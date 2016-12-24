1:39 a.m. A Kalispell bartender called police to report that a number of his patrons — about six or so — were fighting behind the bar.

9:59 a.m. A Kalispell woman called to report that a new pony had moved into her neighborhood, but she felt bad for it because the owners “weren’t animal people” and it appeared to not be eating much. Upon further investigation, the pony was getting plenty of food.

9:20 p.m. A Kalispell man hit a deer on U.S. Highway 2. He called police asking if he could finish the animal off.