Great Falls Lottery Ticket Wins Montana Millionaire Prize

HELENA — A Montana Millionaire ticket sold in Great Falls won the $1 million prize.

The Montana Lottery drew the winning numbers in the 10th annual game on Thursday.

Tickets sold in Missoula, Troy and Livingston won $100,000 prizes.

Five tickets won $10,000 prizes. They were sold in Whitehall, Anaconda, Laurel, Hardin and Butte.

Lottery officials did not immediately say what retailers sold the winning tickets.

The winning numbers were:

$1 million — 12066

$100,000 — 41934, 52730 and 61107

$10,000 — 16649, 91647, 100967, 102309 and 114871