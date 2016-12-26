Jameson and the Sordid Seeds CD Release Party

Often described as a sonic hybrid of the Black Keys, Sublime and Dave Matthews, Jameson and the Sordid Seeds is slated to drop its newest album Dec. 30 at the Craggy Range Bar and Grill in Whitefish. The event gets underway at 10 p.m.

As the band’s leader, Brent Jameson sought out a mix of local talent to fill out “Me and Eugene,” a five-track, all-original ensemble featuring vocals from songsters Dixie Riddle, Ali Smith Jameson, Carmen Barnett, Chauncey Allison, Nick Speark, Halladay Quist, Tommy Edwards, Christopher Fannon, and Breanna Baker, as well as horn accompaniment from Rebecca Nelson and Eric Gates.

The EP was recorded and produced at the home studio of Flathead Valley native Mike Murray, and Jameson is seeking donations via a KickStarter page to offset the costs.

To donate and back the project, visit www.kickstarter.com/projects/1191290222/me-and-eugene-new-ep-by-jameson-and-the-sordid-see