Kalispell Police Closes Investigation into Shooting near Woodland Park

A 39-year-old woman who was shot in the leg at a Kalispell home last month is refusing to cooperate with law enforcement, leading authorities to suspend their investigation into the incident.

Kalispell Police Department Capt. Doug Overman said the investigation into the Nov. 27 was “closed pending victim cooperation.”

Kalispell police responded to a report of a shooting at approximately 5:30 p.m on Nov. 27 on Woodland Avenue. The victim said she had been walking near Woodland Park when she heard a gunshot and then realized she had been shot in the leg. However, that story was quickly disputed, and detectives believe the shooting actually occurred inside a house.

“The story the victim gave us was not consistent with what we found at the scene, and the victim has not contacted us further,” Overman said.

In November, investigators said they believed they knew who had fired the gun, but without the cooperation of the victim, they said it would be hard to prosecute.

The incident along Woodland Avenue was one of two shootings in the Kalispell area in two days. In the second incident, a 33-year-old male was shot in the hip at a home on Sleepy Hollow Road in Evergreen. Sheriff Chuck Curry said that incident remains under investigation.