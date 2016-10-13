South Kalispell Residents Raise Objections to Proposed Apartment Complex

Developer to rework plans before submitting application to city for large apartment complex on Airport Road

For over 20 years, the 3.79-acre plot of land along Airport Road and Teal Drive sat vacant with grass berms and a thicket of pine trees, creating a park-like atmosphere and forested buffer as Ashley Park subdivision cropped up around it.

Except the unzoned county land was never deeded as a park, and a developer has now purchased it with plans to construct an apartment complex.

The initial proposal, valued at $7 million and submitted to the City of Kalispell in early September, shows five three-story buildings with a total of 96 units — 81 two-bedroom units and 15 three-bedroom units — and 177 vehicle parking spaces. It would be located just north of a new elementary school that will be built in the coming years.

Almost immediately, the proposed multi-family complex sparked resistance from the surrounding neighborhood, and nearly 50 people crowded into City Hall last week during a work session with the Kalispell Planning Board.

“There has been a longstanding understanding and verbal understanding from the former developer of our subdivision that (the property) was a green zone. Over the years, it’s been used that way,” said David Curtis, a resident on nearby Canvasback Court who hosted a recent informational meeting with other neighbors about the proposed apartment.

“We feel unanimously that a 96-unit complex would detrimentally impact the integrity of our subdivision.”

Other residents voiced their concerns about congestion and noise from the multi-family complex as well as privacy issues from the three-story rooms overlooking existing homes. Others claimed the complex would hurt property values in the area.

“Would you want this in your backyard?” Phyllis Lucht, another nearby resident, asked planning board members.

David Weber, a Kalispell resident who is spearheading the development, said he would work with his architect to answer some of the concerns raised during the meeting. Weber’s architect mentioned reducing the size and scope to 90 units as a possible change.

“It’s our desire to develop a project that fits south Kalispell,” Weber said.

“We want to work and collaborate with our neighbors.”

Weber said the apartments would not be “low-income housing.”

“The bottom line is we want to make it a great project and part of that is working through some of these items that are a concern with some people,” he said.

Once Weber finalizes a plan, he will submit it to the city seeking annexation, a conditional use permit and a zoning change to RA-2, or residential/apartment. The planning board would review a formal application at a future meeting, which has not been set, and vote on whether to recommend the project for approval. After that, the city council would review the planning board’s recommendation and decide whether it is approved and could proceed.

During the informational work session, Kalispell Senior Planner Jarod Nygren said city staff identified a few recommended changes with the initial proposal while receiving roughly 30 emails from concerned residents. He recommended more buffering along the west side of the property next to existing homes and encouraged the developer construct a higher berm at a minimum of six-feet tall with a 30-foot setback from the residences to shield noise and visibility.

He also acknowledged concerns about the three-story building on the northwest corner of the property that would look down over existing homes.

Mike Morgan, the project’s architect, defended the apartment complex as a new development that would fit the goals of the city’s new urban renewal plan for south Kalispell, which seeks to shape redevelopment in an area that is expected to grow in the coming years, especially with the emergence of a new school.

Morgan said growth in the area is “inevitable” and that multi-family housing serves an important need in a community, providing an alternative to single-family housing.

“We’re working hard at making a real nice quality living environment,” Morgan said.

“I hope we can work together.”

  • Suzy

    we need more apartments, preferably affordable or Senior. people think they bought way more than they have. you own your lot not the air space surrounding it. NIMBYs

    • Jeff

      It is clearly apparent that you did not read and understand the article, nor do you understand the basis of the neighborhood’s objections. It would behoove you to take time to digest and understand a situation before formulating and spouting an opinion.

  • Carla Augustad

    They are concerned about traffic, parking, lights, noise, safety (fire dept), loss of privacy, loss of property value, where to put the snow in winter…

    I found it interesting that the developer promised them the park is the same developer that tried to claw back the access to Church Slough.

    • Doubting Thomas

      Nobody promised them anything. They made assumptions after the property was not developed for so long.

      • Jeff

        I own a house near this lot. I have documentation from when I purchased my home that refers to this lot as a park, and I am not the only one. The developer also verbally stated to numerous homeowners that this was park space. He also spent considerable money landscaping and irrigating the property as if it was a park. In addition, the subdivision is called Ashley Park, and there is a rather large concrete sign that says “Ashley Park” placed in the corner of the lot.

        • Doubting Thomas

          Did he ever say or put into writing that it would be a park in perpetuity? I doubt it. You all should have bought it if you want to control the use. Your subdivision and others in the valley are eyesores, imo, but I don’t own the land, so cannot stop the building.

          • Carla Augustad

            It sounds like you have a personal investment here-what’s up with that?

          • Doubting Thomas

            No personal investment but I am tired of the dance people do when they think they are entitled to something. In this case nobody promised this would remain a green space, but you are seeing people
            Lie and say it was promised.

            As an aside, these developments are ugly and should be zoned away, grid streets with attractive homes like the east side is Kalispell traditional.

          • Carla Augustad

            How can you be so sure that nothing was promised to them?

          • Doubting Thomas

            The burden of proof is on them.

          • Greg Griffin

            Just so you know why people are upset…it is VERY common in cities all over the country to require builders to include a greenspace within their development and as a part of the agreement for approval. Just as these apartments will be required to have surrounding them. In some cases, realtors have stated it. Other times the developer. It is extremely plausible and even reasonable to assume that the greenspace was a part of the development requirements. If not, it really should have been.

          • Doubting Thomas

            What is common vs what is actually happening are different things.

            Angry folks can seek legal redress if they have a legitimate claim. I doubt any of them do under the law.

            That whole existing development is grotesque and I don’t like it. It doesn’t mean I could stop it because it was built following all rules under the law.

  • Badger

    Great idea! Build apartments in the new rail district park area thing the city got all that money and approval for.

  • scotttx

    How stupid who going to pay for the extra service it will need, the extra jail space, the water and sewer system, it will end up costing the tax payer.

  • Orion

    I am neither for or against this project. Apartments are in demand. The issues about who will pay for the extra city/county services needed is a farce. Whether you build single family or multifamily units is mox-nix. Both require city/county services. People were asking the same things before the Ashley Park area homes were built.
    It is the same old, “Not in my back yard”..

