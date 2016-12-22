Flathead County Man Accused of Kidnapping Sentenced

A Flathead County man accused of kidnapping and tying up a woman earlier this year has been sentenced to the Department of Corrections on charges of criminal endangerment and theft.

Jason Tad Pennington was sentenced to the Department of Corrections for 20 years with 10 years suspended by Judge Amy Eddy in Flathead County District Court on Dec. 22. Pennington will be placed in a drug treatment program and sent to boot camp.

According to court records, Pennington was at the victim’s home in Flathead County in June when he became angry and threatened to kill her and others. Pennington allegedly used zip ties to restrain the woman’s ankles and wrists and drove her into Kalispell with her vehicle. The woman also told police that at one point, Pennington strangled her and pointed a gun at her head.

Once they arrived in Kalispell, Pennington told the woman that if she tried to escape, he would shoot her. Eventually, Pennington removed the zip ties from the woman’s wrists and ankles.

The woman reported Pennington to police and he was arrested at her home two days later. However, when the sheriff’s deputy arrived with Pennington at the Flathead County Detention Center, Pennington tried to escape on foot. Officers quickly restrained him.

A month after being charged with kidnapping and assault with a weapon, Pennington was also charged with theft following an unrelated incident in which the defendant had stolen a man’s four-wheeler. Pennington pleaded not guilty to all three charges.

In October, Pennington signed a deal agreeing to plead guilty to an amended charge of criminal endangerment and theft.