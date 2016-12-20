Court Unseals Search Warrant for Hillary Clinton’s Emails

Emails rompted FBI Director James Comey to briefly reopen an investigation that he had closed over the summer

NEW YORK – The FBI told a federal court it needed a search warrant to look at thousands of Hillary Clinton’s emails on the laptop of former U.S. Rep. Anthony Weiner because they had the potential to cause “grave damage to national security” if disclosed, according to court documents made public Tuesday.

The wording was contained in a redacted search warrant and other court papers that were previously under seal in the investigation of an online relationship between Weiner, the estranged husband of top Clinton aide Huma Abedin, and a teenage girl in North Carolina. The papers offered no new revelations about Clinton’s emails or the scope of a case that factored into the presidential election.

A sworn statement dated Oct. 30 from an FBI agent whose name was blacked out cited a previous inquiry into Clinton’s personal computer server that found 22 emails classified “Top Secret.” The classification “is significant because it means that the unauthorized disclosure of those emails could result in exceptionally grave damage to national security,” the agent wrote.

In the Weiner probe, the FBI discovered header information on emails pointing to correspondence to and from Clinton, the papers say. Given the findings of the earlier probe, “there is also probable cause to believe that the correspondence … contains classified information which was produced by and is owned by the U.S. government,” they say.

U.S. District Judge P. Kevin Castel ruled Monday that the public had a right to see the search warrant application and supporting court paperwork, but he said portions would be blacked out to protect the identity of the investigating agents. The judge also ordered the redaction of sections of the paperwork related to the ongoing investigation into Weiner’s online correspondence.

The discovery of the emails on the disgraced New York congressman’s laptop prompted FBI Director James Comey to briefly reopen an investigation that he had closed over the summer into Clinton’s use of the private server to handle emails she sent and received as secretary of state.

After getting court consent to delve into the newly discovered emails on Oct. 30, agents spent several days analyzing them before Comey announced that they contained no new evidence of any wrongdoing by Clinton.

In statement, E. Randol Schoenberg, a Los Angeles lawyer who had sued to obtain the court papers, said Tuesday that he saw “nothing at all in the search warrant application that would give rise to probable cause, nothing that would make anyone suspect that there was anything on the laptop beyond what the FBI had already searched and determined not to be evidence of a crime, nothing to suggest that there would be anything other than routine correspondence between Secretary Clinton and her longtime aide Huma Abedin.”

  • Rhett the Butler

    The following is from a former federal prosecutor with deep experience in public corruption investigations and prosecutions.

    I’ve reviewed the redacted search warrant that the Court unsealed today. It confirms what we assumed all along:

    (1) prior to seeking the warrant and to Comey issuing his letter, the FBI had no idea whether these were new emails, or duplicates of emails they previously reviewed–all they could see was non-content header information (to and from);

    (2) the FBI had no information to suggest that the emails were improperly withheld
    from them previously;

    and (3) the FBI had no facts to justify the urgency in seeking a review of the emails prior to the election.

    This latter point is key. Generally, DOJ policy commands that prosecutors and agents refrain from taking investigative steps (even non-public steps like seeking search warrants) within 60 days of an election in a politically sensitive matter.

    Bottom line: nothing new, no urgency, no obstruction, no reason to defy longstanding DOJ policy and risk affecting the election.

    And there was simply no basis for Comey’s decision to make matters worse by
    issuing a public letter to Congress.

    http://talkingpointsmemo.com/edblog/yep-comey-s-decision-was-just-as-bad-as-you-thought

    • Rhett the Butler

      Re-hashing old news brings no new information. This report just reinforces what I posted below. Comey issued his Oct. letter for no good reason.

    • Rhett the Butler

      Says Mr. Depends World 2016/17.

      • Rhett the Butler

        People joining the administration are required to divest
        significant business stakes that could present a conflict of interests
        for them. Doing so could create a major disincentive for rich
        businessmen to join government, because they would be required to pay
        capital gains taxes on any stocks they had in their companies. In 1989,
        raising fears about a lack of talent in government, President George
        H.W. Bush got Congress to allow incoming officials to sell off their
        stocks but defer capital gains taxes as long as they invested the
        proceeds into an approved portfolio of government bonds or mutual funds.

        That provision of the tax code was sometimes reported to have
        provided a major benefit to Hank Paulson, the Goldman Sachs CEO who
        divested about $480 million worth of Goldman Sachs stock to join the
        George W. Bush Treasury Department in 2006, and avoided immediately
        paying capital gains on the sale.

        Now, several of Trump’s picks will have the same opportunity, assuming they’re confirmed by the Senate.

        http://www.washingtonexaminer.com/how-trumps-cabinet-will-and-wont-get-tax-benefits/article/2609697

