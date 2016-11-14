Trump Selects Controversial Bannon of Breitbart as Strategist

Stephen Bannon is known as a leading force of the far-right, a flame-throwing media mogul and professional provocateur

WASHINGTON — Stephen Bannon, a leading force of the far-right, a flame-throwing media mogul and professional provocateur, a man who made a career out of roiling the establishment from the outside, just landed squarely on the inside.

Donald Trump’s pick for chief strategist and senior counselor signals the president-elect has no intention of abandoning his brash, outsider instincts as he puts together his new government. Trump didn’t give Bannon the top White House job — that went to Republican National Committee Chairman Reince Priebus. Still, Trump made clear Sunday that a man many credit with righting the businessman’s campaign — and one others accuse of amplifying a bigoted fringe — would have a plum position in the West Wing.

Bannon joined Trump’s election team as chief executive late in the campaign, following the departure of Trump’s second campaign team in August. He quickly became a member of Trump’s inner circle, frequently traveling with the candidate and working to re-shape his message to emphasize Trump’s populist and outsider appeal.

Bannon came from Breitbart News, an unabashedly pro-Trump outlet that had declared war on GOP leaders, including House Speaker Paul Ryan, with whom Trump will have to work to pass his agenda if Ryan retains his role.

But other elements of Bannon’s tenure are getting more attention. Under his leadership, the site pushed a nationalist, anti-establishment agenda and became one of the leading outlets of the so-called alt-right — a movement often associated with far-right efforts to preserve “white identity,” oppose multiculturalism and defend “Western values.”

The site specializes in button-pushing, traffic-trolling headlines, including one that called conservative commentator Bill Kristol a “Republican spoiler, renegade Jew.” Others asked, “Would you rather your child had feminism or cancer?” and “Birth control makes women unattractive and crazy.”

Priebus on Monday said “That wasn’t his writing,” referring to Bannon, although he did not specify which, if any were Bannon’s work. In the months Priebus has known Bannon, the media mogul “has exhibited none of those qualities,” the Republican chairman told NBC’s “Today.”

“Here is a guy who is very, very smart, very temperate, and together we’ve been able to manage a lot of the decision making in regard to the campaign along with Kellyanne (Conway),” he added. “And it’s worked very, very well.”

Bannon has been personally accused of prejudice. His ex-wife said in court papers obtained by The Associated Press that Bannon made anti-Semitic remarks when the two battled over sending their daughters to private school nearly a decade ago. In a sworn court declaration following their divorce, Mary Louise Piccard said her ex-husband had objected to sending their twin daughters to an elite Los Angeles academy because he “didn’t want the girls going to school with Jews.”

Alexandra Preate, a spokeswoman for Bannon, denied he’d ever said such things.

Bannon also faced domestic violence charges following an altercation the pair had on New Year’s Day 1996 following a spat over money. He was charged in 1996 with misdemeanor witness intimidation, domestic violence with traumatic injury and battery. The charges were dropped after Piccard didn’t show up at trial.

A Harvard MBA, Bannon began his career as a Goldman Sachs investment banker. He later capitalized on an entertainment industry deal that left him with a share of “Seinfeld” royalties, founded the Government Accountability Institute to ferret out “crony capitalism” and government corruption, and created a number of his own films, including paeans to former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin, the tea party movement and Ronald Reagan.

Breitbart’s founder, the late Andrew Breitbart, once admiringly described Bannon as the Leni Riefenstahl of the tea party movement, according to a Bloomberg Businessweek profile. Riefenstahl was a filmmaker vilified after World War II for her propaganda pieces about Adolf Hitler and Nazi Germany.

He was hired by Breitbart News after Breitbart died suddenly in 2012.

Unafraid to play favorites, the website early last year prominently featured positive stories about Trump rival Ted Cruz. But as Trump gained momentum later in the year, the site began pumping out pro-Trump stories — and remained a chief proponent of Trump’s candidacy through the end of the race.

Given his background and reputation, many had expected Bannon’s arrival in August to signal a new, caustic phase for the Trump campaign. There were moments. Trump’s pre-debate news conference with the women who’d accused former President Bill Clinton of sexual assault seemed to be signature Bannon. But largely, Trump appeared more comfortable and willing to stick to the teleprompter under the guidance of Bannon and Kellyanne Conway, who was promoted to the role of campaign manager when Bannon joined the team.

Ultimately, Bannon’s biggest influence appeared to be pushing Trump to adopt more populist rhetoric and paint rival Hillary Clinton as part of a globalist system bent on oppressing the country’s working people.

Trump’s campaign said Bannon will work “as equal partners” with Priebus. The arrangement suggests the president-elect is putting a premium on loyalty and maintaining much of his existing inner circle as he begins to fill thousands of government positions over the coming weeks.

“I want to thank President-elect Trump for the opportunity to work with Reince in driving the agenda of the Trump administration,” Bannon said in a statement.

    Excellent choice! MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!

    Lefties love violence. In 1938, Germany : the leftie Socialists called it : Kristallnacht.

      Doch! Das Nationalistiche Demokratische Deutsche Arbeiters Partei war sehr verrueckt. Sowieso unser arschloche democrats

      Actually, those were not lefties… The lefties were the ones that gave rise to those that went out on the night of broken glass… The Spartacist uprising in 1919, is when marxists went out on a general strike and staged street battles with those that they opposed… Those reds terrorized the opposition and the German population. The Friekorps was once again established to confront the red terror. The Friekorps morphed into the S.A., it was the S.A. that went out and organized kristallnacht. The S.A. were the right wingers in Germany in that era.

    Man is this a hit piece or what? No bias here is there?

      Standard rightwingnut response to facts on the record that you would rather deny exist.

        Kinda like Van Jones is a card carrying commie and the dumbass who is leaving hired him?

          commies carry cards? who knew?

        There are no “facts on record” with regard to Bannon claiming to be a Leninist… You have prog saying, Bannon said it some two years ago, and you have Bannon denying he said it. How can you establish that as fact?

          He said he “doesn’t remember the conversation”, that’s not a denial.

            : a statement saying that something is not true or real : a statement in which someone denies something
            psychology : a condition in which someone will not admit that something sad, painful, etc., is true or real
            : the act of not allowing someone to have something

            http://www.merriam-webster.com/dictionary/denial

            Not remembering is not the same as saying it didn’t happen.

            So, Bannon saying, I don’t remember you or the conversation, is not a denial but and admission?

            This isn’t a binary situation.

            This quote from Thomas Paine suits you.
            “To argue with a man who has renounced the use and authority of reason, and whose philosophy consists in holding humanity in contempt, is like administering medicine to the dead, or endeavoring to convert an atheist by scripture. Enjoy, sir, your insensibility of feeling and reflecting. It is the prerogative of animals.”

      No, I see no bias either. Just a libtard meltdown and outright lies

    “Then we had a long talk about his approach to politics. He never called himself a “populist” or an “American nationalist,” as so many think of him today. “I’m a Leninist,” Bannon proudly proclaimed.

    Shocked, I asked him what he meant.

    “Lenin,” he answered, “wanted to destroy the state, and that’s my goal too. I want to bring everything crashing down, and destroy all of today’s establishment.” Bannon was employing Lenin’s strategy for Tea Party populist goals. He included in that group the Republican and Democratic Parties, as well as the traditional conservative press.”

    http://www.thedailybeast.com/articles/2016/08/22/steve-bannon-trump-s-top-guy-told-me-he-was-a-leninist.html

    “Leninism is the political theory for the democratic organization of a revolutionary vanguard party and the achievement of a dictatorship of the proletariat, as political prelude to the establishment of socialism.”

    https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Leninism

    And you falsely claimed Obama was a socialist. Be careful what you wish for.

      Boo hoo, the libtards are not happy

    📈📉📈📉🐘🎰🎲🎊 = recession/depression “O” ya! what jobs!

    American jobs are going to robots, not China.

    http://www.csmonitor.com/Business/2016/1102/American-jobs-are-going-to-robots-not-China

      And Obama did what again? Oh yeah, worst recovery ever

        Must be why the DOW keeps reaching new record levels.

          Too funny, where are the jobs? You never answered my facts on true unemployment, wage stagnation, dependence on govt programs.
          Stock market is overpriced as anyone with an ounce of intelligence can see

    Making things up in your head again Rhett?

      Why would I even think of emulating your dysfunctional existence?

        Proof that protesters are hired.
        http://www.foxnews.com/politics/2016/11/15/is-planned-parenthood-affiliate-fueling-anti-trump-protests.html
        Also, half the protesters arrested in Portland did not even vote, so should just shut up

          That proves nothing but the rightwingnut ability to engage in conjecture.

            Your inexhaustible ability to dismiss incontrovertible fact is truly amazing and indicative of a blind adherence to a failed philosophy

            It is Republicans that refuse to acknowledge facts and evidence from opposing views, on all subjects, see: conservativemyths.com/10myths.html

            We disagree. Big surprise

            We disagree because you will not acknowledge any information coming from anywhere but righting/corporate media. There is no way (by design) to finalize this disagreement until we can agree on the facts.

            Wealthy conservatives have created an alternant reality with hundreds of think tanks grinding out daily talking points and pleasing propaganda that are distributed to corporate media for broadcast to misinform the audience. These billionaires also have bought up newspapers, radio stations, tv stations and magazines to the point that there are no mainstream exclusively liberal outlets, so the public is exposed to almost exclusive rightwing/centrist thinking coupled with lies.

            Air America radio had lots of listeners, just no sponsors. Because the corporations (that sponsor programing) all lean right in political thinking and will not sponsor liberals, regardless the truth being presented. This same thinking permeates all media, thus we all are deprived of easy access to liberal programing, reporting, and thinking…. almost entirely. The ratio of conservative radio stations to liberal radio stations is 90 to 1.

            Spoon fed lies so we cannot agree and come together to save democracy and the United States from domination by wealthy interests…..like all banana republics.

            Your entire premise is wrong.
            There are very very few conservative outlets, the vast majority being very liberal. Airhead America did not survive because it had stupid ideas, as you do

          • reggiewhitefish

            Do you get your opinion from Fox “news” and Rush?

            Pot kettle black

            3 blind mice all in one

            Oh and liberalism is the failed philosophy.
            Only 5 states are controlled by dumbocrats now. 1200 legislative seats lost since Obama, complete repudiation of a leftist agenda. More senate losses coming in 2018 since deems have to defend 8-10 seats in red states.
            Leftist policies have failed on every level from health care to the economy to armed forces. It’s time to go another direction

    “Stephen Bannon should not be located several hundred feet from the
    Oval Office. He shouldn’t be in the White House at all, nor anywhere
    close to power. He is a white supremacist. He has described Breitbart
    News, which he chaired until August, as “the platform of the Alt-Right.”
    The Alt-Right, in case you don’t know, is a racist, anti-Semitic, and
    misogynist movement. Bannon also supports European far-right parties –
    Britain’s UKIP, Germany’s AfD, France’s National Front, the Netherlands’
    PVV – all of which are now celebrating Trump’s victory.

    Still more evidence (as if we needed it) that the Trump administration will be
    a larger version of the bullying sociopath we just elected president.”

      Rotflmao someone’s panties are in a knot

        Some people support misogynistc, anti-semitic, racists. You should make t-shirts.

    I don’t know if it’s hilarious or sad watching the Libs self destruct after their disastrous election. These so called piece loving tree huggers are more violent than they would like to believe. I hope President Trump makes all of these Libs accountable for their actions.

      It is quite hilarious… Their safe spaces, coloring books, playdough, cry-ins, safetypins, etc… Perhaps the UN should intervene in this humanitarian crisis of epic proportions and supply them with graham crackers, milk, and cots for their noon naps.

      Good to hear your true self.

      Been in whitefish for a few months now? You’re damn near a local, a$$hole.

    Slouching towards Bethlehem

    The libtards are liars. Most of the so called attacks by Trump supporters on the limp wristed, cry baby , panties in a knot libtards are probably fabricated
    Look at this link
    http://www.foxnews.com/politics/2016/11/14/questionable-reports-trump-fueled-violence-proliferate-on-social-media.html

    This comment board looks like a conversation among Trump’s ‘poorly educated’, he so loves the poorly educated. hahahahahaha

      I see you finally got your GED!!
      Congratulations!

    By these, and other, new hires Trump is showing that he will have the most radical partisan administration in memory. As he got less votes than Hillary, it should be obvious that most voters won’t like that and Republicans will probably lose the Senate in 2018.

    So the plan seems to be; do as much damage as possible, as fast as possible to as many people as possible, and transfer as much of the people’s money to the 1% as fast as possible……..should be an interesting (and sickening) two years.

      You are really delusional

        Yeah, typical replies by you two. Insults but no countering arguments or evidence.

        Republicans living in their propaganda bubble are immune to reality. But now with this UNKNOWN commodity coming to the white house reality may very well be an unpleasant arrival regardless.

        I sure hope Trump turns out to be concerned with the common man, but it remains to be seen. All of his actions prior to this election point to exploitation and profiteering very like the rest of our overlords/ruling class.

          better start drinking heavily reggie,be a long 4 years

      You can’t be serious… The Obama Admin was quite partisan and chocked full of radical leftists.

        Name some. He actually held some over from the Bush disaster.

          Here are some; Cecilia Munoz, Van Jones, Melody Barnes, Preeta Bansal, Carol Browner, Valerie Jarrett, Eric Holder, Kevin Jennings. Do you want more?

            Essentially, anyone to the left of you is a radical. You’ve been indoctrinated well.

            You and your comment are inconsequential to this conversation.

            And yet, here you are.

            I guess some of these could be considered progressives, on at least one subject or another. But I don’t consider anybody to truly be progressive unless they are willing to take on the biggest issue of our (or any other) time….opposition to government control by the money gathering machines of the rich….big corporations and banks.

      Sorry Reggie, even with the dead and 2-3 million illegals voting for the criminal, Trump also won the popular vote!

      https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5kxxaVAdb5w

        More fake news. T Rump has NOT won the popular vote. Clinton now has a majority of over one million votes.

        Illegals can not vote, nor do they try to vote.

          We live in a Constitutional Republic… Killary winning the popular vote is irrelevant.

        • You can console yourself for the next four years with that.

      I believe that honor belongs to the dunce who is vacating the office

        Good job missing the point. I wasn’t talking about the timing v number of appointments, I was talking about the clear indication that T Rump’s transition team is showing that they have no idea what they’re doing.

        • Just like they had no idea what they were doing and Hillary was going to win in a landslide?

          I am glad they’re taking their time, learning the ropes, upsetting the establishment. No business as usual here.

          I am sure Citibank would gladly send them a list of cabinet appointments as they did for Obama in 2008.

          https://wikileaks.org/podesta-emails/emailid/8190

          Bullsh!t on you, Acelrodeven defended him. You are again so full of bitterness little man.
          What a buttercup

            What or who is Acelrodeven?

    • Leftist media and social media outlets acting hypocritically? Shocking news!

    • Rhett did you know the KKK membership is estimated at about 3,000 today? Why are you so obsessed with them?

        Little groups of assh0les become large groups of assh0les. See T Rump’s foundational base, the Pepe-loving white supremacysts, etc.

        • You are obsessed with race. It suggests you personally have repressed racist feelings that are too painful to face, so you project them upon others frantically to avoid the fact. Ask your therapist about this.

    I see Whitefish was well represented here by – Richard Spencer

    http://flatheadbeacon.com/2014/11/26/richard-spencer/

    Richard B. Spencer, the president of the white nationalist National Policy Institute, wrote a series of tweets on Sunday evening saying Bannon had the best position as chief strategist, allowing him to not get lost in the weeds and could help Trump focus on the big picture of setting up his agenda.

    “The conservatives are going to go nuts . I’m the guy pushing a trillion-dollar infrastructure plan. With negative interest rates throughout the world, it’s the greatest opportunity to rebuild everything. Ship yards, iron works, get them all jacked up. We’re just going to throw it up against the wall and see if it sticks.”
    Steve Bannon

