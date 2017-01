When: Saturday, Jan. 7, 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Where: SBGi North in Whitefish

It’s not often you’re encouraged to bring food to a workout, but at Straight Blast Gym North, the more food you bring to the Jan. 7 workout, the better. Straight Blast North in Whitefish is hosting a Charity Workout, meaning anyone in the public can come learn and sweat, as long as they’re at least 12 years old and they bring at least 10 cans of food to donate to the North Valley Food Bank.