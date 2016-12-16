Egan Slough, Neighborhood, and Community

This decision represents a serious failure of representative, inclusive government

By Richard H. Schaus // // Letter, Opinion

It was profoundly disappointing to read the report (County Rejects Egan Slough District Expansion, Flathead Beacon, November 23, 2016) of the Nov. 21 decision by our Flathead County Commission to reject the citizen-proposed expansion of the Egan Slough Conservation District, despite the overwhelming support of district residents and concerned Flathead Valley citizens. This decision represents a serious failure of representative, inclusive government for the neighborhood, the community, and the Flathead Valley, as well as representing yet another example of the propensity of the current Flathead County Commission to selectively disdain and ignore the will of a substantial part of the citizenry and community. It is unconscionable for the commissioners to subvert the will of the people; in addition, it is mightily offensive when a public official judges the motives of the citizens, as reportedly did Commissioner Gary Krueger by his statement that he “doubted agriculture preservation is the driving force behind the expansion.” While there are many issues involved here, among them established law and policy, administrative procedures, legal opinions, potential litigation, personal agendas, biases, and individual conjecture, I believe the fundamental issue is that of the right, indeed the responsibility, of citizens to establish and maintain the sort of neighborhood and community in which they choose to invest, live their lives, and raise their families. It is this issue that I address.

With the increasing population and population density of the Flathead Valley, it seems misguided and short-sighted to continue to concentrate on individual property rights to the exclusion of neighborhood and community values. Both should and must be respected; however, our Republic was founded on the principle of limited government for the greater good of the greater citizenry, not of the individual, not of the government. It is reprehensible for elected representatives of the people to claim to rely exclusively on law and policy, defying, and at the expense of, the will of the citizenry. To rely solely on set-in-stone legalese is a classic case of the tail wagging the dog. Laws and policies can be changed. The quality of families’ lives, neighborhoods, and communities are at stake here. For a governing body to invite comment and ideas from the governed, then to disdain and ignore them, is terrible governance. It is essentially despotism. The first principle that elected officials must never forget is that in our Republic, government is by the people and for the people.

It is long past time that our governing, legislating, and judicial bodies — from local neighborhoods, to states, to our nation — focus on the will of the citizenry of neighborhoods and communities, which includes individual citizens, rather than simply on individuals. We each have a right to know in advance the sort of neighborhood and community in which we choose to invest our lives and energies and raise our families. But in addition to this right, we should have, indeed must have, the additional inherent right, and responsibility, to determine, together with our fellow neighborhood and community citizens, the continuing nature of our neighborhoods and communities we desire. Developing growth policies and neighborhood plans that are formulated and agreed to by affected citizens is a good start to realizing these rights. However, allowing a small group of elected officials the power to overrule the will of these citizens effectively nullifies those rights. Restoring citizens’ faith in government will only begin with restoring their faith that government indeed listens to them, honors and respects their ideas, and works for them. This in turn leads to citizen trust and willingness to become involved not only in government, but also in the quality of our neighborhoods and communities. The next decision by our County Commission could just as well affect any of us, our neighborhood, and our community. We are all in this together.

Richard H. Schaus
Kalispell

  • bulltrout

    I disagree. The expansion of the Egan Slough District was clearly a tactic to sideline the Montana Artesian Water Company. But it was the wrong tactic. And one that could have set a very bad precedent. As they say, double-edged swords cut both ways. Now don’t get me wrong. Lew Weaver should have to prove that his bottling plant will not introduce any negative externalities (e.g. dry wells, pollutants) for his neighbors as well as the greater community. And he should back it with a guarantee. I don’t suppose you would be willing to do that Mr. Weaver, to put your WORD and your MONEY behind your promises?

    • Caddisfly

      You have a funny moniker for someone who is not opposed to this plant. You know as well as I do that no matter what assurances Mr. Weaver makes this plant will pollute Flathead Lake. So he puts a bond down, how much money will it take to repair the damage he will of caused, $100 million, $200 million, a Billion, it will never be enough. If you cannot see that this needs to be stopped then then you are with him, and in favor of destroying a lake that most of us cherish. You are no better than Krueger, Mitchell or Holmquist, it is all about the money.

      • Snowbird

        I wholeheartedly agree with you!!!

    • Doubting Thomas

      Caddisfly is correct. Weaver cannot backstop what will occur should we allow the bottling plant.

      Flathead county voters have a problem common in many locales. They are unable to understand how ideology does not always translate to reality.

      Unregulated/lightly regulated capitalism will usually result in the enrichment of the few and the detriment of the masses. Montana should know better. We are still dealing with the legacy of mine pollution, leased gasoline, extinction hunting, coal power pollution and a dozen other industrial problems.

      There are no benefits to the community by allowing the plant Weaver proposes. There several risks.

  • Westwinds

    “…allowing a small group of elected officials the power to overrule the will of these citizens effectively nullifies those rights.”

    WRONG! The group advocating for expansion were nit properly organized and DID NOT follow the proper processes. They gave the commission little choice. There are processes in place in for reason and they must be followed by everyone. It’s that simple.

    • Concerned Citizen

      So you don’t think that Weaver and Krueger being buddy buddies had anything to do with the outcome?
      How about Pam? She is only interested in big bidness, and she doesn’t give a damn about the people of Flathead county. They are actually anti citizen all the way, so we don’t have a chance with this corrupt trio of Republican stench.
      The average citizenry cannot afford to pay thousands (millions?) of dollars for attorneys to “follow the proper processes”, whereas, the wealthy can. My big issue here is more with the DNRC sneaking the entire water bottling plant through their process with nary a word from the local (pro Republican) rag, the DIL. If not for a few locals who received a notice in the mail. the plant would already be sending dust into the air.

      • Westwinds

        “The average citizenry cannot afford to pay thousands (millions?) of dollars for attorneys to “follow the proper processes”, whereas, the wealthy can.” Hogwash! That’s why processes are in place – so the average citizen can navigate them with little to no cost. Isn’t it true that the petitioners screwed up when they hired lawyers that know little about zoning regulations, land use and proper procedure? As far as Holmquist goes, you knew what she was all about during the election. What did you do to prevent another 6 years of her? Don’t expect anything to change as far as she is concerned.

    • Robdog23

      Actually, the petitioners followed the rules EXACTLY to correctly expand the district according to Part 1 zoning regulation with the help of two lawyers, but Krueger was too ignorant and lazy to understand how it all works. The bullshit he spouted off only antagonized the farmers and confused the community. It’s not your fault.

      • Westwinds

        Wrong. The petitioners did not “follow the rules EXACTLY.” Had they done so, the outcome may have been different. They didn’t follow the process. Not 1 but 2 lawyers couldn’t figure that out? The petitioners should channel their anger where it belongs, with their attorneys.

        • Robdog23

          Have you read up on the process, Westwinds? If you did, you’d know that all three commissioners were wrong in their justifications. It’s analogous to not receiving a biology degree in college because you didn’t fulfill the credits for a math degree, even though you never applied for a math degree. Telling the petitioners’ they can’t receive Part 1 zoning because they didn’t follow Part 2 process is merely a show of inadequacy, ignorance, and suspicious alliance to big money in the hopes that uninformed citizens like you will have faith in them. If you’re going to do these stooges the favor of giving them your trust without self-education, then nothing you can write has any weight or substance to this discussion and there’s not much to say here.

  • Sheila Zohrer

    This Part 1 Zoning was done exactly as it should have been. The fact that the original Part 1 zoning for this area was approved back in 2002 should have been the precedent that was followed for the expansion. The commission was not familiar with it and did not educate themselves about the process. We should ALL view this as a slap in the face to citizen driven legislation.
    The commission whined that if they allowed this expansion then more communities would try to protect their neighborhoods with it, and the poor commission would just be too inundated with work. Call the Waah-mbulance! We don’t really expect them to work harder, do we? I urge all neighborhoods to come together and form their own Part 1 zoning to protect themselves from invasive future endeavors that could destroy their property values and way of life. Apparently, your commissioners are not interested in your protection.

    • Doubting Thomas

      They never have been. I’m pretty disappointed in my neighbors every year when I see who was elected to the Commission.

More From The Beacon