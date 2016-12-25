Bar Battle

12:46 a.m. Two patrons of a Kalispell bar were fighting each other. The bartender wasn’t sure what their problem was.

1:34 a.m. A Kalispell man called to report that he was beat up at a local bar. He didn’t need medical attention.

4:11 a.m. A Kalispell resident called 911 to report that his neighbor was “groaning, laughing and crying.” Apparently this has been an ongoing issue. A deputy told the neighbor to quiet it down.

4:32 a.m. The neighbor is still being loud.

8:47 a.m. A Kalispell man reported that after having to go in front of the “tall, bald judge” in traffic court, he’s been seeing people who look exactly like that judge.

3:21 p.m. A Kalispell landlord booted some tenants but, in an apparent effort to get back at him, they left a pit bull in the house. The landlord called police because he doesn’t know what to do with the dog.