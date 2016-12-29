Burglary Suspect Injured in Helena Shootout with Homeowner

HELENA – Authorities have arrested two burglary suspects after one of them was injured in a shootout with the owner of a cabin near Helena.

The Independent Record reports that officials say the owner had arrived at his cabin Wednesday to find a black SUV parked outside and the residence being burglarized. A confrontation ensued between the homeowner and the suspects and shots were fired.

Lewis and Clark County Sheriff Leo Dutton says it’s still too early to tell who opened fire first.

One of the suspects, a man in his 20s, was taken to a hospital after the incident. Details about the extent of his injuries have not been released.

Authorities located and arrested the other suspect hours after the shooting.

The incident remains under investigation.