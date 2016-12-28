Three days from New Year’s Eve and the Flathead is covered in snow. Here are the links we think you should check out today while you think about your New Year’s resolution.
Photos of the Year 2016
Greg Lindstrom is an amazing photojournalist (though he’s very humble and wouldn’t cop to it) and here’s his collection of the best photos of the year. It’s good.
Montana Delegation Condemns Anti-Semitism, White Nationalism
Montana’s elected leaders, including the governor and both U.S. Senators, are condemning anti-Semitic and white nationalistic views that have recently gained attention and tormented Whitefish and the local Jewish community.
Kelley’s Market Trends: Residential Lot Sales
The number of building lot sales were steadily increasing and peaked in 2005 with 743 reported sales with a median price of $78,000.