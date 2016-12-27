New Year’s Eve in Whitefish with Rheannon

Rheannon is one of two winners in the local Texaco Country Showdown to move onto the state finals. - Lido Vizzutti | Flathead Beacon

There’s so much going on this New Year’s Eve that you could walk in most any storefront and find a party. But if you’re in Whitefish, check out Rheannon’s performance at Whitefish Handcrafted Spirits. She’ll host special guest Adam Nelson for the evening while the restaurant serves appetizers and drinks. Audience members will also get the chance to win Rheannon’s latest album.

A local musician, Rheannon has been a finalist in the Texaco Country Showdown and continues to play shows throughout the valley. Whitefish Handcrafted Spirits offers food, a tasting room, and a place to enjoy cigars. For more information, visit www.whitefishspirits.com or call 406-730-2282.