Plane Crash in Paradise Injures 2

PARADISE — Two people have been hospitalized after surviving an airplane crash in western Montana.

The small, twin-engine aircraft went down at about 9:30 a.m. between a set of railroad tracks and the Clark Fork River in the town of Paradise in Sanders County.

Plains-Paradise Rural Fire Department assistant chief Marlin Cooper told the Missoulian that the pilot and a passenger were able to walk after the crash. They were taken to the Clark Fork Valley Hospital for unspecified injuries.

Cooper says the cabin area and wings of the plane remain intact but it appears to be totaled.

The scene was being secured for an investigation by the National Transportation Safety Board.