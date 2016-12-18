Don’t Tear Up Medicare and Social Security

Lawmakers must consider the new realities

By Carole Mackin // // Letter, Opinion

Lawmakers often think of recipients of Medicare and Social Security as care-free retirees who spend time gambling in casinos and golfing in sunny locations. But times have changed and this view is flawed. Lawmakers must consider the new realities.

Social Security was once designed to keep retired workers from homelessness and hunger. Originally, the design was good enough to accomplish these goals. But we now have a lost generation that is severely compromised due to addiction and suicide. These adults can no longer hold down a job or care for their children. Family members who take responsibility are often retirees who are the only ones with a secure home and income. They stretch what little they have to keep the children out of foster care – thus saving taxpayers money. A properly funded safety net may save these little ones from the cruel fate of their parents.

In a similar way but on a much broader scale, Medicare and Social Security underpin Montana’s economy. When workers lose their jobs and have to cut back spending to the bare minimum, local business suffer. It is likely that precarious businesses will fail if a guaranteed income did not arrive in retirees’ mail boxes each month and then flow into the economy. Think of the old adage, “What goes around comes around.” Everyone benefits from this social and economic contract. Lawmakers should not tear up the contract.

Carole Mackin
Helena

  • geraldcuvillier

    Oh yes Carol, and many of you want to make drugs more accessible so we will have more destitute people to leach off of the rest of us. Thank you liberals for making the American people a degenerate drug infested low life pack of rats that cannot even take care of themselves much less the children they generate.

    • donho1116

      You are living proof of your comment, low life rat that cannot take care of yourself, you are such a vile and ignorant loser, probably on welfare and the stamps!!

  • LSUGENE

    I receive Social Security and it is not something that I got for “FREE”. I worked and contributed to the program for 45 years depositing several hundred thousand dollars. I do not ask for anything that I did not earn. In addition that that, I have a small construction company that employs one hundred local people that also pay taxes and fees as mandated by the local, state and federal government. I can tell you that before I place the first yard of concrete, my company pays upwards of Ten thousand dollars for every project that we have underway. Maybe you view me as someone that leeches off the government and off of the working people that are working, I do not view it as such because I am still working and providing work for people to feed their families and support our economy, and by the way, the only drugs that I take are medicinal to keep me healthy so I can provide for my fellow American.

  • Snowbird

    Well written opinion piece with good points. However I do not believe these will be torn up. They have become very costly and need to be adjusted. The can has been kicked down the road far enough, and if it is not addressed soon, a day of reckoning will come. It will not be torn up. It will implode due to our failed leadership of both parties

    • reggiewhitefish

      Torn up is just a metaphor. Probably Medicare will be privatized and social security will be transferred to stock market accounts so it can eventually be stolen by wealthy Republican con-men.

  • Caddisfly

    A lot of people will not agree with your letter Carol as they are in denial about who the person is they voted for. He will fleece our system for everything he can for himself, his family, wealthy friends and his hero Putin. He will do this at the expense of the middle class and working poor. It is going to be an interesting four years, if we live that long.

    • Save Montana

      Your comment has little to do with Carol’s piece. There is a whole contingent who just can’t get over the fact that they lost badly in the last election. It was largely because of the angry and narrow liberal sentiments you exhibit. Most of us are tired of the negativity. Trump wasn’t my first choice either, but it is high time that we come together and make this country work. Move on. Perhaps next time you can stay on point.

      • Caddisfly

        So you trash President Obama for 8 years, you fight him on everything, you call him a communist, Muslim, say he was not even born, go after his family and now because a minority of people have elected the Cheetos clown we are all supposed to come together and sing Kumabya, yeah I am going to get right on that.

        • Save Montana

          I recommend therapy.

          • Caddisfly

            What kind of therapy would that be, electro-shock so I come around to your warped way of thinking. It is only a matter of time before Trump and Pence propose this for agitators like me, as this was used by both Hitler and Stalin, and we are heading in that direction.

      • Rhett the Butler

        Goopers had 8 years to “come together and make this country work”. Instead, they chose to first try to ensure that the black man in the White House was limited to one term. Then they decided that every step of the way they would do their level worst to ensure as little good as possible was accomplished on behalf of the American people.

      • reggiewhitefish

        Nobody “tired of the negativity” can endorse the Republican philosophy as it is, for the most part, negativity.

  • geraldcuvillier

    On the contrary Donho, I am just the opposite of the way you described me. I have never taken anything I have not worked for. So you consider me all of these vile things simply because I am apposed to the liberal use of drugs. Your understanding of living a responsible life is bent to the left, way to the left.

    • Rhett the Butler

      I’m still wondering what “apposed” means.

  • Vanguard

    Oh look, someone that feels entitled to Medicare and Social Security. Hooray….like we don’t have enough of these people walking around…..

    • reggiewhitefish

      Entitled means they have a legitimate claim to these benefits. All who paid into these benefits have a legitimate claim, and all who worked paid in.

    • Orion

      So if I have this correct. I have paid into both of these programs and when I collect back from them I am supposed to feel ashamed ?
      I do not understand your line of thought.

      I would have much more prefer that I did not have to pay into either program for 50+ years then I would have a a much larger IRA and not needed either program.
      You can thank your left presidents FDR for starting S.S. and then LBJ for taking the S.S. benefits from it’s own separate account and throwing into the general fund so all the politicians can raid it.

  • geraldcuvillier

    Use your friend Google.

More From The Beacon