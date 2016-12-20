Berlin Attack Kills 12, Injures Nearly 50 Others

Germany must assume a truck plowing through a crowded Christmas market in Berlin was a "terrorist attack," Merkel says

By By KIRSTEN GRIESHABER and FRANK JORDANS, Associated Press // // Latest Headlines, News & Features

BERLIN — Germany must assume a truck plowing through a crowded Christmas market in Berlin was a “terrorist attack,” Chancellor Angela Merkel said Tuesday, while authorities expressed uncertainty over whether they had arrested the correct suspect.

Twelve people were killed and nearly 50 others injured when the truck drove into the popular Christmas market filled with tourists and locals outside the Kaiser Wilhelm Memorial Church near Berlin’s Zoo station late Monday.

Police detained an asylum-seeker from Pakistan shortly afterward, but he denied involvement, Interior Minister Thomas de Maiziere said. The man had entered Germany on Dec. 31 last year and arrived in Berlin in February.

Berlin police chief Klaus Kandt said Tuesday it wasn’t clear whether the man detained was really the driver.

“We haven’t been able to confirm it yet,” he told reporters.

Berlin police urged people to remain “particularly vigilant” and to report “suspicious movement” to a special hotline.

In a statement widely broadcast on German television, Merkel described herself as “shocked, shaken and deeply saddened.”

“There is still a lot that we don’t know about this act with sufficient certainty,” she said. “But we must, as things stand, assume it was a terrorist attack.”

Merkel, who has been criticized for allowing in large numbers of migrants, addressed head-on the possibility that an asylum-seeker was responsible.

“I know that it would be particularly hard for us all to bear if it were confirmed that a person committed this act who asked for protection and asylum in Germany,” Merkel said. “This would be particularly sickening for the many, many Germans who work to help refugees every day and for the many people who really need our help and are making an effort to integrate in our country.”

Authorities arrested a man about 2 kilometers (1½ miles) from the crash site on suspicion of having been at the wheel of the truck. Footage showed the suspect, his head covered in a white sheet, being pushed into a police car shortly after the attack. Berlin’s Tagesspiegel newspaper reported that the man was known to police for minor crimes.

A spokesman for Berlin’s office for refugee affairs said police conducted a large-scale search overnight at a large shelter for asylum-seekers at the city’s now-defunct Tempelhof airport. Four men in their late 20s were questioned but nobody was arrested, Sascha Langenbach told The Associated Press.

Among the dead was a man in the truck, who succumbed as paramedics treated him, Berlin police spokesman Winfried Wenzel said. Police said later that the man was a Polish national, but didn’t give further details of who he was or what happened to him.

The Polish owner of the truck said he feared it may have been hijacked. Ariel Zurawski said he last spoke with the driver, his cousin, around noon, and the driver told him he was in Berlin and scheduled to unload Tuesday morning. “They must have done something to my driver,” he told TVN24.

Germany has not so far experienced any mass-casualty attacks by Islamic extremists, but has been increasingly wary since two attacks by asylum-seekers in the summer that were claimed by the Islamic State group. Five people were wounded in an ax rampage on a train near Wuerzburg and 15 in a bombing outside a bar in Ansbach, both in the southern state of Bavaria. Both attackers were killed.

Those attacks, and two others unrelated to Islamic extremism in the same weeklong period, contributed to tensions in Germany over the arrival last year of 890,000 migrants.

De Maiziere said that as far as officials know, the Islamic State group has not claimed responsibility for Monday’s attack in Berlin.

Far-right groups and a nationalist party seized on it, blaming Merkel for what had happened.

“Under the cloak of helping people Merkel has completely surrendered our domestic security,” Frauke Petry, the co-chairwoman of the Alternative for Germany party, wrote.

Manfred Weber, a member of Merkel’s conservative bloc and leader of the European Parliament’s biggest political grouping, cautioned against sweeping verdicts but said it was important to ensure that extremists didn’t enter the country.

The German government said Merkel spoke Tuesday with President Barack Obama, who expressed his condolences. In Washington, White House National Security Council spokesman Ned Price said the United States was ready to help in the investigation and response.

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump said Islamic extremists must be “eradicated from the face of the earth” and pledged to carry out that mission with all “freedom-loving partners.”

The attack came less than a month after the U.S. State Department warned that extremist groups including Islamic State and al-Qaida were focusing “on the upcoming holiday season and associated events” in Europe.

The Islamic State group and al-Qaida have both called on followers to use trucks in particular to attack crowds. On July 14, a truck plowed into Bastille Day revelers in the southern French city of Nice, killing 86 people. Islamic State claimed responsibility for that attack, which was carried out by a Tunisian living in France.

Merkel said Monday’s attack would not cause Germany to live in fear.

“Even if it’s difficult at this hour we will find the strength to live life the way we want to live it in Germany. Free, together and openly,” she said.

  • geraldcuvillier

    Oh sure, bring in several million of those murderers here so we can share in their misery!

    • Somebody needs to make a musical featuring a number where Western leftists beheaded by Islamic extremist migrants sing about how at least they are not racist, then gradually turn very white as they bleed out.

      • Christopher Cunningham

        A lot of leftists would turn that into a showcase for the evil wrought by elites of the bourgeois class – for their endeavor to turn proletarians against each other to distract from the greater oppression of capitalism. Just as it used to be said by radical critics of war and state violence that the soldier’s bayonet is a tool with a worker at both ends, the same can be said of explosive vests, knives, and any other weapon religious extremists wield.

        To play along with the dark humor though shouldn’t we be singing about our martyrdom for the cause, how history will vindicate our efforts, or for a more elitist angle – about how we were too good of people for this world? Or better yet, given that the Kurds in northern Syria are fighting for democratic socialism, and how Islamists are mortified at the thought of getting killed by women, it’d be witty to use ones dying breath to praise the YPJ.

        Then again, that would be a bit too dry for a wider audience. 😐

    • Rhett the Butler

      There are no plans to “bring in millions” of anybody.

  • Germany needs to ban assault trucks now and institute background checks for petrol purchases.

  • Perrico de los Palotes

    DIVERSITY DRIVES A TRUCK!

  • taxpayer22

    Ban all trucks…

    Especially those with automatic transmissions and high capacity

    • Rhett the Butler

      Rednecks aren’t gonna like that rule.

  • Perrico de los Palotes
    • Rhett the Butler

      You guys have very poor Photoshopping skills.

  • Brother Mateo

    Word from friends in Germany is that the German people are about as pleased with Merkel as we are with Obama. Very unhappy with the flood of “refugees” causing problems and/or behaving poorly.

  • geraldcuvillier

    Yes, there are already millions of illegals and radical Islamic terrorist already here.

    • Rhett the Butler

      Nope.

      • Doubting Thomas

        He is correct here Rhett. There are already millions of illegals in the US. There are also radical Islamic terrorists in the US.

        • Rhett the Butler

          He’s saying there are millions of each.

          • Doubting Thomas

            I didn’t read it that way.

          • Christopher Cunningham

            I wasn’t sure which way he was going with it. Rather than just asking it seemed like a decent opportunity to go about figuring out some of the numbers on religious minorities!

          • dee

            Fight fire with figures…

    • Christopher Cunningham

      Since Mexicans are typically Christian I mostly want to clarify that there are not millions of Islamist terrorists in the States. Pew Research estimates Islam to be practiced by 1% of Americans and, among Muslims in the U.S., about 86% can clearly be ruled out as susceptible to recruitment by terrorists.

      That would narrow down 325 million Americans to 3.25 million U.S. Muslims… then from there to the 455,000 folk who sympathize with Islamist extremism to a substantive extent. Yet that figure doesn’t tell us how many of those people attach caveats to their sympathies, how many are able-bodied, and how many would like to act instead of just talk.

      So how much further should that figure of 455,000 be whittled down? In my own, limited experience I see radicals online posting about how they’d love to beat up fascists, racists, etc. all the time but among them I’ve yet to find a single instance among them of bragging about having actually done anything. Likewise with their constant talk of revolutions that they will never actually start.

      That is not to suggest there isn’t any danger – rather that most of those 455,000 sympathizers in questions aren’t already terrorists and are unlikely to ever be in the future. So instead of “millions” we are talking about an enemy that in a direct confrontation with able-bodied, American citizens would be outnumbered at least three thousand to one. We aren’t going to lose our country to that threat.

      • dee

        Christopher:
        As usual, calm intellectual reasoning, instead of snide replies….thanks for that.
        I agree with your assessment of muslim numbers, and tendencies. There are millions of illegals, but definitely not millions of jihadists. However, as the saying goes, it is quality, not quantity.
        We have seen that as numbers of muslims increase in certain geographic areas, they feel emboldened, and tend to want to establish their own culture and values. This is a normal human tendency, to return to ones upbringing and values.
        My problem with this is a desire on their part to want to live under sharia law, to complain, and attempt to eliminate the traditions and customs of our country, and to seek special priveledges which we do not extend to the rest of the population.
        Another disturbing trend is the violence commited by second generation muslims, who have become radicalized- after their parents have reasonably integrated into American society.
        It does not take millions, or even hundreds of radicas to wreak havoc on American society
        I think the attack in Germany is a message to all western societies to to rethink our liberal immigration policy, and start taking common sense national security measures to insure the safety of our citizens.
        When it comes to gun violence, Obama said,(paraphrasing), if just one life were saved, it would be worth it.
        Just in America, thousands have been murdered by radical Islam. Is it not time to take some steps to protect America?

        • Christopher Cunningham

          It becomes a conflict of cultures not just between ethnic groups but also amidst practitioners of Islam itself. To shed a bit of light on the split here are some numbers from 2011 and a few years earlier concerning Muslims in the U.S.

          90% support women working outside of the home
          82% feel positively about their local communities
          81% have a negative attitude towards Al Qaeda
          71% feel host countries benefit from immigrants

          70% report voting for the Democrats in elections
          68% have no objections to women in public office
          66% say life’s better here than in Islamic countries
          60% worry extremists could gain ground in the U.S.

          57% believe multiple interpretations of Islam are fine
          46% think the Democratic Party is friendly to Muslims
          43% think the War on Terror is about fighting terrorism
          39% support social acceptance of the LGBT community

          35% claim that Islam is the one true religion
          34% think Muslim leaders condemn violence enough
          15% think the Republican Party is friendly to Muslims
          05% have a positive attitude towards Al Qaeda

          For even deeper context, 63% of current U.S. Muslims are first-generation immigrants. It takes a couple generations for the full acculturation of new families to set in, so I’m thinking the kids of those who are already here will become more mainstream while newer arrivals will still act as a counterbalance.

          If radicalization is really an issue with the second generation I have to wonder to what extent it may be the consequence of U.S. foreign policies embarked on by our leaders over the past couple decades. There has to be something seriously odd going on to cause that.

          The important battle over the long term is not maintaining purity, I think, so much as building an Islam in America of a liberal enough character to be compatible with mainstream customs, politics, and moral sensibilities. Interfaith relations need to improve, lest those tribal tensions you alluded to in Europe fester here in the United States, as well, spilling much more blood over time.

          There will be more Muslims than Jews in the U.S. by 2050 at the present rate and by the 22nd century the world is anticipated to have more Muslims than Christians, most of whom will live in the South and Southeast of Asia rather than in North Africa and the Middle East. By then Europe may be 10% Muslim, too, so they’ll need to keep looking for a way to make this work.

          There’s a lot to mull over, though I know we don’t necessarily draw the same conclusions about how best to proceed.

          • Snowbird

            99% of Muslims are not terrorists.
            99% of terrorists are Muslim
            Obama is bringing in people without proper vetting.
            This must be halted
            It only takes one jihadi to kill many Americans in a soft target
            Witness what is happening in Europe.

          • Christopher Cunningham

            In the United States or around the world, Snowbird?

            For domestic terrorism the 99% figure doesn’t seem to work from reviewing even the first page of results from this handy resource:

            https://www.start.umd.edu/gtd/search/Results.aspx?country=217

            If you mean on a global scale I don’t have a resource that can help with checking that but what I will say is, just as Islamist extremism is prevalent today as a struggle unfolds between globalists of secular versus Islamist persuasions, not that long ago in history during the Cold War staggering numbers of terrorist attacks were instead the doing of far-left and far-right groups as an extension of the global conflict between capitalists and communists.

            We need a more nuanced strategy than to expel and keep out social groups that contain terrorists. If we were to apply that strategy across the board the U.S. would also need to purge itself of sovereign citizens, anti-Semites, white supremacists, black nationalists, communists, ecologists, anti-abortionists, and more.

          • Snowbird

            The struggle against jihadis will be long, bitter and deadly. Much more so than against home grown extremists.
            This necessitates a much more robust strategy, including exclusion of not thoroughly vetted. Jimmy Carter even banned some Muslims from entering.
            The very lax vetting that has been occurring is dangerous and needs to be vastly strengthened. Until then, any Muslim from a country that supports jihad should be prevented from coming here
            That’s just common sense.
            Plug the leak before you start bailing the canoe

          • Rhett the Butler

            How many Muslim Ambassadors, scientists, other diplomats will you stop at the border. Such sweeping statements aren’t helpful.

            The vetting process takes upwards of two years, that’s hardly lax.

          • Snowbird

            Ambassadors and diplomats?None,
            Scientists, depends. If nuclear, computer engineering o anything that can be used again.st us, all of them if from places like Iran! Tunisia, Somalia, others cAse by case.
            The FBI says that eVen with 2 years they cannot adequately vet, since the needed data bases are not adequate or non existent
            Also, there has been a great urgency to admit many way too fast so that they don’t even get the 2 years.

          • Rhett the Butler

            Sure hope nothing nefarious gets brought in in any of those diplomatic pouches.

          • Snowbird

            Never know how many little green men can fit into one!
            LOL

          • Rhett the Butler

            Pouches are not limited in size. You can slap a sticker on a pallet load of anything and call it a diplomatic pouch.
            https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Suitcase_nuclear_device

          • Snowbird

            Yes, I know about them and that the term is not descriptive

          • Less than there already have been victims of Islamic terror in Germany.

            “The Kiel-based Institute for World Economics estimated that only two per cent of recent migrants to Germany are employable. Professor Ludger Wössmann, director of the Centre for the Economics of Education in Munich, said his research showed at least two thirds of migrants can’t read or write.”

            https://i.sli.mg/i0imT2.jpg

          • Rhett the Butler

            Maybe T Rump can give them jobs. He sure doesn’t like hiring Americans any more than he and his daughter like having their branded products made here.
            ===========
            “On Wednesday, the Department of Labor posted a petition
            from Trump Winery, also known as Trump Vineyard Estates, asking to bring in six vineyard workers under the federal H-2 visa program, which permits US employers to bring in foreign laborers on temporary work visas. Since 2003, more than 100,000 foreigners have been brought in under the program each year.

            Combined with this latest request, companies owned by Trump or bearing his name have sought permission from the Department of Labor to hire at least 263 foreign guest workers since he launched his presidential campaign. Many work as servers and house cleaners at Mar-a-Lago, his Florida estate.

            The Trump transition team did not immediately respond to a request for comment, nor did Trump Vineyards. In the past, Trump has said it is “almost impossible” to find Americans who want such jobs. Trump has sought to bring in foreign guest workers at a number of his businesses since at least 2003.”

            https://www.buzzfeed.com/jessicagarrison/trump-vineyards-seeks-more-foreign-workers?utm_term=.ktWE33Dx#.pola55ol

          • Christopher Cunningham

            It’s one way of going at it, ya. I’d say it’s wise to shut off a gas main before trying to repair it. The extremism comes from mutual resentment, distrust, and a sense of victimhood brought on by miscommunication between civilizations. More gas will escape from the pipe until the supply is shut off.

            Support for suicide bombings is highest among Muslims in countries close to major war zones involving other civilizations: 40% in Palestine, 39% in Afghanistan, and 29% in Egypt. By contrast, it is 6% or lower in all but one Islamic nation within the sphere of Soviet influence where secular governments used to force their authority over that of scripture.

            Outside the old, Soviet reach of influence, abroad, most Muslims think pop culture from the West is immoral. In Islamic countries in general most Muslims say Westerners are selfish, violent, greedy, immoral, arrogant, and fanatical. A third of them or less describe Westerners as even being honest, tolerant, or generous. There’s clearly some confusion on their part there. Also, the actions of Western governments have fueled some of those misconceptions about us that make it easier to be anti-Western, no?

            Meanwhile, in the Western and Slavic civilizations, at least half of non-Muslims describe Muslims in general as fanatical and violent. A third of them or less would describe Muslims as either tolerant or respectful of women. There is somewhat less prejudice on our side, granted, yet at the same time most folks in southern and in eastern parts of Europe views Muslims negatively. Every time an attack occurs from one side, targeting the other, the rift deepens and makes it harder to achieve lasting peace.

            Building rapport across borders isn’t going to suffice all on its own but the more I look into it the more it seems that education – not a strong set of defenses – is what’s critical to either making the fight start to subside or intensify in the future. I am open to ideas about trying to limit the access of extremists to our territory. It’s just that I also understand that the U.S. is never going to have control over its borders and that there’s no reason jihadists can’t recruit White people who claim to be Christian to fool any screening processes. There will never be certainty in vetting people, whether they apply for asylum, are immigrants, or natives to this country.

      • Joe

        Well said. I assume this reply was to Cuvillier. I can’t see his comments anymore, which makes these boards a much better place. I just like to say thanks for thinking, and to humbly suggest ignoring Gerald. There are plenty of people to disagree with here, but in his case he never really has anything intelligent to add, whether I can agree with him or not.

  • dee

    Oh the joys of “diversity”….yeah, butler, we have already brought in millions. Thank God Trump will be in office soon, and we can do damage control…….

    • Rhett the Butler

      Nope.

      • dee

        Monosyllabic brilliance…lol

  • Fast

    Just wait! trump going to play “Hungry Hippo” with this bunch ☠️ Keep poking at the weak kid on the play ground later that kid going to get back at u 😱 Desert Storm circa 1990-91

  • Fast

    Trump just can’t file bankruptcy on this bunch 📉 But he is good at distracting the stupidest 👴🏻

  • geraldcuvillier

    Obama wants to bring in as many of the refugees into the USA as possible before he gets out of office. As you admit yourself, only one can do immense damage and multiply that by the millions he wants o bring in and we will soon be another Europe. I do not want myself or my family to be exposed to that.

    • Rhett the Butler

      No, he does not.

      • Oh, so Obama is reducing Muslim immigration in light of the clear and present danger it poses?

        • Rhett the Butler

          I didn’t say that.

  • Ake_Odinsson

    At least all those people died for a good cause.

  • Rhett the Butler

    This article is being updated as more info becomes available. Here’s the latest.
    =============
    Police launched a massive manhunt Wednesday for Anis Amri, a man they said is a suspect in the truck attack on a Berlin Christmas market.

    Amri is a 23-year-old Tunisian man who in the past has used multiple aliases and claimed various nationalities.

    Amri arrived in Germany in July 2015, AFP reported. His bid for asylum was rejected in June, and papers related to the application were reportedly found at the scene of the attack.

    Amri was not deported due to hold ups with his paperwork, which according to AFP just arrived in Tunisia Wednesday.

    https://www.buzzfeed.com/buzzfeednews/live-updates-berlin-market-attack?utm_term=.dl52zz0X#.fyJjyyrm

  • geraldcuvillier

    Oh yes he does and you lying about it does not make it untrue. He hates this country and being a Muslim he will do whatever he can to further his Muslim Caliphate.

    • Rhett the Butler

      Except he’s not a Muslim.

    • Joel

      Hey little Gerald. I have it on very good authority that the week before President Obama leaves office he will energize his gun-grabbing ray. He has spent the last 8 years hiding them at pizza restaurants throughout the country. He has waited all this time to prove you idiots right.

  • Hans: Let’s atone for WWII by helping neighboring countries and inviting the Jews back with big incentives.
    Franz: That’s racist! Instead, let’s import 1 million unemployable low-IQ zealots of a 7th century death cult that promotes mass murder and violence against non-believers, women, gays, etc.
    Hans: That’s suicidal!
    Franz: Perhaps, but at least no one can call the Germans racists again.

    • Rhett the Butler

      People can’t seem to remember that ISIS, and a Russian backed dictator, are who the Syrian refugees are running away from.

  • geraldcuvillier

    Ha Ha Ha you are a funny guy. As for Joel trying to scare me about Obama’s gun grabbing, I do not frequent any fast food parlor so I guess I am safe. Obama IS a Muslim and no one can deny that.

