Shorty’s Barbershop Moves Down Main Street

One of Kalispell’s mainstays of Main Street, Shorty’s Barbershop, has moved from its long-time home in the heart of downtown Kalispell.

But fear not: Those seeking to lower their ears or add some flair to their hair will still get the downtown Kalispell treatment. The stylists of Shorty’s are staying downtown, just moving a couple blocks away, off the main drag.

As of Jan. 1, Shorty’s will be located at 445 S. Main St., Suite #9. The large, multi-tenant building just off Main Street is home to several other salon-based businesses, as well as others such as The Knead Café.

Shorty’s will move next to the spot formerly occupied by Kalispell Comics. For more information on Shorty’s Barbershop, visit www.shortysmt.com or call 406-260-4010.