Saving the Boys and Girls Club

New director hopes to turn around financial woes at local club, which may have to shut down programming due to lack of funds

By

EVERGREEN — It would be easy to say the events that led Cindy Hooker to the Boys and Girls Club of Glacier Country were all random chance, linked together in a straightforward but unplanned way to bring her from Tennessee to Kalispell.

But Hooker doesn’t think it’s that simple. What are the odds that a person who built a Boys and Girls Club from the ground up in rural southeastern Tennessee would move to the Flathead and learn that the local clubs are in need of leadership?

“It was really something that God led me to, there’s no doubt in my mind,” Hooker said from the Evergreen Boys and Girls Club last week.

Hooker recently took over as director at the club, which has fallen into a dire financial situation. Two grants worth $70,000 were lost in the last two years, and the club needs about $75,000 for its annual programming and to keep the doors open, she said.

The predicament is so severe that the board of directors has decided to sell the Evergreen skating rink building the club has been using as its headquarters, and host the programming at Evergreen Elementary from now on.

Busing students to and from the skating rink on Shady Lane was too expensive, and the club now takes six to eight trips with a 15-passenger van to bring the kids from school to the club.

Boys and Girls Clubs across the country seek to help young people, especially those in need, reach their full potential as citizens, through safe environments, programming, and positive, supportive relationships with caring adults.

As it stands now, the club has enough funding to make it month to month, but the stress of trying to come up with money to pay for each month takes away attention from the kids and the programming, Hooker said.

“We need $75,000 to operate in the schools, and it doesn’t need to be all at one time,” Hooker said. “We want to be able to reassure our parents that this program will continue.”

Roughly 80 kids participate in the Boys and Girls Club regularly, she said, and a survey sent home to parents revealed that most of the adults sending their kids to the club after school would be left with no other options if the club shuts down.

“If we don’t have any money by January, we won’t be able to run programming after Christmas break,” Hooker said.

It’s a challenging position to take on as a newcomer to the local program, but Hooker’s experience with the Boys and Girls Club extends more than a decade, back to when she and her family were living in Tennessee. She was very involved with her two children’s lives, Hooker said, but noticed there were so many kids who didn’t have that attention in their own lives.

“Seeing kids who didn’t have that really drove me to want to create a place for kids,” Hooker said.

It took two years to start the Boys and Girls Club there, but within a couple years, they had their own building thanks to a grant from the USDA Rural Development program and were serving at full capacity.

“My mindset was to get the club started and have it flourish,” she said. “To watch (the kids) be on this path, and because of what goes on at the Boys and Girls Club, you watch their path change. Oh my gosh, it’s amazing.”

She was the director of the club for eight years after getting it off the ground, but a vacation to Montana disrupted further plans for Tennessee. They visited the valley and Glacier National Park several years ago, and the family decided it was the place for them.

“We hiked the Highline to Swiftcurrent (in Glacier Park) and we were done — we were sold,” she said.

Hooker’s husband got a job here about a year and a half ago, and she began working for Buffalo Hills Terrace in Kalispell. There, she met a member of the board for the Boys and Girls Club, and after joining the board, she decided to take on the director role after the previous director, Alan Sempf, resigned.

The club needs to dig itself out of a hole and quickly, Hooker said. Local community groups such as Rotary have been key in getting the word out, and Hooker would like to partner more with community groups.

On Nov. 16, the Red Caboose Frozen Yogurt + Coffee shop in Whitefish will donate all the proceeds earned between 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. to the Boys and Girls Club, and Hooker said she has more fundraisers in mind.

Once the club is able to focus on more than just staying afloat, Hooker hopes to emphasize new programming for teens, and eventually build a new facility for the Boys and Girls Club.

For more information on the Boys and Girls Club of Glacier Country, including how to donate, visit the club’s website at www.boysandgirlsclubgc.com, or call 406-897-3343.

  • The problems are at the top. A quick look at Boys and Girls Club of America’s charity rating tells us that 12% of donations go to Admin, another 6% goes to fundraising. Just 82% goes to the boys and girls.

    In Tennessee, where this new director worked, it’s just as bad if not worse. The club in Middle Tennessee has 11% Admin and 7% fundraising while Memphis’ club has 11% Admin and 6% fundraising.

    That’s not very good.

    https://www.charitynavigator.org/index.cfm?bay=search.summary&orgid=3380

    • Gene Dziza

      Maybe it’s just me Greg, but 80% back to the kids seems like a good number. It takes money to run stuff.

      • I’ll admit, 80% isn’t too bad. I typically give to charities in the upper 90% range, however. Feeding America, for instance, gives 98.5% to the cause, with just 0.2% going to Admin and 1.10% going to fundraising.

        Others in the upper 90% range include: Direct Relief, Americares, Catholic Medical Mission Board, Toys for Tots, Disabled American Veterans, Prevent Child Abuse America, and Food for the Poor. All give more than 95% of donations to their cause.

        That’s admirable.

        Many charities could do better, and I repeatedly send money request forms back to them telling them that. They often just send me another request, though. It’s sad.

        • Chany Ockert

          I fully understand why 95% seems to look good.

          However, that range is actually not best practice in the nonprofit sector.

          Consider the recommended practice for nonprofits in Montana:

          23. The board of directors should review and approve an annual budget
          for the organization. While each board must determine the appropriate
          budget needed to achieve its mission, various industry benchmarks
          provide target ranges of 65-80% of expenditures for programs and 20-35%
          for administration, fundraising, and evaluation.

          This recommendation is found here:
          http://www.mtnonprofit.org/PPNE_Governance/

          Just as every business needs administrative support functions to be effective, so do nonprofits. When a nonprofit squeezes down their administrative and fundraising costs, they are EITHER becoming less effective in providing programs for the cause we care about OR mis-classifying administrative or fundraising expenses as programs in order to look good on Charity Navigator.

          As you can see on this website, Charity Navigator is concerned with charities that claim less than 5% of administrative and fundraising expenses:

          http://overheadmyth.com/faqs/

          Administrative and fundraising expenses are actually core support that allows the nonprofit to carry out the programs we need.

    • Chris Weigand

      Giving time is much more of a asset, then the donor can see were there money needs spent. The message here should be give and give smart. I like your input.

  • disqus_pAbmjbkDpw

    This is all a lie. This lady is not “saving” the boys and girls club she has made horrible decisions and has fired the most hardworking people one by one. Chris Weigand and Brian Cartwright where the best people for the rink and club and were unjustly fired for reasons that no one will disclose. (Because there is no reason) They gave up 7 and 15 years of their lives for the club and were tossed to the side and treated like dirt because of new management in the last couple months. Everyone who knows the rink knows of their commitment and kindness to the children. The rink closing is the worst thing for the community as well, this is a place that was built for families and people of all ages. It has had sentimental value for everyone in the flathead valley for decades. I highly urge the flathead beacon to get the other side of the story so everyone reading can have a proper perspective of whats really going on here.

    • Chris Weigand

      We would like to thank you for your kind words and truth.

  • jcd

    Regardless, it is a good thing and needs to be continued. It’s not hard to do a few clicks and enter your credit card number.

  • Colleen Jukich

    Obviously the Beacon did not investigate too deep into this!! Miss Hooker should have stayed in Tennessee. The rink is a big deal here, her only idea is to close, sell, build a new building? What a “Grand” financial decision this is, cost effective? What about the children who need the stability and friendship gathering place outside of school? Oh, we’ll toss these kids out into the street! We NEED a place for our kids. There is enough wayward children wandering Kalispell.
    I believe Cindy Hooker is the wrong person for our Boys/Girls club. The right person would work to save one of the only places our kids have. NOT DESTROY IT!

    • Chris Weigand

      Thanks, feels great to know there is support, there will be a man we have elected to take the bull by the horns. We asks all people involved please support him. He will clear these issues up, and make things right. It is amazing how many people are willing to risk, everthing to take a stand for the kids. This is not a Brian or Chris thing it is abought doing the right thing.

  • Chris Weigand

    I just want to say a few things. If I may, first of all my whole life I was broght up in non profit, as mom was very active in giving to the comunity. It was always preached, if you can give money you can give time. Dad always said before you give know were it is going. Point being non profit can gain more from your envolvment then your money.

    I had excepted a job for a local non profit, as a rink manager, 6 years working very hard left to a unjustly termanation after what some would call wistelblowing . As in our hand book, It was our duty to report, if we seen wrong. Another employee and I first addressed issues verbally, on several occasions. When this did not work, we then put it in writting. Hours cut, funding cut, hostility brought on. There is alot of details, so many people should question what is going on.

    I do beleive that the orginsation, is a good one has good intentions, but the local one needs some looking into, what is going on. I would encourage people to continue to support the local children in every way. Brian Cartwright and his daughter committed there life to the rink, I just seen a need and it felt good for me to help. I liked the attention of making people happy.

    I beleive it is everyone’s duty in the comunity to find the truth. To protect the children, enough has been taken from the kids of this community. Time to take a stand.

  • JJhys-dh

    Im going to have to disagree. Hooked has not ” saved” the Boys and Girls club. She has taken a great place and ruined it. I may not know Chris Weigand very well but I can say that man did everything for the children. And she fired not only Chris but Brain Cartwright for reasons the can’t be disclose, probably because there’s isn’t any reason to fired them other then maybe she fired them so she can do what she wants with the club and shut it down completely. Who knows if these donation will actually be going to the club. She very quick to shot down questions asked about all the old employees and how the donations are being used.

    • Chris Weigand

      Thank you! The truth is comming, much easyer to tell the truth , then to try to remember your lies.

  • Kee

    What happened to the thousands of dollars that was auctioned off at last years event at the Airport? The board and now Cindy seem to be involved in financial fraud. Just saying. I would love to be a reporter and dig into this one. This has obviously been going on for some time and needs to be fixed and brought to light. The ones that will be hurt are the kids that need that place. The board should be ashamed. If the Head “Boys and Girls Club” institution discloses there financial statements why doesn’t this one do the same. Serious audit. Where did all that money go???? Why are they in such financial trouble when the entire community is behind them? How would all these businesses and private donors feel if they saw where there money had went? I never saw one dime enter through the doors after all there fundraisers and auctions and grants. Why was it so understaffed? Imagine that….the federal government, a board, lots of money….yet the kids are the ones that get screwed!!!! All involved should be ashamed. I would like to see an audit. Ridiculous

    • Chris Weigand

      I ain’t much up in the region area, but I’ll say amen to that.

  • With all the money raised by the community for new skates, working to fix up the building and keeping the skate rink open, it seems really odd that she would swoop in and decide it was best to close the skating rink that has been a part of the community for many, many years. I think if you are going to ask the community for more money, it is good to let the community have a say in how it is being spent.

    • Chris Weigand

      Thank you. Just if deeper, and you’ll have the awnser to what lead to our termanation.

  • Lee

    This has been a one sided story, I hope the Beacon, the Daily Interlake do some research and publicize what’s really going on. Alot has been swept under the rug and human rights have clearly been violated. Maybe that’s how it’s done in Tennessee but we are here to tell you it’s not the way our Valley does things. Don’t let this God fearing Baptist fool you, do your own research. She does not have your children’s best interest at heart. She doesn’t do background or drug testing…do you know any more who is influencing your child? Do you know that this Holy Christian actually yells at the kids on the bus when she thinks no one knows. She puts on a fake face and sweet accent when she is in public. Brian Cartwright who gave 6 years of his life totally dedicated with his daughter Jazzy, were the first to be there and the very last to leave, never missing a day. Then were requested on Sundays for private parties. Then he got the Director position, finally getting paid for what he had been doing all along. That’s called a true commitment to your children ladies and gentlemen. Chris Weigand has given his life to the Roller Rink, has done a fantastic job.
    How does this Christian woman even sleep at night knowing what she has done. The community doesn’t know the real facts, but I am certain justice will prevail and the truth will come out. Chris and Brian were scapegoats for Cindy and the Board that was not in touch with what’s really going on. Here are some questions everyone of you should be asking?
    What are the financials for this non profit organization? People have asked but are sent away. Why was staff replaced with people with absolutely no experience, one was even fired for alcohol but is born again and now has a position of authority? Great role model. Dig in people, get the facts. Why is it that a board member holds the loan for the building? Since when is that an ethical practice? Why does a grant go to the Columbia Falls Club when board members children attend that one but Evergreen who needs it more doesn’t get the same grant. No one can answer who dropped the ball for that $70,000. Where is the board?
    Why has Cindy not written one grant? Why has Cindy not paid for the new skates? This is just the tip of the iceberg. I really hope this can be turned around for our children’s sake.
    Thank you to the people that really cared and gave their all.

  • Despite the requirement to file an annual report with the Montana Secretary of State’s office, I see nothing on file for the Evergreen Boys and Girls Club.

    Why is that?

    https://dojmt.gov/consumer/for-nonprofits-2/

    https://www.mtsosfilings.gov/mtsos-master/viewInstance/view.html?id=a0a384bbebaac28a87e50eb495e2a801b1e024dfe80236f4&_timestamp=7900799290140162

  • Lee

    Now lets look at this bussing dilemma. Cindy went to churches to aquire a van instead of paying Harlows to bus our children. This sounds all fine and dandy to some but do you realize that very young children are standing outside the school’s waiting their turn to be picked up by a van that has to make multiple trips to unload ? Winter is upon us, how many parents like knowing your child is standing waiting for an hour to get picked up in the freezing weather to come? Who is responsible for them til the van gets them ? Is the school going to take responsibility and pay staff to stay?
    Or are our children roaming outside unattended. Things to look consider.
    Is this a step in the right direction?

    • Chris Weigand

      See people are getting closer everytime. I like it.

  • disqus_pAbmjbkDpw

    I would also like to point out the new policies being implicated at rink. Thanks to this new management, children under 12 are no longer allowed to attend the rink without an adult acompaning them. The board, and im sure directly ms. Cindy Hooker are the ones who made this decision with full knowledge that the majority of the business comes from these kids under 12. If there were really financial issues why would they direcrly deny at least 1/3 or more of their own income? This logic makes no sense and seems very suspicious. I belive her intention was to close this building as soon as she came in, never to help or grow the organizaion at all. That could be why she picked off long term empoyees one by one, because they stood up against her. after all, no one can get an answer to why any of these people were fired so abruptly and out of nowhere. These fishy unethical stratagies might be how they do it in tennesee but here in the valley we like honest straight forward people.

  • Fast

    Bible Belt nuts🛐 have invade the flathead in the last few years ☦️ but I see it coming to an end ⚡️kids are waking up and saying it’s BS. 🎱’S

    • Chris Weigand

      Well I am not going to tell some one what to beleive, I don’t want to cut down the bible belt, I do expect people to practice what they preach. Now Mr. Fast don’t get me wrong here, You are in tiled your self to express your self. Thank you for being you.

  • Lee

    I would like to address the UNPROFESSIONAL conduct going on at the Boys & Girls Club.
    I heard different staff members spreading inaccurate rumors about previous employees and why they were fired without any warning, or any type of communication from Cindy Hooker.
    Very very inappropriate for a Boys and Girls Club to engage in slander.
    They tell different lies to parents that come in and when they are out in public, I myself, actually overheard a conversation from a present staff member while out shopping.
    It would be more believable if all the New employees were telling the SAME LIE, get your stories straight guys. If you are going to ruin someone’s character have the balls to say it to their face not to parents picking up their kids. Many of these young children are hearing so many horrible lies from the Boys & Girls new staff. How dare you cause drama for these children that respected previous staff and now feel uncomfortable hearing bad things said about them.
    Very unprofessional Ms Hooker. Some parents want to write statements of the lies that were told while picking up their children, in front of their children.
    Who do we direct the communications to?

  • Ryan

    This is very much unfortunate for the club for losing 2 very valuable employees. Brian and Chris did amazing jobs. They are very passionate and cared so much about for what they did. I am very sure by them leaving has impacted the kids significantly. So by firing them was a very stupid and reckless move because they did great jobs and so valuable to the club.
    This does sadden me because they are irreplaceable. Hooker has hurt the club in more than a few ways, this is one of them.
    She blew many things so far out of proportion. By her saying “Digging the club out of a hole” just goes to show her little knowledge about the matter. There is alot of concerning things that has happened since she decided to “Save” the club. If that was the case she would have kept the 2 people that kept the club and rink going!

    • Lee

      Very nicely said!

      • Ryan

        Thank you!

  • Nicole Keele

    This is straight BULL! THIS WOMAN IS A FRAUD! She used to be my bosses boss. I used to work for the boys and girls club for almost a year. And I quit my job so I didn’t have to deal with her! She threatened to write me up for cleaning, which was part of my job description. When you have a bunch of kids running around playing and eating snacks the place gets trashed quickly, Anyways! Last year the boys and girls club held their annual auction dinner to raise money for the kids. The cost to attend was $75 a plate or $500 a table! There had to be close to 20 tables! Businesses around the flathead valley donated all sorts of things to sell to help us raise the funds we needed. There was an airplane ride auctioned off, safari hunt in africa, crafts, food, spa packages, just to name a few things that were sold. I distinctly remember them on the microphone saying give us money so we can help the kids to be able to get in to the program for free! We raised over 65 thousand dollars (I believe) to help the kids and you know what!?! We @ the boys and girls club never seen a dime of that money! Not one kid got to come for free! Over the summer I was personally buying kids lunch out of my own pocket because they came with out food. We were so under staffed! There were 2 workers at one time trying to keep 120 kids under control I can’t count the number of times I had parents come in and ask me how I did it? I would just say I have no idea! I was told we couldn’t hire anyone else to help. Due to lack of funds! Are you serious!?! I made $8 an hour and was not allowed to exceed 20 hours per week! I’m mad! I have not said a single word about this…but this is the cherry on top of the cake! Something needs to be done! She needs to be investigated along with the board! The community needs to look in to contacting the top people who run the boys and girls club nationally and have it looked in to! I find it discusting! The community needs to stand up for the kids of Evergreen and put a stop to this!

  • Chris Weigand
  • Chris Weigand

    Kids take to the streets to ask for Hooker and other board mebers resignations.

    https://www.facebook.com/groups/262442513779876/permalink/1366427940047989/

