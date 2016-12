HELENA – The Lewis and Clark County Coroner’s Office has identified a woman found frozen outside her Helena home last week.

The Independent Record reports that 62-year-old Barbara House had been found dead under snow on Dec. 14. Her cause of death has not yet been determined.

Coroner Bryan Backeberg says an autopsy was conducted Monday and the results of a toxicology test are pending.

Helena had received 5.8 inches of snow the day Hous’s body was discovered.