Bullock Signs Order to Ensure Heating Fuel Delivery

BOZEMAN — Montana Gov. Steve Bullock has signed an emergency order suspending rules that restrict working hours for truckers carrying heating fuel.

The executive order signed Wednesday cites harsh winter conditions and the difficulty in delivering fuel to homes.

Truck drivers aren’t allowed to work too many hours in a row and must rest a certain amount of time between shifts. Bullock’s order lifts those restrictions for truckers hauling propane, heating oil and diesel fuel until Jan. 27.

The Bozeman Daily Chronicle reports frigid temperatures have increased demand for heating fuel, but limited in-state production makes it difficult to consistently supply distributors.

Bullock says the order will ensure timely delivery of fuel and allow residents to stay warm during harsh winter weather.