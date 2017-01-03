Whitefish Mountain Resort Receives Most Snowfall in 18 Years

With more than 12 feet of snow accumulating on Big Mountain since mid-November, Whitefish Mountain Resort is reporting the most snowfall in 18 years as it ushered record-breaking crowds through its lift lines over the holidays.

Boasting a base depth of more than six feet at the summit, and deep powder pockets dispersed across its 3,000 acres, Big Mountain recorded five feet of snow in a two-week period between Dec. 18 and Dec. 31, creating ideal conditions for skiers and snowboarders.

The resort set a new record for skier visits in a single day on Dec. 30, when 8,601 ticket-holders rode the chairlifts, while on Dec. 28, the third busiest day in the resort’s history, 8,075 skiers and riders converged on Big Mountain, according to Whitefish Mountain Resort’s figures.

“Whitefish is set for one of its best winters of recent memory with fantastic snow conditions so far this season. Between our ideal location for Rocky Mountain powder, and our highly-acclaimed grooming crew, Whitefish Mountain Resort can deliver reliable high-quality conditions throughout the season,” Whitefish Mountain Resort President Dan Graves said. “Our guests are happy with the snow and the level of service we provided over the holiday period. We are committed to creating a high quality affordable experience with exceptional, easy-going hospitality that encourages our guests to keep coming back.”

According to the resort’s figures, the mountain received 151 inches as of New Year’s Day, compared to 154 inches in 1998/99 and 209 inches in 1996/97, when the end-of-season snowfall tallied an impressive 406 inches.