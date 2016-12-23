Emergency Snow Report

11:49 a.m. A skier riding a chairlift on Big Mountain kept calling 911 to see what runs were open, but every time the dispatcher tried to respond — presumably to say the skier shouldn’t call 911 for a snow report — the call was dropped.

4:19 p.m. A man stopped by the sheriff’s office to show a text from his soon-to-be ex-girlfriend about breaking some of his stuff.

4:44 p.m. A naked Kalispell man was throwing items in the street.

7:51 p.m. A Hungry Horse mother called police when her son hadn’t returned home from walking the dogs. Law enforcement tracked him down and everyone was fine.