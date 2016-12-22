Good morning, Beacon readers. Justin here with your daily dose of Beacon & Eggs, all of the news and information you need to get your day started right.

Giving Back The Giving Back issue has quickly become one of our favorite annual traditions here at the Beacon. Every December we catch up with the local volunteers who make our community a little brighter. Check it out.

Whimsy on High No matter your age, everyone has wanted to have their own treehouse. Now thanks to a local developer you’ll be able to rent a tree house on Big Mountain. Molly Priddy has got all the details.

White Nationalists Raise Millions with Tax-Exempt Charities The federal government has allowed four groups at the forefront of the white nationalist movement to register as charities and raise more than $7.8 million in tax-deductible donations over the past decade, according to an Associated Press review. White nationalism has been making news locally after a website made a call to “take action” in Whitefish.