Great Falls Lawmaker to Resign After Daughter Had Triplets

GREAT FALLS – A Great Falls lawmaker says she plans to resign from the legislature in late January to help her daughter care for her infant triplets.

The Great Falls Tribune (reports Sen. Mary Sheehy-Moe wrote a letter to her constituents saying she plans to resign from the legislature in late January, shortly before the Cascade County Democratic Central Committee is scheduled to meet. The committee will forward the names of three candidates to the Cascade County Commission, which will choose Sheehy-Moe’s replacement.

Sheehy-Moe says Montana law does not allow a legislator who resigns to serve until a replacement is sworn in.

Sheehy-Moe says her triplet grandchildren were born prematurely and remain in a neonatal intensive care unit, but may be ready to go home by late February. She says at that point her daughter will need her help.