alcohol and drugs, and a 10 p.m. curfew. Many prospective residents chafe under those constraints, opting instead to live outdoors.

Klein counts herself among those reluctant to abandon the homeless lifestyle.

“A lot of people would rather be homeless,” she said. “I’d rather live in a tent than have to figure out whether or not I have money to pay rent and electricity and gas every month. It’s not that we don’t want a place of our own, it’s that we can’t afford it.”

On Aug. 19, the Kalispell Police Department began posting notices throughout the camps, stapling fliers to trees explaining that anyone who hadn’t vacated the premises by Aug. 25 would be subject to arrest for criminal trespassing.

“The Kalispell Police Department is giving you an opportunity to pack up and clean up your camp and vacate the area,” the notice states. “Any property remaining in this area will be seized and destroyed.”

Given the volume of trash and abandoned piles of clothing and miscellaneous belongings strewn about the camps — furniture, washing machines, golf clubs — the Flathead Marines have volunteered their time to clean up the land.

Tim “Merk” Merklinger, a member of the Flathead Marines, said about a dozen volunteers would converge on the camps Aug. 27 to try and make a dent in the mess.

“We have identified two areas that look like a super Wal-Mart threw up all over it,” Merklinger said. “We are going to clean it all up by hand and drag it out of there about 300 yards through brush and stickers and grass. We are going to get sweaty and muddy, but we’ll get ‘er done.”

Kalispell Parks and Recreation Superintendent Fred Bicha said he’s heard numerous complaints from neighboring residents, but that ownership of the area is split up between public and private ownership, lending jurisdictional confusion to the mess.

“The camps aren’t all on public land, so that makes it a little tricky,” he said. “It’s sad because this is a huge social issue. It is so big. It’s an epidemic and it takes the involvement of almost every city department. It’s a pretty involved issue.”

Both the police and the nearby homeowners understand that homelessness is a pervasive problem, and the people residing in the woods skirting Lawrence Park are part of a tribe of between 400 and 500 men and women who are homeless in the Flathead Valley. Many of them are employed and working to support families, many of them have injuries or health problems that drained bank accounts. Others have pressing legal issues, undiagnosed mental illnesses, or suffer from debilitating addiction.

Ben Long lives nearby, and on hot summer evenings, when the windows are open, he described frequent bouts of shouting and constant plumes of campfire smoke.

“The campfire smoke looks like a boy scout jamboree,” he said. “This is a great forest, where generations of neighborhood kids used to feel safe to play. It’s full of turtles and frogs, and it’s not safe anymore. I think the challenge in the future is going to be maintaining a presence to keep it from getting so out of hand. Cleaning it up is one thing, but keeping it clean in the future is another story.”

Across the Stillwater River from Klein’s camp, Jessica Tallmadge, 26, sorted through her own collection of belongings while her partner, who is unemployed, slept in a fortified tent. She’s been living at the camp since April, working at Wendy’s to scratch out a meager living but not nearly enough to provide housing for both of them.

When told about the options available at the Samaritan House, Tallmadge listened and politely declined. She was expecting a paycheck soon, and figured she’d splurge on a weekly room at a local motel.

“With me working everything has been kind of crazy these past few months,” she said. “We don’t want to get arrested, but we can’t stay here. Hopefully everything will work out.”

  • Christopher Cunningham

    What a disgrace… not the hovel but rather the city’s response. Breaking up the camp fails to accomplish anything constructive on the issue and those who continue to stand in the way of these people receiving the assistance they need to get back onto sound financial footing should be ashamed of themselves.

    • Gene Dziza

      It’s a bad situation all around. I can’t blame the city. I’m guessing the city knew about this for a long time but neighbor’s complaints got to the point the city felt they could no longer ignore them and felt a responsibility to react. I don’t blame the neighbors either, especially those with children. The camps are probably not the best neighbors. The city knows they’ll just move on to another spot and reestablish themselves. They need a place to go.

      Thanks to the volunteers that are cleaning things up!

      • “Bad situation”?
        No, a disgrace.

        • tumbleweed

          A disgraceful group of people who would live in that type of situation and create such a mess for someone else to clean up. Who lives like that? Drunks and druggies who don’t see it? It would be interesting to know how many of these people have warrants out on them for various reasons.

      • Christopher Cunningham

        I get why things are playing out as they are, yeah, but from sounds of it this keeps happening every year and nothing changes. Sending ’em off is really not a solution so much as kicking the can down a ways for someone else at some other time to deal with. It’s ineffective public policy.

      • Bruce Guthrie

        There are so many factors in play here including the disposition of the homeless themselves. The story quoted two people who indicated resistance to a pathway to conventional living and a preference for the camp. While I think we are obliged to create policies and services to help people get on their own feet, I don’t think we are obliged to provide free shelter to those who just don’t want to have to pay their utility bills.

        If we did a better job with the former, it would be easier to deal with the latter.

        P.S. I think the notion of asking the Christians who put up the billboard park to donate their land for the homeless is a great idea and an opportunity for them to practice some Christian charity.

      • Adrian Nolan

        Woot. Way to go folks. Dangerous work. Wish we could figure out a viable solution for the challenges many of these folks face. Sadly the resources are few and far between. And thise that do have them are only looking for their own betterment

    • jcd

      why can’t the city open up a seasonal camp and do it right?

      • Doubting Thomas

        Why? Encouraging homelessness is not in the interest of the community. Homelessness for some is a choice. I do not support this choice. A solution will be complicated involving local, state and federal action.

        • Adrian Nolan

          Because its the right thing to do… Gods help you if you are ever in that situation.

          • Doubting Thomas

            I don’t believe in any God. I’ve spent much of my career working directly with or peripherally with this population. I have no sympathy nor interest in the opinion of those who have no experience

          • Adrian Nolan

            Roflh. I have a ton of experience. Dont assume.. you dont know a thing about me. My past. My life. Or what i do in and with the community. Clowns like you give the flathead a horrible name.

          • Doubting Thomas

            Well Adrian I’ll be sure to call you a clown next time we see each other. I’ve known you for quite a few years.

          • Mike

            You probably don’t know me, clown. The man above offered to open his own home to the disadvantaged- can you see yourself doing something like that? Between you and him, which do we need more of in the world?

          • Doubting Thomas

            Lol. So angry. As far as I know Adrian is not licensed nor qualified to help those with mental health or substance abuse problems. I could be wrong and he can correct me if things have changed. DAA and mentally ill folks often gravitate to enablers. Proper case management involved holding someone accountable while providing support services. I’m not a big fan of Samaritan House, but they follow mostly correct, in my opinion, case management procedures.

            The problem is many pronged and the solutions are complicated. Providing housing in Yurts in a residential neighborhood is not the solution. Providing any housing without rules along with case management is not the answer.

            The citizens of this state have voted over and over both locally and statewide to not provide much in the way of services.

            In the end, some cannot or choose not to live within our social contract. In the past we institutionalized them. Now we leave them on the streets or incarcerate them. I think a return to instutions with 35 years of new information would be the first step.

          • Adrian Nolan

            Great! Then you know when i moved to montana i WAS THESE PEOPLE funny.. my first kickstart was actually wendys. And.. i was involved deeply in drugs. And some rather negative things. I got my My feet under me and grew. You also know that i have spent years.. and disrupted my own family.. and damaged my marriage. to help many people. Including working directly with probation department on a few occasions. And thus far only 1 of those helped is still on the streets. You also know that i care deeply for the community and family, enough so that i spent several years studying and learning specifically to gain the skills i needed to help said community. Youll also know i build yurts. Run lodges. Hold fires. Run mens weekends. Travel when i can to support other communities and organisations. Blagh blagh. If you truly do know me you also know i have 0 tolerance for folks that judge others without context or understanding. Maybe clown was inappropriate. But.. since you know me so well.. you know clown was me being nice to someone i consider disruptive. Negative. And unnecessarily hostile to people he knows nothing about. Oh.. and im not afraid to be myself anywhere.. i post as me.. so that my views are clear. Precise. And very public.

  • With this on-going War against the shelterless, I’ve lost most respect for
    the City of Kalispell and the KPD. While drug and alcohol-related crimes run rampant,
    let’s go after the shelterless?
    According to most, The “Samaritan House” is an anti-Christian facility which treats
    Veterans and others like 15-year-olds – in Juvenile Hall.
    “$amaritan Hou$e”, indeed.

    Shame on -again- The City of Kalispell.

    • Doubting Thomas

      The shelter less are the drug users. There is no God. Samaritan house is the only real shelter in the valley.

    • Brooke

      What have YOU done? Exploiting the shelterless? You are a fool.

    • Rhett the Butler

      Didn’t you say you had left this area?

  • taxpayer22

    Drunks and druggies should take personal responsibility for their actions. Go to AA, just to start.

  • Brooke

    Sorry, but you defeat your argument with this, Ms. Klein: “I’d rather live in a tent than have to figure out whether or not I have money to pay rent and electricity and gas every month. It’s not that we don’t want a place of our own, it’s that we can’t afford it.”

    Sorry, but you really don’t want a place of your own, at least not enough to work for it.

  • reggiewhitefish

    This is a heartbreaking subject. The large majority forced into this suffering nationwide are there as result of our broken financial system. Since we were inflicted with “Reagonomics” workers haven’t had a raise….about 40 years, although productivity has doubled in that time.

    The only way to help these victims (and ourselves) is to vehemently oppose this failure of capitalism by political action. We must organize and defeat all politicians who worship/obey the exploiting wealthy few who have stolen the American dream and rendered workers into third world subjects instead of citizens with legitimate claims to prosperity trough their hard work.

    It is again difficult this election, because we failed to overcome the entrenched establishment politicians on the Democratic side and elected one of the actual exploiters on the Republican side. So our choice is; continued decline under a Democratic President or accelerated destruction under direct authority gained by a billionaire.

    But Bernie showed us our strength in numbers, and a nonviolent path back to our fair share of the wealth that only we workers create. If we don’t organize and join the class war being waged against us, all we can expect is more of the same B.S. that reduced us to this depressing point.

  • jcd

    First thing I thought of was, how does a homeless camper maintain a level of hygiene acceptable for work in the food biz? Gross. Glad I don’t do fast food. Yuck.

    • Substantia

      You might be fooling yourself if you think that the problem is limited to just fast food places.

      • jcd

        I don’t fool myself, there are plenty of people working hard at attempting that at any given moment, LOL… I have a homeless co-worker who is is assisted by another co-worker, the latter feels he’s being used yet is too kind to give him the shove he needs to move on. My family is housing a local teen who is homeless, has a bizarre situation with his incredibly religious parents. Homelessness has many forms, each person has a unique situation.

  • Substantia

    Let’s allow shelter-less persons to camp at the religious “park” in Columbia Heights. The owners there claim to be Christians and so should not object to helping them. Imagine what good could be done with the money they’ve spent on that embarrassing billboard monstrosity.

  • It seems that drugs are one reason people are living there, and another seems to be that people don’t mind being homeless.

    I’m not sure what you can do about those folks. Many times they have to have the desire to change, and that can take some time. I feel years of living that way, however, is a bit too long. Maybe they don’t ever want to change.

    For those that are working and trying to improve their lives, I hope they can find help. We have a huge homeless camp here in Missoula under the Reserve Street Bridge. We only hear about it once a year when the city cleans it out, which usually costs about $15,000 or so.

    Perhaps if we read more stories about these camps, we could have more meaningful change.

  • Harlan Racine

    Everybody can condemn them all you want, But I do know many of them are working and trying to save enough to get a roof over their heads but it is pretty tough to pay out an average of $800 for rent then another $800 to a $1.000 for deposit as well as all of the utility deposits all in one shot no matter how bad you want it.
    There are some who live the life because they want to,But there a lot who had a pay check come in late or they lost a job for what ever reason and it landed them on the street.
    This could happen to anyone I have met former millionaires who were stuck on the street due to bad investments and were working fast food jobs because they lost everything.

    • Doubting Thomas

      Not everyone gets to live where they want. The Flathead is more expensive that most places wages vs living expenses. I want to live in Seattle but my profession would not support the lifestyle I want. There are plenty of places in the US where wages are better and living expenses are lower.

      • Harlan Racine

        So that makes you self righteous I suppose, Better pray you are never in the same situation Karma is a b^$%h, I have lived all over the country and it is pretty much the same everywhere, and so is the homeless problem but no one wants address that issue.

        • Doubting Thomas

          Pragmatism is not being self righteous. Karma doesn’t exist, it is an attempt by humans to explain the chaos of our reality. It is not the same all over the country. The Median wage in Montana is bottom 1/4 in the country and cost of living in the entire state is not the bottom 1/4. The Flathead is an expensive part of Montana. States with similar median incomes in the South and Midwest are significantly cheaper. Indiana for example is in the top 5 for cheapest states to live in, and the wages are better than in Montana.

          I want to live certain places, but my income and skills used to obtain
          money in exchange for work don’t support it. There is no right to live here, there is no right to misuse private property or public lands as these folks are doing.

          I already addressed what the homeless problem really is on this article in another long post. Spend some time working with this population and your views will change a bit.

    • Suzy Gronley

      Felisha and James choose go loive this way. They were offered a roof over their heads and told the person to buy them things like iPads and were so ungrateful!

  • Adrian Nolan

    Ive got space for a few folks. And a large fenced yard. And some yurts. Happy to share my personal home and space with a few folks that truly need the help and are trying to get a healthy start. Its maddness whats happening here..

    • Andrea Barry

      Not to these two idiots they use their social security money for drugs this is their mess they never took the time to clean up anymess they made. They broke into 38 cars in evergreen they did this to them selves

      • Adrian Nolan

        There are definately many that choose this lifestyle.. and.. live in negativity.

      • Suzy Gronley

        Did they get prosecuted for breaking into cars?

    • Gene Dziza

      You are a good man in my book Adrian.

      • Adrian Nolan

        Thanks gene. I appreciate that. I have my faults too though. I WAS these folks 16 years ago. It takes effort. SUPPORT. And alot of pain to dig out of a hole like some of these folks are in. Of course.. some choose it. So be it. But many didnt. If we as a nation rise up and love and help issues like this vanish faster than they grow

  • Perrico de los Palotes

    Did anyone else notice that Rhett’s only comment in this thread was a one line question about another commentator’s address? If he can’t attack White people — whom he obviously hates — or conservatives, he really has no idea at all what to say about anything. Take away his nerdy constitutional boogeyman & he disappears. Boo!

    • Rhett the Butler

      Heh!

  • Not Me!

    Fresh Life Church Enterprises has a few vacancies. Just sayin’

  • MotherEarthMT

    Where does the City/County Health Dept come in? This article does not address the sanitation aspect. A municipality cannot have a sanitation issue like this going unchecked. This type of filth is not only an environmental concern but also a community health issue. Our public and private lands are meant to be used as a community toilet and dumping ground.

    • R Ashton

      It does not come in, they are a joke. Put it at the end of post way up above.

  • Andrea Barry

    Sorry but felisha and James don’t. Work they use their social security. To buy drugs this is their mess they made because they don’t have respect for anyone not even them selves

    • Suzy Gronley

      Agreed. Felisha is soo damn messed up in the brain. She is abusive in every way. I grew up with her. She was a disgusting pig then and beyond help now. Unbelievable!

  • Ake_Odinsson

    We should lure the homeless away from Kalispell all the way to California. That’s what the town of South Park, CO did and it seemed to work for them.

  • Ake_Odinsson

    I have found that most people who are homeless…want to be.

    • reggiewhitefish

      Can’t agree with that evaluation.

      I grew up near the Railroad switch yard in Whitefish which has always had “hobo” camps nearby. My mother would give sandwiches and religious pamphlets to all who asked. The amount of this traffic to our house varied dramatically depending on the health of the economy. In good times the volume fell to the lowest amount and during “recessions” climbed to the highest numbers of people requesting handouts.

      I believe the economy is the biggest factor in the amount of homeless, even though some will always exist regardless.

  • Jen

    I was just reading an article in the Interlake with the headline, “Help wanted – everywhere. Flathead Valley labor shortage reaches critical mass.” The Job Service lists 1,089 open jobs. Obviously there’s a job for everybody who is willing to work, and there are services for people to get cleaned up and properly dressed for employment. I am very sympathetic toward people who have fallen on hard times, but I don’t think it’s acceptable to live like an animal and make a mess for others to have to clean up. Imagine the bio waste and the drug paraphernalia that the volunteers are going to have to deal with.

  • Melissa H
  • Unlicensed Dremel

    Here’s what will always confound me about homeless people and camps: Why are they so messy with litter? Why not clean it up? Presumably, most of the homeless have no great responsibilities; the least they could do is clean up their own trash. If I was homeless, if someone would just give me a trash bag, I’d keep my camp spotless. I hope they find peace – and homes.

  • R Ashton

    I hope people realize the “huge mess” including washing machine is not all just from the people made even more homeless, and that it has, per the article, been accumulating for years.
    There is a huge amount of bigotry in this valley against indigent and homeless people. They have their tents and tarps, the only roves over their heads slashed when they are not there. They have their tires slashed. Stores like TARGET and COSTCO are particularly bigoted, and you can see the signs all around the target complex, which were added to, when they were notified of lawsuit to be filed for their violations.
    Now, it is possible and has been done in increasing numbers of places around the country, and even up in Canada to end homelessness. Search for it, ending homelessness and tiny houses for example. It costs less to put a safe roof over someone’s head, than to keep dealing with the problems of poor health from exposure to the elements, and citations and fines that are violations of their civil rights, and cannot be paid.
    Remember, these people were not always homeless, and it could absolutely, just as easily be you put in that position. We have a constitutional right to live, yet when they try, this is the kind of —- that happens. Maybe they should all commit mass suicide on the steps of the Justice Center, so called, being they are largely part of the problem in ensuring people cannot get help, and even aid in making people homeless and indigent. That, is not a legal system, or justice system.
    As far as Samaritan House, it’s good it’s there, but really, would you like to be placed in what is basically run as an institution as an adult? Is that how adults are to be treated? It is no wonder so many homeless refuse to go to shelters, here or elsewhere, besides sanitation sometimes being an even bigger issue, such as bedbugs and lice, health problems due to chemical exposures, etc.

    Yes, there is a fix, but somebody needs to actually act. Things don’t just happen by themselves, except to degenerate and get worse. Yes, I am the one filing suit for violations above, so don’t try jumping on me for talking and not acting.

    It is disgusting when KPD harasses women on the street for no reason, having done nothing wrong, even in the “safe places”. They need to be tested for steroids, and read our basic constitutional rights. It’s no better when they do the same to men either.
    While it has been shown very few of these people are actually mentally ill, or on drugs, and I have spoken with quite a few over the past year and a half about, it’s quite understandable to start using, because no one that is suppose to do anything to help in this county does, they don’t give a real flip, or this would not even be an issue anymore would it?

    I’ve lived here long enough to remember when people were living in tents, not because housing was not unaffordable, and no jobs, but apartments and housing simply did not exist. I don’t recall people being harassed by it. The economy is getting worse, despite those who insist there are more jobs. Disabled cannot work these jobs, and neither can people do many of them. Such as a construction worker suddently jumping into a pharmacy job, there is lag time. Not all these people are jobless, just as mentioned above, so don’t think homeless equals lazy, alcoholic, addict, mentally ill or more often properly termed mentally or emotionally INJURED, such as is PTSD.
    Alcohol and drugs may become their best and only real friend, outside of other homeless, because of the lack of caring, compassion, and Understanding, by most of us. Thank you to all those who help us out on the street to get by. I don’t see anyone getting rich off asking for help. They wouldn’t be living under a tarp in all weather if they were.

    So again; search: “towns that have ended homelessness”. We put three to four of these together in conference with someone that has time to coordinate, get the pros and cons, of all of them, and voila, we can do it too. Anyone got the time to do a little research and coordinate? I can’t, I’m busy fighting court. Maybe in a couple years, if they haven’t succeeded in killing me, I can front some money for it though, which is what I’ve been planning to do for quite some time, then this lovely article pops up.

    Saw a comment on Health Dept. They are a joke. I can tell you first hand, because they are involved in my case, and can be tampered with by attorneys.

    • Alyssa Claire Shinkle

      Amazing comment

