Missing Snowboarder Found Dead Near Grand Targhee Resort

JACKSON, Wyo. – Searchers have recovered the body of a Grand Targhee Resort worker who failed to return from snowboarding in the backcountry.

The Jackson Hole News & Guide reports 34-year-old Lee Kidd was found dead Thursday under about 2 feet of snow at the bottom of a 500-foot cliff. Rescuers believe he had been buried since Dec. 23, when he did not show up for work at the resort.

Natalie Kidd told the newspaper her older brother was working his first season at Grand Targhee and had recently moved to Driggs, Idaho from Bozeman, Montana.

Officials believe Kidd intended to ski Steve Baugh Bowl and hiked up along a nearby ridge. Sgt. Matt Carr with the Teton County Sheriff’s Office says it appears Kidd was walking with his snowboard when he moved out too far onto a cornice, which broke off.