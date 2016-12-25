Explore: Night Skiing at Whitefish Mountain Resort

Brandon Dunscombe placed second in the amateur 13 and over division at the New Year's Eve Rail Jam at Whitefish Mountain Resort on Dec. 31, 2015. Greg Lindstrom | Flathead Beacon

The turns don’t have to stop at Whitefish Mountain Resort when the sun goes down. Starting Dec. 26, the lights on big mountain will illuminate runs off Chairs 2, 3, and 6, including the terrain park, from 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. Night skiing will be available daily through Dec. 29, and then on Fridays and Saturday evenings from Dec. 30 to March 4. For skiers and snowboarders aged between 7 and 65, the cost of a ticket to ski just during night hours is $22; lift access is always free for those under 6 and over 70. The $76 swing shift ticket, which starts at 1 p.m., includes night skiing.

The resort is also hosting holiday events under the lights, including the annual Christmas Eve Torchlight Parade and Gift Giving on Dec. 24. Before Santa travels the world, at 6 p.m. he’ll lead a fiery parade from the top of Chair 2. Pass and ticket-holders may register to ski in the parade.

On Dec. 31, the resort will host a New Year’s Eve rail jam, torchlight parade and fireworks display. Up to 60 skiers and snowboarders will hit rails and boxes on a custom built rail jam venue and compete for a $1,000 cash purse. Competition begins at 5:30 p.m. At 6:30 p.m., cap off the night with a spectacular torchlight parade, fireworks show, and live music by Brent Jameson and the Sordid Seeds at Ed & Mully’s.