Ruling Backs Montana’s Water Right, Rejects Millions in Fees

Wyoming is obligated to provide enough water to fill a reservoir in Montana

By ASSOCIATED PRESS // // AP Story, Latest Headlines, Outdoors

BILLINGS — A special master appointed by the U.S. Supreme Court in a long-running dispute over state water rights says Wyoming is obligated to provide enough water to fill a reservoir in Montana.

But Special Master Barton Thompson Jr. is rejecting Montana’s bid to be reimbursed more than $4.6 million it has spent in the 2007 lawsuit against its southern neighbor.

Thompson said in a ruling this week that Montana is not entitled to costs incurred since February 2010. That’s when the Stanford University law professor issued an interim report in the case.

Montana claims it was shorted on water flowing down the Tongue River from Wyoming over 15 years. Thompson concluded the shortage was just two years and Montana deserves less than $36,000 in compensation.

  • geraldcuvillier

    See, here is some college professor that is dictating to the state of Montana how it should conduct it’s own business. This man should have no say whatever in the internal affairs of Montana. We have no say in Stanford University.

    • Rhett the Butler

      A leading expert in environmental and natural resources law and policy, Barton H. “Buzz” Thompson, Jr., JD/MBA ’76 (BA ’72), has contributed a large body of scholarship on environmental issues ranging from the future of endangered species and fisheries to the use of economic techniques for regulating the environment. He is the founding director of the law school’s Environmental and Natural Resources Program, Perry L. McCarty Director and senior fellow of the Woods Institute for the Environment, and a senior fellow (by courtesy) at the Freeman Spogli Institute for International Studies. In 2008, the Supreme Court appointed Professor Thompson to serve as the special master in Montana v. Wyoming (137 Original). Professor Thompson is chairman of the board of the Resources Legacy Fund and the Resources Legacy Fund Foundation, a California trustee for The Nature Conservancy, and a board member of both the American Farmland Trust and the Sonoran Institute. He previously served as a member of the Science Advisory Board for the U.S.Environmental Protection Agency.

      Before joining the Stanford Law School faculty in 1986, he was a partner at O’Melveny & Myers in Los Angeles and a lecturer at the UCLA School of Law. He was a law clerk to Chief Justice William H. Rehnquist ’52 (BA ’48, MA ’48) of the U.S. Supreme Court and Judge Joseph T. Sneed of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit.

      https://law.stanford.edu/directory/barton-thompson/

