FBI Not Actively Seeking Suspects in Woman’s Car Trunk Death

HELENA — The FBI is not actively seeking any suspects in the case of a Montana woman who was found dead in the trunk of her car in Spokane, Washington after telling her family she had been abducted from a rest stop north of Helena.

The agency released a statement Wednesday saying the investigation into the Sept. 6 death of 47-year-old Rita Maze of Great Falls was not complete, but investigators have not uncovered any evidence to indicate anyone else was involved. Some lab tests are pending.

Rochelle Maze has said her panicked mother called saying she was in the trunk of a moving vehicle. Her body was found a few hours later.

A law enforcement official with knowledge of the case, who was not authorized to speak publicly, told The Associated Press that investigators have found no reason to suspect foul play.