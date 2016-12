When: Saturday, Dec. 31, at 7:30 p.m.

Where: Great Northern Bar in Whitefish

More info: thelilsmokies.com

The Lil’ Smokies will ring in 2017 in Whitefish with special guest Moonshine Mountain getting the party started. The quintet from Missoula have blossomed into a leading player in the progressive acoustic sphere, creating a new and wholly unique, melody driven sound of their own. Tickets are $30. 21 and over.