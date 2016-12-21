Plow Problems

8:36 a.m. A Kalispell woman called to report that someone had broken into her car overnight. Nothing was stolen from the vehicle but the perpetrator had left a social security card.

3:25 p.m. A Hungry Horse woman called to report she hadn’t heard from her daughter in awhile.

3:52 p.m. A Columbia Falls dog was caught for the second time in one week.

8:34 p.m. A robbery alarm was accidently triggered at a Kalispell bank. When contacted by law enforcement, the manager said everything was fine and he was finding a better spot for the alarm.

9 p.m. A Kalispell woman called to report that she was having a disagreement with her homeowners’ association about plowing.