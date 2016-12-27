Billings Man Sentenced for Raping 2-Year-Old

BILLINGS – A 28-year-old Billings man who pleaded guilty to raping a 2-year-old girl he was babysitting has been given a 40-year sentence with the Department of Public Health and Human Services.

The Billings Gazette reports District Judge Russell Fagg sentenced Daniel Joseph Degele to 100 years with 60 suspended and ordered him to begin serving his sentence at the Montana State Hospital. A psychologist testified that Degele has been diagnosed with schizophrenia.

As soon as Degele is medically stable, Fagg ordered that he serve the rest of his sentence at the Montana State Prison. Degele must serve at least 25 years.

Prosecutors say the victim required surgery to repair the internal damage she suffered in the November 2014 attack and that she likely will not be able to have children.

Degele was sentenced on Dec. 20.