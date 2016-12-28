Photos of the Year 2016

A deer pokes its head out of a canola field west of Whitefish on June 15, 2016. Greg Lindstrom | Flathead Beacon

JULY- Len Derby, a resident of The Springs at Whitefish, salutes fellow resident Jack Taylor as he prepares for a flight in a 1942 Boeing Stearman with pilot Mike Winterboer, a volunteer with Ageless Aviation Dreams Foundation, at the Glacier Jet Center. Ageless Aviation Dreams Foundation, a nonprofit organization dedicated to giving back to those who have given, treated residents to a flight around Whitefish Lake and Big Mountain. “We just want to make a real difference in their lives,” said Sherry Mayeaux, director of community relations with The Springs. Greg Lindstrom | Flathead Beacon

Brylin Larson does a celebratory back flip off the cage after defeating Mike Mitchekota at the Fight Force event at the Majestic Valley Arena on Jan. 16, 2016. Greg Lindstrom | Flathead Beacon

FEBRUARY- Lift attendant Chad Munro passes the down time by juggling at Turner Mountain. Munro started skiing at Turner at the age of 6, and teaches lessons in addition to attending the lift. There are no endless lift lines, luxury condos or overpriced lattes on Turner. Located in the heart of the Kootenai National Forest, you’ll find skiing the way it was meant to be: simple and fun, steep and cheap. “We offer skiing the way it was 20 years ago,” said Scott Kirschenmann, one of Turner’s many volunteers.

MARCH- Thousands of migrating snow geese are reflected in Freezeout Lake as they fly above wind turbines west of Great Falls. Greg Lindstrom | Flathead Beacon

MAY- Bentley Plympton reacts as he receives a kiss from his mom Britteny Smith, right, and her sister Kenzie Smith, before the class of 2016 commencement ceremony for Flathead Valley Community College. FVCC graduated its 48th class, recognizing 374 students for completing graduation requirements during the 2015 – 2016 academic year. Of those, 306 students earned associate degrees and 68 students earned certificates. Greg Lindstrom | Flathead Beacon

JULY- Somer Treat is presented with an American flag during a celebration of life ceremony for Forest Service Officer and West Glacier resident Brad Treat at Legends Stadium in Kalispell. Treat was mountain biking near his home in West Glacier with a family member on June 29 when he came down a trail and collided with a bear, leading to a fatal attack. Approximately 2,500 people attended an emotional 90-minute service at Legends Stadium, where Treat was memorialized as an inspirational role model who dedicated his heart and soul to his job, his family and his entire community. “Brad was Superman to many of us, and while he would never admit that, he proved it to us multiple times a day,” said Kyle Johnson, Treat’s uncle and a longtime park ranger at Glacier National Park. Greg Lindstrom | Flathead Beacon

Senior Damon Maitland, left, and freshman K.C. Isaman rehearse their humorous duo, "A Lion's Blaze," at Bigfork High School on Jan. 21, 2016. Greg Lindstrom | Flathead Beacon

MAY- Matt Kempff of Great Falls writes "Help Me" on a chalk wall before he competes in the Spartan Beast in Bigfork. The 14.2-mile race is fought over harsh terrain, 5,000 feet of elevation gain and 38 obstacles. Greg Lindstrom | Flathead Beacon

JANUARY- Travis Brown, right, leads racers up NBC during the Whitefish Whiteout at Whitefish Mountain Resort. The eighth annual Whitefish Whiteout ski mountaineering race featured a new long course, challenging racers with a series of four mountain ascents totaling 4,800 feet of climbing. Greg Lindstrom | Flathead Beacon

Bigfork's Lana Berg reacts as Loyola players celebrate after the game. Loyola defeated Bigfork 43-42 on Feb. 25, 2016. Greg Lindstrom | Flathead Beacon

Jason Robinson rides at Whitefish Mountain Resort on Jan. 20, 2016. Greg Lindstrom | Flathead Beacon

FEBRUARY- A lone fan watches the post-game celebration after the Denver Broncos defeated the Carolina Panthers 24-10 in Super Bowl 50 at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California. A month after earning a Super Bowl ring, Kalispell native Brock Osweiler signed a four-year $72 million deal with the Houston Texans. Greg Lindstrom | Flathead Beacon

Glacier's Torin Bowden competes in the dunk contest at the Les Schwab Shootout at Flathead High School on March 24, 2016. Greg Lindstrom | Flathead Beacon

NOVEMBER- Glacier captains, from left, Kellen Bemis, Patrick O'Connell, Tadan Gilman and Jaxen Hashley take the field before the semifinal game against Helena, which they won 29-14. The Wolfpack fell to Billings Central in the championship game. Greg Lindstrom | Flathead Beacon

MAY- Crews work to construct an overpass above Old Reserve Drive along the U.S. 93 Alternate Route. The single largest transportation project in Montana history, roughly $140 million, the Kalispell Bypass opened on Oct. 28. “There’s no other project in the whole state that impacts a community and area like this one does,” said Jim Mitchell, the Montana Department of Transportation’s engineering project manager for the bypass over the last 10 years. “It totally changes the whole landscape and infrastructure of the area.”

MAY- Emily, who declined to give her last name, drives through flood waters spilling over Rabe Road north of Columbia Falls after picking up her two dogs from her house. Sections of the North Fork, Blankenship, Rabe and Half Moon roads were all closed, in addition to a section of Going-to-the-Sun Road, after 3-6 inches of rain fell in the area over a period of 48 hours. Greg Lindstrom | Flathead Beacon

JUNE- Workers leave after a shift at Weyerhaeuser's Columbia Falls facilities. The June 22 announcement that timber giant Weyerhaeuser Company was closing two mills in Columbia Falls and eliminating 100 positions was a gruesome testament to the flagging timber industry’s struggle to regain footing in the market after decades of decline. Blaming the closures on the ongoing lack of available log supply, company officials said the decision was difficult but necessary, and denied that it was part of a blueprint for consolidation drawn up when Weyerhaeuser absorbed Plum Creek earlier this year. Greg Lindstrom | Flathead Beacon

Cheyenne Kirkland styles the mane on her miniature horse Ace at the Northwest Montana Fair on Aug. 18, 2016. Greg Lindstrom | Flathead Beacon

Garrett Quinn gasps for air as he navigates the Wild Mile on the Swan River during the Bigfork Whitewater Festival on May 29, 2016. Greg Lindstrom | Flathead Beacon

JUNE- Whitefish's Anna Peterson, left, and Katie Fyall, who have been best friends since kindergarten, teamed up to win the Class A state tennis doubles championship and lead Whitefish to the team championship. Greg Lindstrom | Flathead Beacon

Justin Heyne, founder and owner of Flyboard of Montana, navigates a jetski while TJ Andrews does a back flip at Whitefish Lake on June 28, 2016. Greg Lindstrom | Flathead Beacon

JULY- Mason Wood fist-bumps volunteer Jeff Carlson while water skiing at DREAM Adaptive's summer water sports program at Echo Lake. Approximately 160 kids and adults with a variety of physical and intellectual disabilities took part in the event, kayaking, waterskiing and inner tubing at Echo Lake. “Just being able to be out here and do the things that everybody does makes them feel like they are included,” said Cheri DuBeau Carlson, executive director of DREAM Adaptive. “They get to have fun, and they’re just not different for a while.” Greg Lindstrom | Flathead Beacon

Spores from a bracken fern fall from the plant in the seed collection greenhouse at the Native Plant Nursery in Glacier National Park on July 21, 2016. Greg Lindstrom | Flathead Beacon

JULY- Members of the Glacier Mountaineering Society descend toward Logan Pass after summiting Reynolds Mountain via the north diagonal route, which requires a traverse along an exposed goat trail that is clearly visible from the parking lot at the visitor center. The concept for the Glacier Mountaineering Society emerged in the late 1970s when a cadre of dedicated mountaineers convened each summer in the Many Glacier and Swiftcurrent valleys of Glacier National Park, swapping route descriptions, dreaming up epic traverses and embarking on ambitious explorations of the high ridges and soaring peaks radiating out of the valleys. GMS celebrated its 35th anniversary this past summer, and its membership includes a diverse roster of legendary climbers, ambitious youngsters and novice alpinists, all who share a passion for the high country. Greg Lindstrom | Flathead Beacon

From left: Rexanne Wieferich, Lillian Strash, Kaedyn Strash and Roxie Andrews cheer as the class of 2016 enters during the commencement ceremony for Flathead Valley Community College on May 20, 2016. Greg Lindstrom | Flathead Beacon

Fred Flint, with the Bob Marshall Wilderness Foundation, pictured on July 27, 2016. Greg Lindstrom | Flathead Beacon

AUGUST- A plane makes a retardant drop as crews aggressively attack a wildfire burning within a half-mile of 75-100 homes. The Bierney creek fire burned approximately 80 acres of land west of Lakeside. Greg Lindstrom | Flathead Beacon

JULY- Matthew Combs flips into the turquoise waters of a melt pool below Sperry Glacier in Glacier National Park on a warm summer afternoon. Greg Lindstrom | Flathead Beacon

Lee Proctor sprinkles crushed teal glass into liquid glass as Nate Adoretti casts a mold for a commissioned light fixture. The pair work in Proctor's Bigfork studio on Jan. 6, 2016. Although he has been creating works of art for more than 30 years, Proctor still has a passion for the process. “The more you make and the more you do, the more you realize you want to do,” he said. “One idea leads to another, and I think that’s what drives you.” Greg Lindstrom | Flathead Beacon

AUGUST- Standing seven stories tall in the heart of Waterton National Park, the Prince of Wales Hotel still commands love and attention after 90 years. Opened in 1927 and designed like a classic Swiss chalet similar to lodges in Glacier National Park, it was designated a National Historic Site in 1992. Greg Lindstrom | Flathead Beacon

U.S. Sen. Steve Daines Snapchats with a pair of mountain goat mascots while celebrating the National Park Service centennial in Glacier National Park on Aug. 25, 2016. Greg Lindstrom | Flathead Beacon

AUGUST- Danny Bondurant falls a snag as the Flathead Hotshots work the Bierney Creek Fire near Lakeside. The Flathead Hotshots are among the oldest and most respected crews in the nation, dating back 50 years this summer. “The Flathead Hotshots are a known commodity," said Steve Frye, a longtime wildland firefighter and Type I incident commander with the Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation in Kalispell. "They’re the best of the best.” Greg Lindstrom | Flathead Beacon

A rainbow forms over Elizabeth Lake, as seen from Ptarmigan Tunnel in Glacier National Park on Sept. 20, 2016. Greg Lindstrom | Flathead Beacon

Janelle Gentry shows off during a costume contest at the fifth annual Montana Dragon Boat Festival at Volunteer Park in Lakeside on Sept. 10, 2016. Greg Lindstrom | Flathead Beacon

SEPTEMBER- Bubba Smith, right, and Jeremiah Tee push Fletcher Anderson after his motor died while Ann Tucker, director of the Bigfork Food Bank, clings to her lead during the Mow Downtown lawn mower races along Electric Avenue. The inaugural event, sponsored by Mann Mortgage, benefited the Bigfork Food Bank. Greg Lindstrom | Flathead Beacon

SEPTEMBER- Sandrine Tochem holds her daughter, Alexa, as the colors are presented by the Kalispell Civil Air Patrol during a naturalization ceremony at the Apgar amphitheater in Glacier National Park. Tochem, who was born in the central African nation of Chad, was one of 11 distinctly different men and women from diverse corners of the globe who followed similar paths toward becoming naturalized citizens. Greg Lindstrom | Flathead Beacon

Trevor Hoerner hugs head coach Jaxon Schweikert after the game. Dillon defeated Columbia Falls 34-17 in the Class A championship on Nov. 19, 2016. Greg Lindstrom | Flathead Beacon

AUGUST- Monte, an approximately 8-year-old Yorkshire Terrier who is missing all his teeth, is hand-fed by Lori Charette. Monte is among 130 dogs rescued last month from a so-called “puppy mill” near Charlo, where a husband-and-wife commercial breeding operation, LDR Kennel, had been churning out dogs since 2002, selling hundreds of puppies while warehousing the breeding parents in cramped, deplorable conditions—they lived in stacked wire cages, defecating and urinating through a grate, spinning in tight radial circles until it was time to mate. Charette is a volunteer with Life Savers Animal Rescue in Polson, a small nonprofit organization that arranged medical care and foster homes for the seized animals. Greg Lindstrom | Flathead Beacon

The Aurora Borealis over Lake McDonald in Glacier National Park on Sept. 28, 2016. Greg Lindstrom | Flathead Beacon

Glacier's Annie Hill is helped to her feet after collapsing at the finish line. The state cross country championships at Rebecca Farm in Kalispell on Oct. 22, 2016. Greg Lindstrom | Flathead Beacon

NOVEMBER- Supporters cheer as U.S. Rep. Ryan Zinke watches election returns at The Lodge at Whitefish Lake. Zinke won reelection for a second term in the U.S. House of Representatives, but recently accepted a cabinet position of Secretary of the Interior. Greg Lindstrom | Flathead Beacon

Trish Walsh, right, embraces Sandy Schneller during the Veterans Day ceremony at Depot Park in Kalispell on Nov. 11, 2016. Greg Lindstrom | Flathead Beacon

Stacie Burkett performs with the fire-dancing troupe Whitefire during the Whitefish Christmas Stroll on Dec. 9, 2016. Greg Lindstrom | Flathead Beacon