Groovin’ on a Sunday Afternoon with Nick Spear

Has the pressure of the holidays finally lifted? Let the folks at the Bigfork Performing Arts Center help ease any of that leftover stress and with the smooth tunes of Nick Spear on Jan. 8.

They like to groove on Sundays in Bigfork, all while giving you enough time to enjoy a show and get home before dark, or head to dinner after a nice day at the theater.

Nick Spear is a Montana singer-songwriter whose original songs have been used for television on A&E and Lifetime Networks, for theatre at Oregon Shakespeare Festival, Native Voices, and Lamb’s Players Theatre, and in advertisements for companies from Safeway Stores to Dos Equis beer.

He has released several independent singles, and a full-length album, “A River Below,” on Down Boys Records. Nick is also a Stonebridge Guitars Collaborating Artist.

Tickets are $12 in advance and $17 at the door, available at Electric Avenue Gifts, and Great Northern Gourmet.