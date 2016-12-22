Stuck Goats

5:02 a.m. A car in Kalispell hit an elk.

9:11 a.m. A man stole some snacks from a Kalispell grocery store.

12:58 p.m. A Kalispell resident called the sheriff’s office to ask if they could store her guns for a while.

1:50 p.m. A blue Jeep was blocking snowplows.

2:32 p.m. Two goats were stuck in the snow.

7:15 p.m. A Kalispell woman called police after hearing a knock at the door but there was no one there.

8:39 p.m. A Kalispell woman called to ask if a deputy could go to her son’s ex-girlfriend’s house to get some of his belongings. The woman said her son was just too torn up to get the items himself. The dispatcher said it was not law enforcement’s problem.

11 p.m. A BNSF Railway locomotive engineer reported that there was a man hitchhiking on U.S. Highway 2 near Essex. The employee thought someone should check on the guy because it was cold and dark.