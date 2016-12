When: Saturday, Dec. 24

Where: Last Chair Kitchen and Bar in Whitefish

More info: 406-863-5455

‘Tis the season for hitting the slopes then warming up with good food, good drinks, and good music. Catch Dixie Riddle’s holiday show at the Last Chair Kitchen and Bar. Opens at 2 p.m., music from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Drink specials, après-ski menu and ski movies until 5 p.m. Reservations recommended.