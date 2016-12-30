Southern Montana Ski Area Working on $5 Million Expansion

BILLINGS — The Bridger Bowl Ski Area near Bozeman is planning to complete a $5 million expansion by next summer to accommodate an increase in visitors.

The Billings Gazette reports that administrative assistant manager Bob Petitt says the ski area sold a record of more than 10,000 season passes this year. He attributes an 18 percent increase in sales over the last two years to development in the surrounding Gallatin Valley and the lack of a low-priced competitor in the region.

The expansion will add 14,000 square feet to the Saddle Peak Lodge to provide more room for the ski school and additional lockers. The ski area also plans to replace its oldest chairlift and add a new lift for beginners.

The project is being funded with cash reserves.