State Fails to Keep Emails Despite Open Government Laws

MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) — Montana does not store emails in state archives despite state laws that require emails of importance to be preserved.

The Missoulian reports that the state archives are supposed to be a storing place for the important records about the government, but no emails are being kept.

Officials say the problem is two pronged: agencies delete emails too soon and the archives do not have the equipment to accept digital records. As a result, Montana residents have lost decades of public information.

The state archive issue comes after deleted emails made headlines across the country this election season. In Montana, Republicans criticized the fact that no emails existed from Democrat Gov. Steve Bullock’s term as attorney general.