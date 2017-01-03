California Dogs

8:02 a.m. Four snowmobiles were missing on Jellison Lane in Columbia Falls.

8:07 a.m. Someone has been stealing mail in Kalispell.

9:32 a.m. A Hungry Horse resident was evicted from their home.

10:11 a.m. A Kalispell man tried to call his friend, but an unknown woman picked up the phone and screamed profanities at him. She then said the FBI was listening in on the call.

10:28 a.m. Some Bigfork residents called to report that water was running out of their neighbor’s house and no one was home. The caller, however, was more concerned about the fact that the man with the flooded house was supposed to be fixing his truck.

11:04 a.m. A Kalispell man called to report that he saw someone pass a school bus earlier in the day even though the bus had its little red sign out.

11:29 p.m. A drunk driver was spotted rolling through Hungry Horse on their way to the bars.

12:17 p.m. A Whitefish plow truck driver called to report that a car that “had been there for awhile” was a hindrance to snow removal.

12:45 p.m. Some dogs were walking south through Columbia Falls.

2:25 p.m. A West Glacier resident called to report that their neighbors had left their pit bull on the porch. They were particularly concerned because the neighbors had recently moved from California and the dog was probably not used to the cold weather.

2:38 p.m. A Marion woman called to report that there was a trailer full of dogs in her neighborhood.

4:37 p.m. A vehicle on Many Lakes Drive was in an unsafe location.

4:40 p.m. Mail was stolen in Whitefish.

5:16 p.m. A Bigfork man called to report that his ex was stealing some stuff from him.

6:46 p.m. A woman called police to report that a friend of hers in Kila was having a particularly bad day. Specifically, the pipes at her house froze, there was two feet of snow in her driveway and her left side hurt.

9:36 p.m. A Kalispell teenager was driving dangerously and drifting next to cars in an area parking lot. The caller planned to make a formal complaint against the young driver.

9:41 p.m. A man dressed in camouflage was going door-to-door looking for whoever was selling a motorcycle on Craigslist.

10:51 p.m. Some people were fighting behind a bar on Highway 35 in Kalispell. This appears to be a nightly occurrence.