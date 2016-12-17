Medical Marijuana Businesses Getting Back on Track

After three-month hiatus, medical marijuana providers are ramping up again after judge's Dec. 7 decision

Nate Prince could almost hear the sighs of relief from his clients when a district judge ruled that the new medical marijuana law should go into effect immediately.

As the owner of FiveLeaf Organics medical marijuana dispensary in the Flathead Valley, Prince had been watching the November election closely to see what voters would do with ballot Initiative 182, which relaxed medical marijuana patient restrictions. The latest ruling, putting I-182 into effect, was a turning point.

“For some of my cardholders, going back to pharmaceuticals was not an option they wanted to consider, so legal access is a wonderful gift for many people,” Prince said.

It was also a relief for Prince, who has taken on the dispensary as a full-time job. Back in July, Prince was worried that his business would go belly up due to the law passed by the 2011 Montana Legislature limiting medical marijuana providers to three patients each.

Despite being passed in 2011, the law was tied up in courts until it went into effect this August. The patient-number limitations forced many dispensaries and providers to close up shop.

Voters approved I-182 on the Nov. 8 election, and District Judge James Reynolds of Helena has ruled that the effective date should be immediate, not July 1 as written on the initiative. That date, the judge determined, was a drafting error, and patients should not have to wait that long to access the drug.

Since the judge’s Dec. 7 ruling, the state Department of Public Health and Human Services has reported receiving about 1,300 applications for medical marijuana cards. As of November, Flathead County had 894 cardholders and 78 providers.

Total, there were 7,558 patients enrolled across the state in November, and more than 6,500 were without a designated provider. Before lawmakers changed the law in 2011, more than 30,000 people had enrolled in the program. This number was the impetus behind the 2011 law, which lawmakers said would close loopholes left open by the 2004 law approved by voters.

Prince said he’s had “a lot of interest” from new cardholders.

“People are so relieved to have legal access again,” he said.

He currently serves fewer than 20 clients, and 70 percent of them are over the age of 60. Prince said as long as the law allows for it, he hopes to expand his business.

But roadblocks remain. Other medical marijuana providers in the Flathead Valley, who asked not to be identified, said they would love to serve more customers, but the three-month hiatus on patients from August to December meant they couldn’t grow enough product to cover new people.

Prince said he’s facing that as well, but he believes the bigger issues in medical marijuana are yet to be tackled.

“This win for medical cannabis patients is not the end; it’s just the beginning,” Prince said. “As a group, we need to unify and focus on keeping access open for patients and building on I-182 to create a more workable law for both patients and providers.”

This means increasing the legitimacy of medical marijuana businesses in the eyes of the public, Prince said. Another provider said he was relieved a judge finally saw his business as a legitimate business.

“I don’t believe that we should have to operate from the shadows, tucked away in back alleys,” Prince said. “Medical cannabis has helped so many people, to keep suppressing its growth is a crime against humanity.”

  • Fast

    YA for nature 💯/ 👎🏻 For💉💊🏥💵💸

    • Gators

      Lets see, a parents child who is 12, sees his parents smoke dope, and they tell him it’s for their health…yea right!

  • Snowbird

    What garbage, now more stoners can get high under the guise of fake illness.
    Marinol has been available for decades, it is a prescription derived from marijuana. Problem. For stoners is it doesn’t get them high

    • Tgitgi

      Yeah. Opioids are a way better alternative.

    • Anonymous9

      Have you ever stopped to think how people getting stoned would affect you at any time in your entire life? Marinol and other other pill form or liquid derivatives don’t take into account the people who have constant nausea and cant keep pills or liquids down. You know, like terminal cancer patients.

      • Snowbird

        Yes I have. my mother was hit by a stoned driver who had a medical marijuana card for sanciety. She was in the hospital for 2 weeks.
        The vast majority of people who get so called medical marijuana are just stoners.
        There are very strong anti-emetics for the people you describe.
        If those don’t work, I’d be open to weed, but as it is now there is a vast amount of abuse of MM cards, unethical docs who give them on a cash only basis, etc.
        If there was much more strict control to “weed” out the stoners, it would be more acceptable

        • When I was living in China there was a guy I knew from Israel. His dad was killed in a suicide bus bombing, perpetrated by a Palestinian. He had nothing but disdain and venom for Palestinians. When it comes to pot, you’re the same way.

          • Snowbird

            You are mistaken.
            Read some of my posts, esp to Rhett.
            If it could be purified with only the active ingredient, if it could be dosed correctly, if it could be regulated like prescription drugs and monitored for abuse, if only given to those truly in need and not all the fakes out there, I might be for it.
            It has not been thoroughly studied. There are over 400 chemicals in it. It’s long term adverse effects are not well understood and it can in fact chemically sever the corpus closure, the connection between brain hemispheres.

            I’m just saying that the way this is happening is dangerous and I think we will regret not doing due diligence later

          • BeeTheChange

            “…from 2011 – 2013 prescription drug overdoses (where no
            substances other than Rx drugs were present) were responsible for at least 369 deaths and more than 7200 hospital inpatient admissions and emergency department encounters in our state according to the Montana Department of Health and Human Services’ Office of Epidemiology and Scientific Support.”

            https://dojmt.gov/consumer/prescriptiondrugabuse/

          • Snowbird

            Doesn’t detract from the dangers of pot. Yes, more alcohol problems, because more alcohol. As pot becomes more accepted and abused by more people, more problems arise.
            Common sense

          • BeeTheChange

            Do you have trouble with comprehension? The statistic involves Rx drugs, that means drugs prescribed by doctors. No mention of cannabis or alcohol. It says ‘drug overdoses were responsible.” You’re being intentionally obtuse and consistently failing to address the issues I’m presenting that refute your claims, as well as denying any personal responsibility for the people killed and injured in this state year after year. In fact, you haven’t presented a single link or fact with merit yet, you just wanna be right because you’re a doctor. This doesn’t fly any more.

          • Anonymous9

            Please tell me you are no longer practicing medicine.

          • Anonymous9

            Even if it could be synthesized and prescribed, how would it possibly deter people from using it and then getting behind the wheel? Your solution isn’t really one at all, only difference I can see is that you would profit directly from it.

        • Anonymous9

          Ahhhhh…there it is, the anecdotal negative conclusion about an isolated incident. If you are actually a medical doctor, you’re a very poor one. And I’m not referring to your monetary position whatever it may be.

          • Snowbird

            You haven’t understood a thing I’ve said. I also was a very successful MD for 32 years without any suits or complaints.
            You have nothing informative to say, so you just attack.
            Very immature and juvenile

          • Anonymous9

            So because you never had any complaints that you know of, it makes you a sound authority? Do I even need to point out how badly flawed your logic is? Pointing to a handful of incidents where the people involved exhibited poor judgement is hardly a scientific method. Which drug do you think is better and cite your reasons why, morphine or cannabis? Even without abuse, morphine is well known to have killed many many people. Pot:0. This is still not saying that it doesn’t have its uses though does it?

          • Snowbird

            I never said pot may not have potential uses. I advocate for more thorough study to identify the beneficial portion, purify, standardize and regulate it as a controlled substance, not just let a drug with over 400 chemicals in it be used indiscriminately. The long term effects of each of those substances is not known, but it is known that chemical severance of the corpus colosseum can and does occur with the high potency marijuana out today.
            Morphine , if used properly is beneficial, and harmful if not.
            I can give you the rates of absorption, distribution, metabolism and elimination, , ADR’s,CI’s, hepatic first pass effect, proper dosage whether immediate or sustained release, proper titration and substitution to another opiate. That cannot be done with pot.
            Yes, pot can be detected in blood in nanograms, however that does not correlate to the level necessary for intoxication and therefore the inability of a motorist to be determined impaired.
            That is known with prescription drugs.
            I do not understand why there is such resistance from you to know these things?
            All drugs, including aspirin, alcohol etc have problems. Don’t you want to know what they are first?
            Hemlock is a natural plant, so is digitalis. They both will kill you if taken indiscriminately.

          • Anonymous9

            And how many people have died from cannabis use in well over 5000 years of known use? That connection between pot use and increased chance of onset schizophrenia and a host of other brain abnormalities has already been debunked. Of the known tens of millions of consumers in all age brackets, the diagnoses of mental illness of them has remained at almost the exact same over the last 50 years at least. If it really were true the amount of people diagnosed would have already exploded.

  • Gators

    Some people like to get high, and when this won’t do it, they go to stronger stuff,,,right “Prince”.

    • Tgitgi

      You mean like going from beer to say, whiskey? Let’s make alcohol a schedule one drug so people don’t abuse it like marajuana.

      • Gators

        Fine with me. Example: Kid sees parents smoking dope, they tell him it’s for health reasons, yea right kid!

        • Dave23

          Kids see parents taking painkillers and getting stoned for medical reasons, prescribed by the same doctor. One is highly addictive and will cause death or at least liver damage if abused, the other causes the munchies.

        • Richard Jones

          Kids sees parents using prescription pills, goes to unlocked cabinet and overdoses.

          You just killed a kid with your drug dealing. Pretty common example that actually happens on a daily basis.

    • Rhett the Butler

      Ah yes, the old and bogus ‘marijuana is a gateway drug’ trope.

      Tell us a story about folks in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky etc who start out getting pain pills for legitimate injuries, then get hooked on them so they start shopping for doctors to write more scripts, and when that runs out they turn to heroin.

      You’re a pill pusher, you know.

      • Snowbird

        I knew you were a stoner. And pot is a gateway drug. Ask any addiction specialist

        • Rhett the Butler

          Except I’m not.

          What kind of medical professional are you?

          • Snowbird

            I’m a physician

          • BeeTheChange

            … who calls people “stoners” because they dare to question you. Time to fall on your sword, doctor. You’ve lost all credibility.

          • Snowbird

            Yep, my mistake, my apologies. I just feel strongly about this issue and encourage people to be cautious and for govt to do thou rough investigation, and if a compound or several in pot can be beneficial, to let it go thru FDA trials. As it is now, with so many grades of pot out there, no standardization and no real knowledge of proper use without adverse results, all I’m saying is let’s be diligent in investigation.
            My apologies for the stoner comment.
            I don’t think a reasonable person could disagree with my position

          • Richard Jones

            Hey, your just a condescending d*ck that can’t help themselves.

            I don’t think that a reasonable person would be your friend.

          • Snowbird

            You are a wonderful example of acephalic anorchic troglodism with cognitive aphasia

          • Snowbird

            Glad to know you are not a stoner

      • Snowbird

        Also a false equivalency.
        The prescription drugs are extensively studied and the potency , side effects, contraindications, pharmacokinetics, elimination, AUC for max/min dose including lethal dose are well understood. NOne of that is true for pot and in fact the newer very potent pot can chemically sever the connection between brain hemispheres.
        The long term dangers of the over 400 chemicals in pot are not known.
        Sorry Rhett, but pot is not medicine. I’m a medical professional and have expertise in this field of study.
        Not trying to start an argument, everything I’ve said is unbiased and true.
        Yes there are Buses of opioids, however pharmacists, nurses, doctors etc can check databases to catch Doctor shopping. Does it always work? Sadly no.
        But there is no such database for pot and no test to present as evidence of impairment while driving. YET.
        The vast majority of people who get medical marijuana cards are not valid.
        That is also fact.
        If it could be properly dosed and only those in real need received it, maybe then

      • Snowbird
      • Snowbird
      • Gators

        you are correct, but the legitimate part would not be correct. Why is it the low income areas, who get hooked on this stuff….maybe school had something to do with it…YA Dig!

        • Rhett the Butler

          Yeah, all those white people in the low income areas of politically ‘red’ states. Oh, you meant black people, didn’t you?

          Keep whistling for that dog.

          • Gators

            No don’t put words in my mouth, put them in your potty mouth.

          • Rhett the Butler

            You seem upset.

          • Gators

            I don’t care what color they are..it seems you do.

          • Rhett the Butler

            Then you wouldn’t make such a big deal about what Obama being bi-racial, in light of what he said about Trayvon Martin.

    • Dave23

      Prince died from an overdose of a prescription drug fentanyl, not pot. Pot being illegal is what makes it a gate way drug, people with addictive personality get introduced to criminal networks that will push harder drugs on people. If pot was legal people would not be introduced to the hard core drug dealers, thus making hard drug use less likely. Prescription drugs that are addictive like painkillers lead many people to heroin after the prescription runs out, but that’s OK because big pharma make a killing off of it.

      • Gators

        I know what he died of, and he smoked his share of dope, yet he would not let people drink in his house….go figure.

        • Rhett the Butler

          Prince was a jehovah witness since 2001.

        • Richard Jones

          What did he die of? Please be very clear in your answer.

          • Gators

            Opioid overdose, self-inflicted. His religion, did not approve of blood transfusions, so he took this stuff, and over course he could not handle it.

    • Richard Jones

      Like the prescription pills that you peddle as a drug dealer?

  • Colorado made $49.7 million in taxes off legal pot this year. That goes to schools and roads and provides property taxpayers with some relief.

    If you’d like to continue your moral hangup over what responsible adults do in the privacy of their own home, that’s fine.

    Just expect to see your taxes go up, sales taxes appear, and more fuel taxes come to town.

    It’s more important to you that we keep pot illegal than it is that we see to our needs while providing you some tax relief. So keep pontificating. Just know that marijuana will eventually be legal in Montana. Might take years, but it’ll happen. The sooner the better.

    • Snowbird

      The problem is they drive, just like drunks and pill poppers.
      You want to add another danger?
      There is no test to determine if someone is impaired by pot, like there are with the others

      • Where are all the marijuana DUI stories? I read alcohol DUI stories weekly if not daily.

        • Snowbird
          • BeeTheChange

            The sources you keep providing are consistently saying the same thing, Snowbird. Do you actually read this stuff?

            “Marijuana reform is associated with a decrease in traffic fatalities,
            most likely due to its impact on alcohol consumption,” said Michael
            Elliott, executive director of the Marijuana Industry Group, a trade
            association in Colorado.”

        • Snowbird
        • Snowbird

          • Yeah, I do – got any from Montana?

          • Snowbird
          • Snowbird
          • Snowbird

            This is getting kind of tiresome, there are plenty of stories for you to look up. I’ve proven my point

          • Good for you. Now I suggest you start writing letters to your representatives, to the newspapers, and try to get on the radio. Start a blog. Write an eBook. Run for office. Start an initiative. Keep voting.

            You have a voice, use it. All of those things will probably prove more effective than posting comments here. Like someone above said, the people have spoken.

          • Snowbird

            I hope I have at least given you something to think about.
            Have a great holiday season with your friends and family

          • Snowbird
          • BeeTheChange

            Yes, and they’re all just “stories.” This link says, “While the study can’t prove that marijuana was a key cause of those crashes….”

            You need to actually read these articles you think are helping your cause. I’ve been listening to this kind of anti-pot crap all my life, it’s all BS.

          • Snowbird

            And you need to be objective and not so defensive. Do you want a stoned driver on the road? If so, then drunks and pill poppers are ok with you too

          • BeeTheChange

            Yes, let’s be objective. I would much rather have a stoned driver on the road than a drunk one or a “pill popper.” Since you are the one passing out addictive medications, you should be held accountable for all the 369 deaths and 7200 injuries attributed to Rx drugs. That statistic you are avoiding came from Montana, I posted it at the top of this thread so everyone can see the truth. You are the problem, doctor, not cannabis. You’d better come to grips with that before the general population wakes up to what you are doing and demands accountability.

          • Snowbird

            I see that pot has already damaged your reasoning

          • BeeTheChange

            There is nothing wrong with my reasoning. My husband is a volunteer EMT in this valley and sees the damage prescription abuse causes first hand. People are taking upwards of 12-15 different prescriptions, driving around freely if they are still able, and they are dropping like flies because their liver, kidneys and filtering organs cannot handle the onslaught of toxins and chemicals. Don’t lecture me about reasoning, doctor, because you’re arguing with someone who sees the damage medical professionals are doing. You chose to come here and “enlighten” us to the dangers of cannabis. The real danger is your pen, and the harder you push, the more blatantly hypocritical and ridiculous you sound.

          • Snowbird

            No argument on damage from alcohol and Rx drugs.
            There is also damage from pot, but since you are obviously an addict you are in denial.
            Defensiveness about your problem is a big red flag.
            Did I tell you where the Alano club is?
            Might try Pathways too

          • BeeTheChange

            Accusing me over and over of being an addict makes you look even more ridiculous than you already are, because fact- cannabis is not physically addictive. You might want to research that since you seem to lack any real knowledge other than what you have decided to believe.

            In any case, this isn’t about ME as much as you’d like to make it appear that way. My only concern is that this healing plant becomes available to those who need it, as well as any adults who just want to enjoy it because it’s their right to do so without being labeled addicts by medical professionals like you. You’re claiming it’s not safe, while I’m pointing out all the people who die yearly in Montana from doctors over-prescribing dangerous drugs. What is not safe about it? You haven’t given one fact to back that up because you are too busy coming up with inaccurate assumptions and highly unprofessional comments about me personally because that’s all you have left. There’s a term for doctors like you: quacks. Own it, Snowbird.

          • Snowbird

            Actually it is addictive
            https://www.drugabuse.gov/publications/research-reports/marijuana/marijuana-addictive
            You might want to take your own suggestion and research it.
            And I have placed many facts here, but you are so defensive, argumentative, unreasonable and angry that you refuse to listen.
            There is a term for people like you also, but I won’t state it here
            OWn it

          • Brown J

            Best response of the week.

          • Gators

            No one is forcing these pills down anyone’s mouth, they take it on their own free will….sorry to burst your dope wagon!

          • Richard Jones

            You are a drug dealer.

          • Gators

            when pot don’t get them high enough or it cost to much $$$, then they will seek cheaper ways to get high, this is a no win. This all the young kids today need to see is their parents smoking dope.

          • Richard Jones

            That is when they turn to prescription pills, the kind that you dispense on a daily basis as the drug dealer that you are.

            The pills you sell kill people every day.

        • Snowbird
      • Dave23

        Add a danger? The danger is already there with all drugs. Education and enforcement of DUI laws is what will make the difference. Taxes on pot would help pay for both. Prohibition of alcohol didn’t stop DUI it helped create vast criminal networks that murder people bribed elected officials, and kill many people with homemade alcohol. We need to regulate it not put our heads in the sand.

      • Anonymous9

        Actually there is, it can be detected in the bloodstream by nano grams. I’d think a doctor would be privy to this information.

      • Gators

        Urine test and hair test…not very hard!

        • Snowbird

          Just indicates usage, not impairment. There is no standard for that.

  • northforky

    Sorry, but there’s nothing worse than a drunk.So obnoxious. Marijuana has proven medical uses. I have seen an old woman with an oxygen tank being wheeled into a dispensary by her equally elderly husband. Stoners? Why do you care?

    • Snowbird

      You are right, drunks are terrible, opioid and benzo abusers are terrible. Read my comments below. If valid users, maybe it would be ok, however the majority are not valid and are just as bad as the allies and other drug users via a vis as a menace to society.
      Dose it correctly, understand all the benefits and adverse effects, strict control on who gets it?
      Maybe

      • Brown J

        So what exactly is the problem then?

        • Richard Jones

          The pharmaceutical world (and Snowbird) haven’t manged to ban it outright, and make it only available via prescription.

          Snowbird and Gators are mad because they aren’t profiting off marijuana, plain and simple.

  • Snowbird
    • Joe

      If there isn’t enough known, then there isn’t enough to know its dangerous. Its a good thing that plenty is known about it, and it isn’t dangerous by the way.

      • Snowbird

        Wrong
        https://www.psychologytoday.com/blog/the-athletes-way/201511/high-potency-marijuana-damages-cerebral-brain-connections
        I didn’t say nothing is known, I said not enough is known.
        There is ample evidence that the over 400 chemicals in pothave negative effects

        • BeeTheChange

          What 400 chemicals in pot? This study says nothing of the sort and the idea is preposterous. How did 400 chemicals get into the leaves of a plant?

          • Snowbird
          • BeeTheChange

            Oh, you mean natural chemicals, like found in all plants? Why didn’t you say that? So where is the danger lurking?

          • Snowbird

            That is the problem, we don’t know, many poisons come from plants, or didn’t you know?

          • BeeTheChange

            I know a lot more about plants than you do, doctor. You went to pill pushing school, I went into botany. See the bee? That’s a clue.

          • Gators

            Ace inhibitors like Zestril come from the venom of the Brazil Viper snake. So what’s your point?

          • Richard Jones

            That you are a drug dealer.

          • Gators

            and your a bully, I’m not a doctor, so I ain’t writing and rx’s for anything. I sell heart meds and COPD meds….these help people who have smoked all their lifes and not taken care of their body. Again it is THERE CHOICE in life to to all these stupid things, heck I bet your right there with all YOURRRR bad habits. I hear your mommy calling you!!

          • Richard Jones

            You genuinely don’t understand the difference between “your” and “you’re”, and you constantly tell other people how dumb they are….

            You also don’t understand the difference between “there” and “their”.

            Of course you are going to reply that you misspelled those words on purpose, just to spite me, which is quite the plan?

            You are an uneducated drug dealer from Floriduh, plain and simple. The fact that you have no idea who I am, where I live, or what I do for a living infuriates you.

            Now go lick Snowbirds balls for me.

          • Richard Jones

            Gators never even attended college. He is a pharmaceutical sales rep in the valley with only a high school education.

          • BeeTheChange

            Ha… and it’s beyond ironic that the job of a pharma sales reps is to educate doctors. This is the reason the allopathic medical system has become a dangerous farce. Luckily we have some excellent holistic doctors in the valley who actually understand how to heal and help people heal themselves.

        • Joe

          In very small doses maybe, but the amounts needed to actually cause harm are far to low. The same thing is true of coffee.

          In the study you linked, only the effects of extremely high potency marijuana were studied. The amounts of THC in these plants were far higher than what people normally smoke, even for medical use. Potent medical marijuana contains about 18% THC. The plants used in this study contained 30% THC.

          Also, changes in the corpus callosum were observed in users of high potency THC. However, it was not stated whether or not these changes were harmful or whether they were simply changes.

          • Snowbird

            You have not read all my posts. I’m just saying it is not as safe as you think

  • Snowbird
    • BeeTheChange

      I see you’ve dropped all kinds of reading material to educate us, the uninformed peons, on your personal agenda, so in this one I find:

      “The Yale study, which appears online in the Journal of Adolescent
      Health, showed that alcohol, cigarettes and marijuana were associated
      with an increased likelihood of prescription drug abuse in men 18 to 25.
      In women of that age, only marijuana use was linked with a higher
      likelihood of prescription drug abuse.”

      You call yourself a medical professional of some unspecified sort. Isn’t it a fact that medical professionals are the purveyors (dare I say “pushers”) of all prescription drugs? One has to go to a medical professional to obtain prescription drugs, right? A large majority of the EMS calls my husband goes on in this valley are related to ongoing complications from people taking so many prescriptions their body just gives up in defeat. These people are on piles and piles of pills. Whose fault might this be?

      Cannabis has yet to kill anyone. It’s quite plain all you’re doing is attempting to shift the blame to cannabis and you’re failing, badly.

      • Snowbird

        I am just saying that pot is not as safe as people think. Not trying to argue or stir up resentments.
        I’m a doctor if you must know, and yes there are abuses everywhere

        • BeeTheChange

          Actually, cannabis is a lot safer than most of the drugs you pass out like candy, doctor. Why should you be worried about a plant when your profession passes out opiates and psychotropics to people who drive under their influence day in and day out without restrictions. The body does not distinguish between a legal opiate and an illegal one. The blatant hypocrisy of “medical professionals” is astounding. And you have the nerve to blast a natural healing plant as dangerous? This is why I avoid drug pushing doctors and stick with something that has actual healing benefits. That’s the real problem isn’t it? Cannabis heals and we can’t have any of that profit cutting, can we? Doctors make me sick… literally.

          • Snowbird

            Actually I don’t hand it out like candy and as I stated elsewhere in this thread, if the beneficial compound in pot could be identified, purified, dosed correctly and regulated, I’d be for it

          • BeeTheChange

            Well there you go. You can be reasoned with after all. As we speak, your pharmaceutical benefactors are hard at work shoving cannabis into a little capsule so you can monitor dosage to your heart’s content. It’s unfortunate that this will be an inferior, “purified,” lab-produced, genetically modified version of “mother nature” so you can feel safe prescribing it. One day I hope you will wake up to what a joke this is.

          • Snowbird

            You just want to get high, escape reality, responsibility, relationships, etc

          • BeeTheChange

            So you’re a psychologist too? Didn’t they tell in med school it’s very unprofessional to issue a diagnosis based on an internet forum comments? Tsk… you’re really overstepping your training and authority, and overreaching your ability.

          • Snowbird

            You are truly wrong

          • BeeTheChange

            Hahaha… no, but I am truly dedicated to showing the world that doctors are dangerous, over-prescribing, pill-pushing killers so my husband can stop being called out in the middle of the night to scrape your victims off the floor. Maybe next time you’ll think twice before you plaster your BS all over the place.

          • Snowbird

            Whatever

          • Richard Jones

            You just want to be the condescending a$$hole you know you are.

          • Dave23

            How much will that cost? Many people are turning to herbal medication do to the price of prescription.

          • Snowbird

            If proper research were allowed, it would. Be cost effective

        • Anonymous9

          Doctor? Like a juris doctor? Or a chiropractor perhaps? I’d have a really hard time believing that a bona fide MD would not only say but to actually believe most of the absurd misinformation you’ve been spreading about this particular subject.

          • Snowbird

            Bonafide MD and most of my colleagues agree

          • Anonymous9

            I choose not to believe you at this point.

          • Snowbird

            That’s fine, my degree does not depend upon your approval

          • Brown J

            Proof or TROLL

          • Brown J

            Proof or STFU

          • Snowbird

            ESAD
            GSACACA
            YMIAW
            YWBS

    • Rhett the Butler
      • Snowbird

        Doesn’t detract from my facts about pot

        • BeeTheChange

          What facts? You haven’t shared any facts about “pot” because elsewhere, over and over, you claim “not enough is known.” You have also stated over and over, “it’s not as safe as people think,” despite decades of corporate propaganda that turned a healing plant into demon weed. People were petrified of it, until one day the truth started leaking out, just like with everything else going on in our society. People are waking up to the lies, that’s a fact.

          • Snowbird

            If you don’t take the next toke, you might even see exactly what I have said is reasonable and that you are being defensive, argumentative unreasonable fanatical and a great candidate for a 12 step program

          • BeeTheChange

            You always know when you’ve made your case because your opponent lapses into personal insults. Thanks for providing me with the venue to correct your false statements for everyone to see.

          • Snowbird

            You have not proven anything false and do not understand what I said.

          • Brown J

            Credentials or GTFO

          • Richard Jones

            Seriously, you are such a d*ck.

  • I’ll Pass

    The good people of Montana have twice spoken on this issue. The legislature should take heed. The people that I know who have Montana medical marijuana cards have a legitimate need for the plant.

    Whether legal or not marijuana will be easily available to those who want to use it recreationally as it has been for the many decades of the so called war on drugs. The trend toward legalization is pretty much unstoppable and the push is coming from the people, not big pharma or big business or big anything. It is going to be legal in Canada. It is already legal in California which has more people than Canada. It is legal in Oregon, Washington and Colorado. These states are doing just fine and the fall of civilization has not occurred.

    In the end it is about freedom. A person should be allowed to consume a plant if it makes them feel good and eases their aches and pain. If that isn’t your thing then stay away from it. It’s your choice.

  • Snowbird
  • northforky

    I know a 70 year old man that is addicted to opioids thanks to five back surgeries. Benzo addiction is harder to kick than heroin, according to my brother, a former drug counselor. Marijuana is such a better alternative for pain and anxiety, that not allowing its use should be the crime. Alcohol addiction is destructive to many families. My mother was a hard core alcoholic until she finally joined AA at age 60. Compared to these horrors, marijuana is benign.

    • Snowbird

      All drugs have their problems. Abuse of marijuana is out of control and the long term effects are poorly understood. Until they are, it should not be used except in the most extreme cases and tightly controlled.
      I hope your mother is doing well.
      AA is a great program

      • Rhett the Butler

        Gosh. If only scientists could get the gubmint funding to study it. And make it legal to possess for those studies.

        • Snowbird

          I agree, and if certain compounds contained in it are found to be useful, undergo same testing as prescription and Orc drugs and are dosed correctly etc, I have no problem with it

          • Rhett the Butler

            You’re more mellow, after a night to sleep on this.

  • Rhett the Butler

    Looks like Snowbird did a coupla lines of snow.

    • BeeTheChange

      Yes, and I actually read all her links. Snowbird obviously didn’t bother because they all refute her ridiculous claims. Montana should enact a law requiring all medical professionals to pass random drug testing. This would go a long way toward fixing the pharmaceutical abuse problem SB is trying to blame on cannabis.

      “…from 2011 – 2013 prescription drug overdoses (where no substances
      other than Rx drugs were present) were responsible for at least 369
      deaths and more than 7200 hospital inpatient admissions and emergency
      department encounters in our state according to the Montana Department
      of Health and Human Services’ Office of Epidemiology and Scientific
      Support.”

      • Snowbird

        You obviously did not understand what I am trying to say.
        The problem is growing as pot use becomes more prevalent, not enou is known about long term pot use, and medical marijuana is not consistently dosed and many fraudulent users.
        That’s about it. If you want to use it, fine, just know the jury is not in on it, and please don’t drive.
        No need for attacks.
        This is non partisan and simply cautionary

        • BeeTheChange

          I’m not attacking, I’m correcting the misinformation you have plastered all over this thread. You dropped links that, when actually read, completely refute your claims. There has been long term research done among a large population of people who ignored the law because they knew cannabis was a healing plant all along. This wasn’t written up in a handy-dandy link anywhere because the results don’t coincide with the desires and profits of the pharmaceutical industries. The lies are deep and you are adding to the pile. You should be investigating how to wean your patients off highly addictive psychotropics and pain medications and get them on cannabis. That would be a more useful way to spend your valuable healing professional time.

          • Snowbird

            You have corrected nothing and are obviously a pot fanatic that is not open to reason

          • BeeTheChange

            A pot fanatic? No, I’m a truth fanatic.

          • Snowbird

            No, you are very emotional and defensive about this, a true fanatic.
            The Alano club is across from Montana Ace hardware in Kalispell, south of Idaho.
            Maybe you should try a few meetings? You can’t even make a cogent argument.
            They have a lot of meetings.
            Maybe you should try a few

          • Rhett the Butler

            Sounds like you go there too. Suffering the rabidity of recovery, are you?

            Best of luck with that, truly. ODAAT.

          • Snowbird

            Family and friends actually.
            What is odaat?

          • Rhett the Butler

            one day at a time

          • Snowbird

            Ahhh, good advice. I admire the 12 step programs and have seen great success in those truly committed to them

          • Snowbird

            If you are in recovery, I applaud you, and I truly mean that

          • Rhett the Butler

            That’s very nice of you.

          • Snowbird

            I have my moments.
            Seriously though, I wish you the best

          • Richard Jones

            Wow, you really are a d*ck.

          • Richard Jones

            See, there you are being that condescending d*ck again.

    • Snowbird

      Just trying to be informative in this matter Rhett

      • Rhett the Butler

        But, you’re proving how un-informed you truly are with your rigid, biased agenda.

        • Snowbird

          Just cautionary

          • Rhett the Butler

            Hysterical would be more apt.

          • Snowbird

            No Rhett, I have seen truly bad things happen to addicts and alcoholics. I had hoped to pass on info that would prompt thought, not hysteria.
            I had hoped to be informative, that the perception people have of pot being safe, was not accurate.
            Obviously I failed in that

          • Richard Jones

            Instead you just come across as a condescending d*ck.

          • Snowbird

            You are a wonderful example of acephalic anorchic troglodism with cognitive aphasia

          • Richard Jones

            You are still a d*ck, always have been and always will be.

  • geraldcuvillier

    So now we will have more impaired drivers not only on alcohol but pot as well. And yes, they kill innocent people too.

  • Now those 20-something bros can get something for their chronic XBOX “thumb” pain.

    • Anonymous9

      Even if its true, why do you care?

      • Because I am an active member of society who wants to see our youth thrive through education and industry.

        • Anonymous9

          For someone who puts that forth as their reasons, you don’t know much about either. You only mistakenly speculate. As far as industry, marijuana is rapidly becoming a multi-billion dollar industry and through legal venues. And as I’ve said before, to you, education is very important. You just rely on personal experiences rather than the real science.

          • Perrico de los Palotes

            And the medicinal heroin industry will one day revitalize our economy. I just hope that we can get enough skilled immigrants to help us. LOL

          • Are you suggesting that youth who regularly use marijuana thrive in educational environments and end up in in more successful careers than those who abstain?

          • Anonymous9

            You should just change your name to “guy who puts words in peoples mouths.” You said thrive through industry. This IS an industry. The uses from this plant are far greater than a lot of others combined. Food, fuel, paper, medicine, fabric, etc. Very easy to grow and incredibly cheap. If you were educated on this matter you would know that.

  • Kimberly A Whitaker

    I-182 renames the Montana Marijuana Act to the Montana Medical Marijuana Act

    The Medical Cannabis Community will be leading the way in Montana with
    the beginnings of the new and parts of the old to creating a better
    beginning putting into place a solid working Montana Medical Marijuana
    Act Program
    .
    We have this sudden, urgent need for cannabis
    education because more people than ever are turning toward this plant.
    Cannabis – whether we like it or not – has already gone mainstream,
    and more people are getting curious about how it works, how to use it,
    and how it can add value to their lives. Education is the fabric that
    binds all that together.

    Credible, far-reaching education will change all of that, crushing the
    stigma on all fronts. The more access we have to credible cannabis
    education, the easier it will be for us discuss cannabis, exchange
    ideas, and to make informed decisions at the policy level as well as in
    our personal lives.

    The educational class I’m creating will include for the community:
    Cannabis Therapy Fundamentals
    Endocannabinoid System (ECS)
    Basic Cannabis Biology: Is Cannabis an Essential Nutrient
    Industrial Hemp CBD verses CBD Cannabis Enriched Strains
    Cannabis Patient Care: Basic Patient Education Skills
    Cannabis Use Disorders, Precautions, and Toxicity

    The Immediate Need for Credible Cannabis Education for the State of
    Montana along with health professionals, cannabis providers, medical
    cannabis patients, professionals, and the citizens of our communities
    who want to learn/educate about medical cannabis and its potential
    clinical application and use.

  • Fast

    Has anyone seen my bong👁 I’m Worn out reading all the Trumpsters lie’s about
    my mind expanding herb 💯 signed a true1%er ” O” get out of equities soon 💰

    • I see your doctor wrote a prescription for mind expansion. Have you tried reading challenging books, studying a new language, or traveling?

  • fozia

  • Brown J

