8:22 a.m. A local man had just purchased an RV and was apparently putting in a fresh tank of gas when it burst into flames at a Columbia Falls gas station.

8:40 a.m. Dispatch requested that a sheriff’s deputy take a woman “back to the canyon.”

9:09 a.m. A Somers man was setting up his brand new iPhone when he misdialed 911.

10:50 a.m. A Columbia Falls resident reported that a deer with a broken leg was tangled up in a fence. The resident told the dispatcher that someone needed to get out there and take care of it.

1:59 p.m. A dog was running down the street in Hungry Horse.

2:22 p.m. A literal “money bag” was stolen in Lakeside.

3:20 p.m. A state trooper was chasing a man through the woods.

4:19 p.m. A woman reported that someone took her son’s guitar. She thinks it has to do with an alleged drug debt.

4:43 p.m. A suspicious man with a gun and jean jacket was seen on Helena Flats Road.

8:20 p.m. A Kalispell woman lost her keys. She called police because, although she thinks she dropped them on her front porch, it’s also possible someone stole them. She wanted the cops to know that if someone is seen driving her truck in the coming days, then for sure her keys were stolen.