Kalispell Man Arrested for Indecent Exposure Incidents

The Kalispell Police Department has made an arrest in the case of an unknown man driving around local schools while allegedly exposing himself to girls.

Joshua Bryant, 21, of Kalispell, has been arrested for two felony counts of indecent exposure and two counts of misdemeanor indecent exposure.

KPD announced on Dec. 19 a search for a suspect in indecent exposure cases at both Flathead High School and Linderman Education Center.

A female student at Linderman reported that a man in his late teens or early 20s driving a dark SUV pulled up while she walked to school and exposed himself. The man told the girl to get into the car but left the scene soon after without further incident.

KPD asked social media for help in the case, showing a photo of the suspect’s car. Bryant was arrested Dec. 29 and was held at the Flathead County Detention Center.