Good morning, Montana. It’s a snowy day in paradise with extremely cold temps in the forecast. Get out there and enjoy the outdoors before huddling up this weekend to ring in the new year. First, check out these links, courtesy of Dillon.

Foley Lists Whitefish Property for Sale Bill Foley, the owner of Whitefish Mountain Resort, is selling his mansion on Whitefish Lake. Foley has listed his 21-acre property for $26.7 million, according to listing agent Ross Pickert with Glacier Sotheby’s International Realty. Foley and his wife, Carol, purchased the property in 2005. He owns Whitefish Mountain Resort, Glacier Restaurant Group and Glacier Jet Center. He recently established an NHL franchise in Las Vegas, which is set to play its inaugural season in 2017-18.

Dangerous Wind Chill, Extreme Cold Forecast for Western Montana 2017 is going to start off cold, very cold. The National Weather Service is forecasting dangerous levels of wind chill and extreme cold for the week of Jan. 3-7. According to the weather report, a winter storm arriving Sunday, Jan. 1, is expected to bring snowfall before it transitions to an extremely cold winter weather pattern on Monday, Jan. 2. By Monday morning, forecasters expect wind to cause blowing snow and poor visibility for travel, and the wind chill approaching minus 30 and minus 40 degrees by Monday evening.

Nazis vs. Trumpkins: The Prom Tearing Apart the Alt-Right Gideon Resnick with The Daily Beast has a story about the so-called alt-right, which has become a familiar and controversial term in recent months. Resnick explores the conflict between members of the white nationalist movement over the ideologies and goals of those involved. The trouble began, according to Mike Cernovich (a popular and controversial figure in online pro-Trump circles), when Tim Treadstone, who goes by @BakedAlaska on Twitter, posted some messages with anti-Semitic sentiments last week. In one example, which has since been deleted, Treadstone reacted to Matt Lasner, a professor who allegedly accosted Ivanka Trump on a flight last week, by referring to him with homophobic language and veiled anti-Semitic symbolism.

Do Environmental Regulations Really Hurt Jobs? David Trilling with Journalist’s Resource, a part of the Shorenstein Center at the Harvard Kennedy School, has an interesting story on environmental regulations and whether they hurt jobs. One of the most persistent arguments against efforts to stop man-made global warming is that environmental regulations — mandates to reduce carbon emissions or require polluters to pay, for example — put people out of work. Proponents of such laws argue that they can create jobs by encouraging technological innovations. Critics say they burden business.

Happy New Year Celebrations There are lots of good spots to celebrate the new year. Whitefish Mountain Resort is one of the best. On Saturday night, catch the skier and snowboard competitions followed by the torchlight parade at 6:30 p.m. Then the great fireworks show launches. For a full list of events, visit flatheadevents.net.