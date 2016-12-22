Whitefish School Bus Overturns on Icy Road

WHITEFISH — There were no serious injuries when a Whitefish School District bus slid off an icy road and overturned on its side in northwest Montana.

KFBB TV in Great Falls reports that the accident happened Wednesday afternoon. Children on the bus exited out a back door and were later reunited with their families.

The districts say one student was taken to the North Valley Hospital as a precaution.

Superintendent Heather Davis Schmidt noted the fast response and professional work of emergency responders.