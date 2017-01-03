Missing Bozeman Woman Found Dead, Suspect Charged

BOZEMAN — A Bozeman woman who was last seen early on New Year’s Day has been found dead and Gallatin County officers have arrested a man on suspicion of killing her.

The Gallatin County sheriff’s office said 32-year-old Crystal Collins was last seen walking away from her home between 3 a.m. and 4 a.m. on Jan. 1. She was found dead Monday and 32-year-old Jake William Collins was booked into jail at 8 p.m. Monday on suspicion of deliberate homicide.

The sheriff’s office did not say where Crystal Collins was found, how she died or her relationship to Jake Collins. Officials said more information would be available Tuesday.

The Bozeman Daily Chronicle reports Jake Collins is expected to make an initial appearance in Justice Court on Tuesday.