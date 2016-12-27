Welcome back to the weird week, the one between Christmas and New Year’s Eve, when everyone tries to breathe between parties. Here are the links and news we think you should check out today!

Governor Urges Congress Not to Repeal Obamacare Without a Replacement On Dec. 19, Montana Gov. Steve Bullock sent a letter to Republican leadership in the U.S. House of Representatives, asking for national lawmakers to have a plan in place before they take action on repealing the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare.

Glacier Superintendent Looks Back at Historic Centennial Year As the historic National Park Service centennial year draws to a close, officials at Northwest Montana’s largest attraction are taking a hard look at how Glacier Park handled the huge crowds and what to expect in the future, said Superintendent Jeff Mow.

Winter in Montana So much snow! So much ice! It’s gorgeous outside lately, so here’s a collection of photos from Montana winters to celebrate.

Defying Trump, California Takes Lead in Climate Fight Embed from Getty Images From the New York Times: “Gov. Jerry Brown and legislative leaders said they would work with other nations and states to strengthen already aggressive policies to fight climate change. Meanwhile, President-elect Donald J. Trump has packed his cabinet with nominees who dispute the science of global warming.”

George Winston's December This is a classic in some Beacon staffers’ childhood memories. We hope you enjoy it on this winter day.