As a photojournalist, I have the privilege of witnessing history being made daily in the Flathead Valley and the opportunity to share it with Beacon readers. My work offers me a glimpse into the heart of our community as I try to capture storytelling images of not only the prominent events, but also quieter scenes. The people in these photographs make them important. Learning their stories and discovering how they shape our community is the best part of my job. Here are the fleeting moments, both breathtaking and heartbreaking, that defined 2016.
Photos of the Year 2016
The best images of the year from the Flathead Beacon staff
SHOW CAPTIONS Greg Lindstrom | Flathead Beacon
1of